Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Reportedly Put Into a "Medically Induced Coma" Just After Emergency Surgery, Now "Stable" and with a "Positive Prognosis" as A "Third Party" Now Identified
This is confusing to some, as the "coma" was likely to be "postoperative sedation" in the ICU just as he was out of surgery. There are no reports of a brain injury and he's expected to recover.
A medically-induced coma is usually reserved for situations that require resting the brain to allow it to heal by slowing down its metabolism and reducing inflammation.
People with the following conditions can benefit from a “medically-induced coma”, which induces a deep state of brain inactivity:
