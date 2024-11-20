Source: https://x.com/dogwoodblooms/status/1859333506947743746?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Let's ROLL!

You can also donate to our ministry and depending on how much we receive, we will use 100% of it to get RVs to people!

Our Ministry Donation link: https://pay.balancecollect.com/m/arandamdenterprises

Leave a comment