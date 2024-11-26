🆘 SOS NEED 🆘: East Tennessee Needs Subzero Sleeping Bags, Blankets, Hand Warmers, Portable Heaters, and Outdoor Cooking Stoves
God Bless Us All! I threw in Hand Warmers because My Hands Easily Freeze!
Winter continues to close in. See this 10-day forecast, with daytime temperatures reaching into the 40F’s as a high, and overnight temperatures dipping down to 15F.
Source: https://weather.com/weather/tenday/l/Greeneville+TN?canonicalCityId=4421330e0864a9c8c62f0cc728b44b696f2ee455bd04a9d82ea05af0d2ca58f9
Please help send more -20F Space Blankets, Sleeping Bags, and Portable Heaters to East Tennessee. I have compiled a list of camping items for cold weather, arranged in order of cost.
We ask you (this time) to send to this address, one which we personally visited as seen here:
SHIPPING ADDRESS:
C/O Jeff Melton
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
Subzero Blankets and Sleeping Bags
Here is a quick purchase link for these subzero sleeping bags, which work to a temperature of -20F:
- 20 Degree Sleeping Bag
The regular price is $219.99, on sale for just $51.99. These may sell out, as the -20F Blankets have… so maybe think about purchasing one today.
The only blanket they have for -20F is a whopping $499.95, so let’s try different brands, seen below. I could not find any other -20 blankets.
Link: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/1024120413?pid=557880
Camping Gear for the Cold - Click on Images
For a Search of “Wool Blanket” and “Average Customer Reviews”, see HERE.
“Don’t Die In The Woods” - 4 Pack of Emergency Mylar Sleeping Blankets, $24.95
Wool Blanket, $33.99, usually $39.99
Military Wool Blanket, AMAZON BEST SELLER, $39.99
Down Camping Blanket, $47.99, Normally $59.99
Down Camping Blanket, $57.99
Hand Warmers
One 10-pack is $7.22, on sale from $9.99
These can be used for 10 hours at once, OR opened and closed to reuse over 3 days - nifty! $14.96, on sale from $19.95
40 Pairs of Hand Warmers for $27.52
At over 50% off, these last 12 hours and have a total of 125 uses, lasting one person over 3 months, for $36.79, on sale from $79.98.
Rechargable Hand Warmers
I personally would not want these because of the AI feature, but it’s up to you:)
The link for the “average customer review” is HERE.
$19.99
Rechargable hand warmers, for those who have electricity but no heater, at $39.99, a 20% sale from $49.99.
Portable Heaters
The link to a search with “average customer review” is HERE.
Portable Heater $29.80, on sale from $39.80
#1 Rated, Look how many people bought it for $42.49, on sale from $49.99:
On sale for $49.99, almost 40% off:
Camping Stoves
Average customer review is HERE.
$49.99 on sale from $54.99
Heavy duty stove, 20$ off at $119.46
“God bless you and keep you safe and warm” has a different meaning this Holiday Season! Thank you for doing what you can to help!
Here’s the Shipping Address again, so you don’t need to scroll up:
SHIPPING ADDRESS:
C/O Jeff Melton
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
LET US PRAY
Holy Father,
Thank you for blessing us so that we can bless others. Please stop the people dying in the cold, we PRAY, in the Name of Jesus.
Your are HOLY! Let our song rise to You each morning!
Amen!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I live in South East Florida where the weather is paradise. I have enough room for parent(s) with kids! The weather is the reason why everyone flies here! How do I try and find those moms dads or single parent with children?! I'm offering to give them a year and have their kids get back to some normalcy and feel more secure! I can also pitch tents too. South Florida during this time is low humidity, sea breeze (I'm mile away from the Atlantic Ocean) between 75 and 85 low humidity. I think I said that already but I don't know how to get this message out. Anything is appreciated! Who do I contact to at least get a family out of the elements! I won't offer unless they have kids though. They're priority in my view and I don't apologize for this. I could pitch a tent too. Big backyard. Warm weather. I feel frustrated as to how to go about making this happen!! I haven't forgotten my fellows and it's BEYOND saddening, frustrating
. You name it!? Okay so if anybody can help me get some people over here and in the shelter I have a two bedroom one bath home big backyard and his paradise right now. But the summertime is another story! 😱 😳
Sent three heaters. Hoping to be able to do more soon. Thank you for posting updates/where to send. God bless America.