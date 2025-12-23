START 2026 with Dr. Todd and Linda Frisch -- and SHAPE ReClaimed!
DON'T RISK BLINDNESS AS A SIDE EFFECT!
Who is Dr. Todd Frisch?
We introduced Dr. Frisch HERE, on WTF? Why The Face? His wife, Linda, joins us on Saturday to discuss not just weight loss, but the SHAPE ReClaimed strategy that is specifically built to the bio-individual, metabolic profile.
SHAPE ReClaimed
Why risk BLINDNESS to lose weight?
Did you know that Ozempic users RISK BLINDNESS from non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) AS A SIDE EFFECT?
Researchers examined data from 424,152 Danish patients diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes to investigate the link between Ozempic and increased NAION risk. The findings indicated that Ozempic significantly heightens the risk of developing the debilitating condition.
“We found that Ozempic more than doubles the risk of developing NAION,” Jakob Grauslund, professor of ophthalmology at the University of Southern Denmark’s Department of Clinical Research, said in a statement. “It is a condition that can lead to severe and permanent loss of vision.”
Rise in NAION Cases Since Ozempic Introduction
There has been a marked increase in NAION cases since Ozempic was introduced in Denmark in 2018, according to Grauslund.
“Whereas we used to see between 60 and 70 cases of NAION per year, we are now seeing up to 150,” he said, pointing out that the majority of hospital admissions for NAION are now among patients with Type 2 diabetes.
Similarly, in a related preprint study not yet peer-reviewed, Anton Pottegard, professor of pharmaceuticals at the Department of Public Health at the University of Southern Denmark (SDU), and his team examined new Ozempic users among Type 2 diabetes patients in Denmark and Norway. Consistent with Grauslund’s findings, Pottegard’s team reported that the risk of developing NAION doubles with Ozempic use.
SOURCE: SHAPEreClaimed.com Article
You Start With SHAPE
SHAPE ReClaimed is a Practitioner Monitored Program that restores health and revitalizes life!
It’s not a one-size-fits-all program. It’s built to the bio-individual, metabolic profile.
SHAPE ReClaimed was built on two premises:
All diets fail!
It can’t just be metabolic!
We believe all diets fail because the brain gets a message it’s starving, which our program prevents.
Here is A KEY FEATURE not found on any other platform:
FOUR-PRONGED HEALING
* Decrease inflammation
* Strengthen immune function
* Gentle detox & cleanse
* Release toxic weight as a wonderful side effect
EXPERT TRAINING & SUPPORT
SHAPE Practitioners are given ongoing training and support to help them administer the program perfectly, and ensure optimum results for their patients.
A PROVEN PROGRAM
Since 2010 the SHAPE ReClaimed Program has helped thousands of patients across the country to restore their health and release toxic weight.
