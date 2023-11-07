Share The Rebel Patient™

It was in fifth grade when I first learned of the UN. I thought,

“What a group of people! There won't be any more wars!”

And when we learned of the WHO, i thought they worked to eradicate sickness.

I was so naive.

Like many other bubbles that have been burst upon awakening, the realities of these two entities would take decades to bring into view the things that I didn't want to see.

Now I know how sinister and greedy they are, and my gratitude flows - because it is best, even if they are mass murderers, to have my own eyes open.

Thank you for keeping your eyes open, even if the knowledge you attain seems to be “too much”. You are stronger than you think, more resilient … and more rebellious.

Not only that.

God prepared you to be alive during this time. Everything that you have been through - it has prepared you for such a time as this. You were born to be here NOW. .

You were created for these times. Never forget this.

Too Many Have Died

The preface has words by Karen Fox, followed by a careful reprint of James Roguski’s important Substack on this subject that includes instructions on what You can do. You can subscribe to multiple newsletters, or read on. You can also subscribe to and see Jim’s Substack on Rejecting the Amendments here. Read on for background and action points.

In my WHAT I REALLY THINK SECTION, I share a personal encounter and ask for your feedback.