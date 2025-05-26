Soldiers and Jesus
A Tweet by Matt Youngblood @_TheYoubgblood
Link: https://x.com/_theyoungblood/status/1926984587252470130?s=46
A Reply: Prayer
God bless you and your family this Memorial Day! May everyone be safe from harm, healthy, and prosperous!
Ed is slowly doing better with his bladder tumor removal surgery he had on Friday morning. We are grateful there were no surprises, no complications, no metastasis! The tumor was tiny! Just enough to keep us on his toes and with our eyes to the skies and the Eternal Creator God and His Miracle-Worker Son, Jesus Christ!
May we all continue to be led by the Holy Spirit! If you can, I hope you can spend time in The Word and/or listening to beautiful worship music! I need to get off my computer & cell phone and get outside, walk barefoot, laugh with family and friends, speak to a widow or widower who lost their spouse in a war, call a Veteran, walk the dog, and enjoy those around me, too!
✨The Rebel Patient™ is my reader-supported ministry. ✨Thank you for being a free or paid subscriber, and for going that extra step to Share✨
Each year I am deeply affected by the loss throughout our history
Now it seems many
confuse it with Veterans' Day and thank me for my service or they wish me a
'happy' memorial day.
I have yet to exclaim that I am among the living.
Also, it bothers me deeply that, for all intents and purposes, for many, it has become a
long weekend filled with sales and backyard BBQs.
Sad given the sacrifice by so many, I find that egregious
I pray today for those who grieve the loss of loved ones who served
and ask God to comfort them as only He is able