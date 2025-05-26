The Rebel Patient™

Rosalee
1h

Each year I am deeply affected by the loss throughout our history

Now it seems many

confuse it with Veterans' Day and thank me for my service or they wish me a

'happy' memorial day.

I have yet to exclaim that I am among the living.

Also, it bothers me deeply that, for all intents and purposes, for many, it has become a

long weekend filled with sales and backyard BBQs.

Sad given the sacrifice by so many, I find that egregious

I pray today for those who grieve the loss of loved ones who served

and ask God to comfort them as only He is able

