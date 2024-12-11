The Tweets

Several U.S. states have restricted or banned Chinese nationals and legal entities, especially the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), from buying U.S. land.

Let's look at related federal and state laws.

Federal Initiatives

Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

This is a 2021 law signed by Pres. Joe Biden. It is not directly related to land purchases per se, but due to forced labor issues, it bans goods made in Xinjiang, China from being imported to the U.S. It reflects a trend toward more restrictions on China.

State Restrictions

Georgia

In April, Governor Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 420. It generally bans any "agents" of China from buying both farmland and land near military installations. An exception is U.S. citizens or legal residents who have spent “significant time” in Georgia. It also applies to Cuba, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

Florida

In May 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 264 into law. It prevents Chinese citizens from buying any land in Florida; exceptions include non-tourist visas for parcels under 2 acres and not within five miles of military installations. This law has been challenged on the bases of both discrimination and constitutionality.

South Dakota

Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill in 2024 prohibiting China and five other countries from purchasing farmland in the state, highlighting concerns over national and food security.

Montana, Texas, and Several Others

Others either passed or are considering laws focused on land or property. The focus is usually on agricultural land or land near military bases, due to concerns for national security.

Congressional Actions

Rep. Dan Newhouse

He brought forward legislation to prohibit U.S. farmland purchases by foreign nationals associated with the Chinese government, again emphasizing national, food, and economic security.

A growing bipartisan skepticism of Chinese ownerships is on the increase.

