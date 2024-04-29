The first step is to install this new iPhone or iPad App, Death By Hospital Protocol, or Dbhp.

Go to your App Store and “Search” “Dbhp” or “Death by Hospital Protocol”.

After installing the App. this is the first field you see, “Posts”.

The Home Page: Posts

You can either identify yourself, or remain anonymous. There are already 6 posts, two from Rebecca, who identified herself. Note that the most recent post is done anonymously to protect the person’s identity. You choose.

The Chat

When you click on “Chat”, this is currently seen:

And if I want to post a question, it prompts me to first register.

So I registered. This is seen after clicking the “Sign In/Register” Button:

I clicked the very bottom to create an account. I create a username and password, and provide my email address:

Here is the End User Licensing Agreement (EULA):

After agreeing to the agreement and submitting the contract, you are immediately taken to Login:

To Tell Your Story, Create a Post

On the Home Page, click the “+” at the bottom of the page:

This is the popup form to fill out:

Note that by selecting “Hide Profile”, you can submit your story and keep your profile hidden.

Here are the Terms and Conditions:

Questions

To ask a question, please note you agree to leave comments within certain terms and conditions:

I left a comment:

You can view all notifications, including posts and comments, by clicking on the top right corner “bell” seen on each page:

The Menu

Once you are registered and tell your story, check out the Menu by clicking on the top left “hamburger” icon to reveal the Menu:

FAQS

Donate

The topics are self-explanatory and I love there is both a “Donate” button links to Rebecca's GiveSendGo:

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo

Can you stop by to PRAY HERE or GIVE HERE?

The DBHP Store is Coming Soon

Thank You for Installing the App!

Rebecca Charles’ Website: DeathByHospitalProtocol.com

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com/

Click on your geographical area and get local hospital information on reported hospital killing protocols!

NOTE: Rebecca made this Ap FREE for all users. Bless you and thank you for considering a donation to her GiveSendGo as the Defendants May Request Case Dismissal in Just 14 Days.

