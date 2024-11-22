The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/iontecs_pemf/status/1828554708002500633?s=46
The Thread
Do you think that we will we ever know the truth?
In Sept of '63, JFK sat down with Cronkite (was on YouTube at one time)
and stated US will provide support to Vietnam but IT IS THEIR WAR
That was his death sentence.
We were stationed in Taiwan early '60s
and in '62 Spec Forces were seen traveling through Taipei en route to Vietnam
(we saw them regularly in the O club)
Later when we heard the announcement over the intercom regarding the assassination
Dad said "So begins full engagement in Vietnam"
Later in a book McNamara stated that 2 years into the war, THEY knew it was
NOT winnable
Dad told me in '68 "It never was meant to be a military win. It was always
a political chess game"
Kissinger referred to our military as: "dumb, stupid animals to be used" as pawns for foreign policy.
58,000 lives squandered and $$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ taxpayer$$$
NO different now
WE continue to squander precious lives and $$$$$
while political hacks wave their magic wands from arm chairs in support of
waste in
the Middle East which has forever been known as the 'graveyard of empires' for reason
I remember all too well. Also remember he was going to dismantle the CIA. THAT'S WHO
KILLED. JFK. CIA CIA CIA CIA