This is humanity at its finest!

This is a timeless and unique photograph, one that almost no one has seen in any situation in their lifetime:

Surgeons and Anesthesiologists Who Operate On The Streets of Thailand

Reportedly, on March 28, 2025, doctors were doing intestinal surgery on this patient at Thai Police Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, when the Mayanmar earthquake struck near Mandalay with a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale, shutting down the hospital power.

They must have had a failure of the backup generator system, a problem they’ll likely never have again after this episode.

Source:https://x.com/rainmaker1973/status/1906347212499476894?s=46

What Do You Notice in this Picture?

— The main surgeon isn’t wearing a mask.

— It’s quite the large team.

— Usually, the senior Attending Physicians have gray hair. Likely, these are residents in training, because they look so young. They’re part of a medical school.

— There’s one main surgeon and two assistants with their hands on the patient.

— The person on the right who is wearing black glasses and looking at the camera is likely a Circulating Nurse who gets supplies that the surgeon needs.

— The tall guy drinking the drink? I almost guarantee you that he is a Fellow or other Senior Surgeon on the Team. He’s “supervising” and gets to be the first one to get refreshments. He’s definitely “supervising”;).

— Look behind the main surgeon. See the bag of IV fluid?

— The man wearing a flat operating room cap and looking at the camera is an anesthesiologist. See how young he is? He’s also in training.

— That means the anesthesiologist is at the head of another bed, where another surgeon is also operating.

Who knows how many emergency surgeries are ongoing in the street? We have at least two people who were transported down the hospital hallway and out the emergency room doors, into an area that is on a Main Street.

What do you notice across the street? It’s a large building but notice the interesting thing — the reflection in the windows.

What do you see?

By looking at the number of Operating Room caps, I see about 4-5 patients being operated on.

The whole sidewalk turned into a hospital operating room!

There may even be a second team seen in the reflection behind and across the street from the anesthesiologist, with possibly 6 to 7 ongoing surgeries in progress!

This is an absolutely fascinating event.

I investigated further, knowing that someone somewhere had to have caught some more pretty incredible photos.

Note that almost no one tweeted or liked a lot of these tweets, because that one photo from above was all that people saw - one team on one patient.

And this is what I found for you to see:

Source: https://x.com/thaienquirer/status/1905599706077843692?s=46

Source: https://x.com/thaienquirer/status/1905601157382152509?s=46

Incredible photos!

Source: https://x.com/oohlalad2030/status/1905555298221531347?s=46

The Video

Source: https://x.com/choosybluesy/status/1906739397992841389?s=46

The Video

Source: https://x.com/jaggirm/status/1905831266173219184?s=46

The Video

I hope you enjoyed these as much as me.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It’s breathtakingly refreshing to see that we still have heroes in medicine and nursing who stick out their necks for the injured, even during an emergency disaster situation!

Again, here are nurses in China who felt the MAYANMAR earthquake from 600 miles away:

Let us pray for victims of the Mayanmar earthquake. Especially that all those who died or were injured can be made whole.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Thank You, Father,

For bringing us here today. For blessing us with life, eyes, and ears. For creating us in Your image, and allowing us to approach Your presence through the blood of Your Son, Jesus Christ.

We pray for the injured in the Mayanmar earthquake, and for the medical staff caring for them. Give them the care they need, and restore their hospitals and bodies, we pray.

As we pray these things for others, Lord, we ask You to guide and lead us to Your fruition, Dear Holy God.

We pray all this in the name of Jesus.

Amen.

🙏

