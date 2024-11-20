🆘 SOS 🆘 TONIGHT Snow and Below Freezing Temperatures Hit North Carolina as FEMA Trailers SIT with NO Delivery Timeline
Please Get Your Unused RVs and Campers to WNC ~ Email or Message Me, and We Will Find A Driver for You. Or DONATE to the wonderful EmergencyRV.org Nonprofit
Source: https://x.com/dogwoodblooms/status/1859333506947743746?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Let's ROLL!
You can also donate to our ministry and depending on how much we receive, we will use 100% of it to get RVs to people!
Our Ministry Donation link: https://pay.balancecollect.com/m/arandamdenterprises
Prayers for wide success and for warmth coming in from unexpected places! 🙏🏻
from day one I have kept those affected by Helene and Milton in prayer
but recently in particular due to winter approaching.