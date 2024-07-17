Here are a couple of videos that add more information to help us in our thinking about what really happened.

Listen to three shots, then see Trump duck down.

Three Shots

By Secret Service. Then Trump Falls.

Someone needs to do a forensic analysis of the sounds so that everyone can know.

Three shots, no blood on shirt or hand, TRUMP SLAPS HIS EAR, weird bloody stripes on his cheek that splattered, no blood dripping from his ears down to his neck or impeccable shirt, and no blood on his hand.

Injuries to the ear bleed like stink! You have to put pressure on them. Hard to believe that the ear didn't keep bleeding. Let's see what is under Trump’s gauze bandage. A chip off the ear, a hole in it, or ? Maybe it was just a ruptured eardrum? (No, or it would have dripped blood from inside the ear) Questions abound!

And the icing on the cake: eyewitness accounts that police did nothing when notified that a gunman was on the roof (of a building manned by Secret Service). Here's the proof:

Apparently, some were “in on it” and others weren't. I guess that nonresponsive cop was in on it.

Orders to “STAND DOWN”

This video shows that some of the local police and Secret Service were apparently given "orders to “stand down”.

Another account said a local policeman went up on the rooftop before Trump went down. He looked at the gunman, then went back down the ladder.

That was after he went to the store to buy a ladder.

It sure seems like this local policeman was in on it.

The second SS sniper allegedly wrote a public post saying he wanted to fire at the would-be assassin, COULD have shot at him prior to Trump leaning down, but had orders to STAND DOWN.

The assassination attempt at Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, has triggered numerous conspiracy theories and speculations, ranging from The Boys creators orchestrating the shooting to North Korean leader Kim Jong Unplanning the assassination. The assassination attempt at Donald Trump on Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania, has triggered numerous conspiracy theories and speculations, ranging from The Boys creators orchestrating the shooting to North Korean leader Kim Jong Unplanning the assassination. Source: https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/anonymous-secret-service-agent-claimed-top-brass-prevented-me-from-killing-the-assassin-of-trump-101721017101069.html

The Tweet

This is Twitter/X David’s profile below, followed by the tweet.

It looks like the SS sniper wasn't in on it, if this is to be believed. Ordered to “Stand down”? Or just allowing an assassin to shoot? I hope they change the rules of engagement so THAT never happens again!

… And Then There's the Ear.

That's the biggest thing I wonder about.

Above enlargements of video shots as Trump walks on stage.

WHAT I REALLY THINK ABOUT The Gauze

What a huge piece of gauze.

The gauze is centered toward the back of the ear, not covering the top front portion at all. Not sure why its length spans almost the entire vertical height, from way up to way down the ear.

But I am sure curious to see what kind of “bullet scar” shows up.

I don't see any scratches on the face. And I don't expect that there will be much of an ear injury ~ because the ear never dripped blood.

🤔 What kind of scar will we see? If there's a big hole in the ear lobe, I think it would be too obvious that it didn't bleed. If the defect is too small or completely absent, then it's like nothing happened. Therefore, I expect to see a small, permanent scar at the top ear line.

What kind of scar do you expect to see?

Where I Would Have Put the Gauze

Based on THIS:

I would have put the gauze on like this (black line):

… but that's just me.

It's always helpful to post a link, if you comment on something that you saw, thank you!

