An interesting turn of events may explain a couple of things. And you should know that while this paper states hens that were injected with SARS-2 were used (and grocery store eggs would not have had such an injection), certainly hens catch flus, etc and there are a zillion benefits to eating eggs.

Plus, if you eat the following 30 gm meal with your vitamin D and ivermectin, you’ll absorb both much better, because they are both fat-soluble:

A Meal with 30 gm fat:

1 small avocado

3 eggs

Handful of nuts

Chicken Egg Yolk Antibodies (IgYs)

The January 2021 PubMed article:

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is still spreading worldwide, and there is an urgent need to effectively prevent and control this pandemic. This study evaluated the potential efficacy of Egg Yolk Antibodies (IgY) as a neutralizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2. We investigated the neutralizing effect of anti-spike-S1 IgYs on the SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, as well as its inhibitory effect on the binding of the coronavirus spike protein mutants to human ACE2. Our results show that the anti-Spike-S1 IgYs showed significant neutralizing potency against SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus, various spike protein mutants, and even SARS-CoV in vitro. It might be a feasible tool for the prevention and control of ongoing COVID-19.”

Looks like egg yolk antibodies stop spike protein from binding to AcE-2 receptors. It competes for the same site, bumping SARS-CoV-2 from making you get sick.

Above: The owners of the land are one giant step ahead.

Addendum 02/07/23:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

So whenever anything disappears, like eggs, we have to treat it like another medical truth:

Do the opposite of what they say. Stock up. Move to a farm. Grow your own food and get your own chickens.

It is not just that food is medicine.

It’s that the government would rather see that you don’t know this truth. And knowing that they’d even take the food away from your children.

The government has been killing people. They are continuing to do so and with the public health emergency ends on May 1, 2023, we must stay prepared. Turn to God in all things. Repent and ask for forgiveness. Humble yourself to the Lord. Seek His face.

