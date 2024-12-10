Supreme Court Of the United States Hears United States of America v. Skrmetti
Please Pray Children Would Be Protected from Harmful Procedures
Friend, I’d like to ask for your prayers in a case that’s heavy on my heart.
On December 4, the U.S. Supreme Court heard United States of America v. Skrmetti, a case in which Justices will decide whether to affirm states’ freedom to protect children from harmful and unnecessary drugs and surgeries.
In 2023, Tennessee passed a law that protects children by banning dangerous, life-altering, and unnecessary drugs and surgeries for minors meant to make them appear as if they were the opposite sex. But now, ideological activist groups want the court to strike down Tennessee’s law, which would put children at great risk.
Please pray that the Supreme Court Justices will affirm Tennessee’s freedom to protect children from unnecessary, life-changing procedures. No child should be lied to or experimented on. Rather, we need to treat them in a way that embraces the truth—that each person was made male or female, in God’s image—and remind them that they are precious and loved.
In Christ,
John Bursch
Senior Counsel, Vice President of Appellate Advocacy
Alliance Defending Freedom
LET US PRAY
Father God,
Creator of all that is and was and ever shall be, we thank you for helping us protect the children from harmful and unnecessary drugs and surgeries. We never thought we would see the day when we had to enact this as law.
Bless our children, keep them safe, nd lead them to alet them listen to those who have regrets. When we see them, help us to praise them for who they are.
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
My prayers for this country is to get back to obedience and love of God. These practices are sick and evil. We have to protect our children.
Where are the fathers? Where are the parents? Why aren't they protecting their children? Where are the men in this country standing up for the children? Why do we have to wait for a supreme court ? The supreme Court is a bunch of sodomites. This nation is so far gone it's ridiculous. This country has so many problems from the stage 4 Jewish cancer, I think it's too late.