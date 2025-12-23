You don’t need to have a Twitter/X account.

We introduced Dr. Frisch HERE, on WTF? Why The Face? His wife, Linda, joins us on Saturday to discuss not just weight loss, but the SHAPE ReClaimed strategy that is specifically built to the bio-individual, metabolic profile.

Here’s our previous article:

Join Dr. Todd Frisch and me, as we learn how to interpret someone’s face in seconds. No longer do you have to wonder if someone is a criminal or an empath… watch this amazing video lecture and the story that a face can tell:

Researchers examined data from 424,152 Danish patients diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes to investigate the link between Ozempic and increased NAION risk. The findings indicated that Ozempic significantly heightens the risk of developing the debilitating condition.​

“We found that Ozempic more than doubles the risk of developing NAION,” Jakob Grauslund, professor of ophthalmology at the University of Southern Denmark’s Department of Clinical Research, said in a statement. “It is a condition that can lead to severe and permanent loss of vision.”

Rise in NAION Cases Since Ozempic Introduction

There has been a marked increase in NAION cases since Ozempic was introduced in Denmark in 2018, according to Grauslund.

“Whereas we used to see between 60 and 70 cases of NAION per year, we are now seeing up to 150,” he said, pointing out that the majority of hospital admissions for NAION are now among patients with Type 2 diabetes.

Similarly, in a related preprint study not yet peer-reviewed, Anton Pottegard, professor of pharmaceuticals at the Department of Public Health at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU), and his team examined new Ozempic users among Type 2 diabetes patients in Denmark and Norway. Consistent with Grauslund’s findings, Pottegard’s team reported that the risk of developing NAION doubles with Ozempic use.