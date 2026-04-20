It is all my pleasure to be featured as a Speaker tomorrow, and work with The Betrayal Project USA on NATIONAL CRIME VICTIM’S WEEK, exposing physician or healthcare-assisted murders that never should have occurred! In this regard, you should first know how your loved one died in a hospital or nursing home. Get the medical and billing records. Then put their Memorial up on Betrayal Project USA’s Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall.

This week, the nation observes the 45th annual National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a time set aside to honor survivors, remember the lost, and demand real justice.

While traditional victim services focus on street crime and violence, one organization is courageously expanding the conversation: The Betrayal Project USA is making sure victims of medical and institutional betrayal are finally seen, heard, and counted.

Weekly Calendar

NOTE I HOST ON TUESDAY AT 7 PM EST

Full Weekly Itinerary: 6:30 or 7 pm M-Sat

Sunday, April 19 – A Nation Remembers

Time: 5:30 PM CST (6:30 PM EST)

Event: Livestreamed Vigil & Reading of Names

Details: A solemn national vigil with a moment of silence and reading of names submitted to the Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall (covering hospital protocols, mandates, hospice, nursing homes, and more). Families are encouraged to submit loved ones’ names in advance.

Livestream: Follow updates and join live on their official channels.

→ Full Announcement & Schedule Details

Monday, April 20 – From Recognition to Action

Focus: Reporting Medical Crimes Workshop

Details: Practical session teaching families how, where, and why to document and report medical crimes. Includes guidance on building strong cases and overcoming common barriers.

Goal: Push toward a major national reporting effort.

Advocacy sessions: Morning segments (often 9–11 AM) focused on victim support and forward momentum.

→ Read the Official Call to Recognize, Remember, and Act

Tuesday–Saturday, April 21–25 – Daily Livestreams & Workshops

Topics (rotating across the evenings as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series): Hospital protocols and standards of care Hospice and end-of-life issues Brain death determination and organ procurement Fraud, discrimination, and systemic failures Survivor testimony and real paths to justice Advocacy training and next steps Each night features family voices, expert discussions, and actionable insights.

Wednesday, April 22 – Daily Livestream & Workshop

Event: Evening livestream as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series (topic rotates – possible focus on hospice/end-of-life issues or systemic failures).

→ Full Week Announcement & Livestream Info "

Thursday, April 23 – Daily Livestream & Workshop

Event: Evening livestream as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series (topic rotates – possible focus on brain death/organ procurement or fraud).

→ Full Week Announcement & Livestream Info

Friday, April 24 – Daily Livestream & Workshop

Event: Evening livestream as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series (topic rotates – possible focus on paths to justice or advocacy training).

→ Full Week Announcement & Livestream Info

Saturday, April 25 – Daily Livestream & Workshop

Event: Evening livestream as part of the “A Nation Betrayed” series (closing topics and next steps).

→ Full Week Announcement & Livestream Info

→ Full Week Announcement

Ways to Participate All Week:

Submit or view names on the Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall

→ Add a Name to the Memorial Wall

Share your story or support others

→ Share Your Story

Tune into the livestreams (typically on X and Rumble – check their channels for exact links each day)

For the absolute latest schedule changes or livestream links (as times can be confirmed closer to each event), visit the Substack announcement directly, as it contains the most current details from the organization.

Mission Statement

To document, investigate, raise awareness about and expose crimes against humanity resulting from COVID policies, protocols and mandates as well as other forms of institutional betrayal. To support eyewitnesses to COVID-related crimes against humanity and empower them to share their testimonies. To pursue accountability and reform through action and public awareness, working to end draconian policies and protocols and to prevent the weaponization of medical mandates against citizens. To honor and recognize the dignity, suffering, and resilience of families and enshrine the memories of individuals who were harmed by institutional betrayal and COVID-related crimes against humanity.

What The Betrayal Project Says about COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Deaths

THE GOAL THIS WEEK: “Help Spread the Truth! Your Story Matters!” — Get More People to Know The Truth and Report I

Every Story Matters Every story matters. Whether you or your loved one suffered from deadly hospital protocols, injuries or losses connected to the COVID-19 shots, or other forms of institutional or medical betrayal during the pandemic, your voice deserves to be heard. By documenting what happened, you help preserve evidence, raise awareness, and ensure these crimes against humanity are never erased from history. Choose the category below that best fits your experience — and know that your courage helps bring truth, healing, and accountability for all.

Put Your Loved One On The Medical Crime Victims Memorial Wall — Add their Name and Photo

The Memorial Wall Shows Pictures from Each State

You can scroll to your state and submit a form just below it, as seen for California :

The Hospital Betrayal Playbook

Based on thousands of victim testimonies and detailed medical record reviews from across the country, we have uncovered the most common tactics used in the deadly COVID hospital protocols. This was the hospitals’ modus operandi during COVID — a systematic, coordinated approach that turned patient care into patient harm. Refused Outpatient Treatment — Family doctors, clinics, urgent care physicians refused to see patients or provide early treatment, instructing patients to “do nothing” until oxygen levels dropped requiring hospitalization. Isolation tactics — Upon being admitted to the hospital victims were denied access to family, friends, advocates, pastors, priests, or clergy. Even in death, last rites and family access were refused. Denial of rights — Admission and consent forms were left unsigned or marked by staff as “unable to sign.” Staff falsely claimed “verbal” consent to treatments was provided. No informed consent — Victims/POA received no information on risks or side effects of medications, intubation, or procedures as evidenced by no formal documentation in medical records and testimony by family or survivors. Vaccination Discrimination — Victims faced mockery, verbal abuse, and neglect based on vaccination status. Often receiving lower levels of care and different treatment options. Rapid oxygen escalation — Oxygen levels increased aggressively (often via BiPAP), causing anxiety and lung damage that led to mechanical ventilation. Forced protocol drugs only — Victims were limited to heavily incentivized and harmful hospital protocol drugs: Remdesivir/Veklury, Baricitinib/Olumiant, Tocilizumab/Actemra — often forced even when refused. Denied other treatments — Requests for vitamins, Ivermectin, Budesonide, Hydroxychloroquine, etc., were refused or ridiculed. Families were falsely told these were “not FDA approved” or “ineffective.” Gaslighting — Constantly told they would “die without compliance to protocol” or ventilation; families and victims told repeatedly they were “a very sick woman or man.” Communication cut-off — Call lights, glasses, phones, or devices were removed or placed out of reach. Families were falsely told patients didn’t want to speak. Refusal to communicate — Doctors, nurses, and administrators ignored family and advocate inquiries, often disregarding valid medical and durable POA documents. Sedation and overdose — Heavy use of Ativan, Midazolam, Haldol, Lorazepam, Precedex, Morphine, and Fentanyl, impairing breathing and leading to overdoses requiring reversal drugs. Non-emergency ventilation — Victims were pressured into early or unnecessary ventilation “to let the lungs rest,” despite no emergency need. Manipulated DNR orders — Pressure to sign Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) orders, misrepresentation of Do Not Intubate (DNI) as DNR, or outright falsification and disregard of existing directives. Starvation and dehydration — Victims were denied food, water, or any nutrition and given diuretics or laxatives instead. Physical and chemical restraints — Used without legal justification or proper documentation. Bathroom denial — Forced catheterization or use of rectal tubes without need or consent. Neglect of basic care — Hygiene, oral care, bathing, grooming, and dirty linens are often ignored. Dehumanization — Victims described as being treated like animals, stripped of dignity. Intuition of wrongdoing — Families and victims overwhelmingly felt “something was terribly wrong.” End of Life Care pushed — Pressured into palliative care, comfort care or hospice early on; often covertly ordered. Security enforcement — Police or security used to enforce isolation and institutional policies; families threatened with arrest when advocating for their loved one. Refusal of new doctors or facility transfer — Denied requests to change doctors or transfer hospitals; rapid decline or hastening of death when transfers were attempted. Secondary infections — Hospital-acquired infections like Sepsis or MRSA; severe wounds, injuries, necrosis, blood clots and pressure sores developed. Unqualified or transient staff — Treatment by foreign, travel, FEMA, or inadequately qualified medical personnel.

Download the PDF

Betrayal Project USA on Facebook and Substack

Podcast

This is a great chance to open more eyes and get these crimes reported!

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