⬆️ Some major medical industrial complex healthcare systems are not in the USA, but are located in an unexpected place. ⬇️

Do you think that this has anything to do with the amount of money going into Ukraine?

This Telegram post accompanies the above video:

Another list of Biolabs in Ukraine. List of Kiev, Ukraine's MASSIVE pharmaceutical companies that have worldwide reach. Make no mistake. These are Biolabs who's existence have been burned into & normalized in the consciousness of humanity. German Pharmaceutical giant Bayer, formed from the very ashes of IG Farben after Germany's Nuremberg trials, had recently bought Monsanto, & Barack Obama teamed up with various corrupt US politicians to push Monsanto CEOs to the board of FDA & USDA. The poison these demons have inflicted physically, emotionally & spiritually to OUR planet's people, must be avenged. We are DONE watching OUR PEOPLE suffer at the hands of these monsters. Unfathomably BIBLICAL times. It's time for, "LAW ϕ ORDER" to take place. Down with the petrolium based poisonous Rockefeller pills & onto using GOD'S laws of creation, to FINALLY be used for GOOD once again & heal people! Source: https://t.me/DirtRoadDiscussion/40317

Let Us Pray

Father God,

We see so much destruction and evil intention in the world. Help us to keep gathering together, to discern evil from good, and to separate ourselves from that which is not of You.

Filter our eyes and ears, Lord. Bless us with Your Holy Spirit, who leads and guides us to Your purposes, providing comfort in times of affliction.

Elevate us to higher levels of spirituality that sees through the mire. Put us in places where we are needed.

Established Your Word in our hearts and souls, so that our spirit SPEAKS LIFE Into Our Lives and The Lives of Others!

We ask all this in the mighty Name of Jesus. Amen!

And all who agreed said, “Amen”

