If you or anyone you know has a North Carolina business needing a Business Grant or Loan after the Hurricane, see the resources HERE. NOTE: Some deadlines are on Friday, such as this one for small businesses in NC, HERE. See our Shared Google Doc HERE:

Source: https://x.com/DisrespectedThe/status/1858969756147347513

The Video

The Thread

Yes, we love Shawn Hendrix and he is single-handedly making a HUGE difference in WNC. You can donate to #OperationRescue here: https://linktr.ee/theshawnhendrix

LET US PRAY

Thank You, God,

That we have a heart and feel the pain of our fellow man and woman. Let us always have compassion and empathy!

Help those who are on the ground to multiply their work, endure to the end, and also bless their families who have been without them. May they prosper in all that they do, Holy God.

Let us help whoever we can, and do it however possible, Dear Lord. Allow us to be a blessing and to turn our blessings into a gift for someone else who needs it more than we do.

Help us to be Holy, Lord.

In all things, in all ways, we worship You!

Thank You, Lord God. Only You are Holy. Only You are Mighty! Only You are Worthy of all our praise! Only You are Wonderful!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

