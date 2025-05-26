Link: https://x.com/_theyoungblood/status/1926984587252470130?s=46

A Reply: Prayer

God bless you and your family this Memorial Day! May everyone be safe from harm, healthy, and prosperous!

Ed is slowly doing better with his bladder tumor removal surgery he had on Friday morning. We are grateful there were no surprises, no complications, no metastasis! The tumor was tiny! Just enough to keep us on his toes and with our eyes to the skies and the Eternal Creator God and His Miracle-Worker Son, Jesus Christ!

May we all continue to be led by the Holy Spirit! If you can, I hope you can spend time in The Word and/or listening to beautiful worship music! I need to get off my computer & cell phone and get outside, walk barefoot, laugh with family and friends, speak to a widow or widower who lost their spouse in a war, call a Veteran, walk the dog, and enjoy those around me, too!

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda