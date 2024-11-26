Winter continues to close in. See this 10-day forecast, with daytime temperatures reaching into the 40F’s as a high, and overnight temperatures dipping down to 15F.

Please help send more -20F Space Blankets, Sleeping Bags, and Portable Heaters to East Tennessee. I have compiled a list of camping items for cold weather, arranged in order of cost.

We ask you (this time) to send to this address, one which we personally visited as seen here:

SHIPPING ADDRESS:

C/O Jeff Melton

4555 Asheville Hwy

Greeneville, TN 37743

Subzero Blankets and Sleeping Bags

Here is a quick purchase link for these subzero sleeping bags, which work to a temperature of -20F:

- 20 Degree Sleeping Bag

The regular price is $219.99, on sale for just $51.99. These may sell out, as the -20F Blankets have… so maybe think about purchasing one today.

The only blanket they have for -20F is a whopping $499.95, so let’s try different brands, seen below. I could not find any other -20 blankets.

Link: https://www.midwayusa.com/product/1024120413?pid=557880

Camping Gear for the Cold - Click on Images

For a Search of “Wool Blanket” and “Average Customer Reviews”, see HERE.

“Don’t Die In The Woods” - 4 Pack of Emergency Mylar Sleeping Blankets, $24.95

Click on image to go to link.

Wool Blanket, $33.99, usually $39.99

Military Wool Blanket, AMAZON BEST SELLER, $39.99

Click on image to access.

Down Camping Blanket, $47.99, Normally $59.99

Down Camping Blanket, $57.99

Click on image to access link.

Hand Warmers

One 10-pack is $7.22, on sale from $9.99

These can be used for 10 hours at once, OR opened and closed to reuse over 3 days - nifty! $14.96, on sale from $19.95

40 Pairs of Hand Warmers for $27.52

At over 50% off, these last 12 hours and have a total of 125 uses, lasting one person over 3 months, for $36.79, on sale from $79.98.

Rechargable Hand Warmers

I personally would not want these because of the AI feature, but it’s up to you:)

The link for the “average customer review” is HERE.

$19.99

Rechargable hand warmers, for those who have electricity but no heater, at $39.99, a 20% sale from $49.99.

Portable Heaters

The link to a search with “average customer review” is HERE.

Portable Heater $29.80, on sale from $39.80

#1 Rated, Look how many people bought it for $42.49, on sale from $49.99:

On sale for $49.99, almost 40% off:

Camping Stoves

Average customer review is HERE.

$49.99 on sale from $54.99

Heavy duty stove, 20$ off at $119.46

“God bless you and keep you safe and warm” has a different meaning this Holiday Season! Thank you for doing what you can to help!

LET US PRAY

Holy Father,

Thank you for blessing us so that we can bless others. Please stop the people dying in the cold, we PRAY, in the Name of Jesus.

Your are HOLY! Let our song rise to You each morning!

Amen!

