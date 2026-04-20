The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Love it, especially "The Hospital Betrayal Playbook".

Now, do this for each department of the US. Each department is military, including Education, Transportation. Commerce, Treasury, Interior, Defense... You already nailed their department of Health, or death to healing.

Then download and read US General Orders 100, A.k.A. the Lieber Code (1863), and see why they do to us what they do. Note its article 6, whereby their constitution is dead while their war powers and military rule is in play. Each one of their Emergencies, such as their fake COVID emergency, invokes more of their military rule. All they need to do is say, look, heretic or terrorist, which they do, and bingo, emergency time. This trick is of Rome and its predecessors to Babylon, Egypt...

Their 1933 Banking Emergency Act (FDR's first order of business for his deep state controllers (the same all US Presidents have)) was backdated 5 days to his inauguration day after it was passed, included their 1917 Trading With the Enemies Act amended to include US Citizens are enemies of US. Every man, both male, female, and child, is considered an enemy combatant, or potential one.

See how they treat those who they deem hostile. Note, that anyone breathing who does not have a club membership card is hostile to US members.

Now, everyone has to ask themselves, or be prepared to answer the same from another. Are you a member?

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