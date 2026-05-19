The EPA is behind the skies.

No matter your religion or race, the air and the skies affect you, and the skies are something that affects all of us.

180 days from today, the ability to SUE THEM comes into effect. Just like the climate people did it in the ‘greenhouse’ days, the EPA is involved.

No restrictions are being advocated for.

WE WANT THE FAKE CLOUDS TO STOP! AND WE WANT ACCOUNTABILITY AND TRANSPARENCY!

AN “EPA ENDANGERMENT DOCUMENT” HAS BEEN FILED!

NOTE: Phone numbers and emails are evident. Thank you Reinette and James!

What are they asking them to do?

To say that planes making clouds, sulfur oxides, sulfur, black carbon, metals, and ultrafine particles (NANOPARTICULATE EMISSIONS FROM PLANES) ARE A DANGER TO HUMAN HEALTH AND PUBLIC WELFARE.

The document has suggested 3 solutions:

If they find that metals are a danger to human health, they need to address it. They have already PROVED the case that these are a danger. The next step is to get some solutions.

Reinette Senum: Many of the dangers are not visible to the naked eye. Leslie Manookian: We can prove this and that means we can take action. We still don’t know everything that are happening, but there is ample science to support these claims — and that action needs happen. WE ARE BEING POISONED. Reinette Senum: As long as conflation is happening, we won’t get blue skies. When we stop the conflation, progress will happen.

JIM: All the planes are geoengineering. They are cloud seeding. If you read the petition, you’ll know beyond a shadow of a doubt — and if you read the documents, you will be able to argue this cause!

What was done with the trucking industry. They reduced sulphur from 500 ppm to 15 ppm! The current allowed concentration is 3,000 ppm. The industry standard is ESTIMATED between 400-600 ppm. WE WANT REDUCTION AND JUST 15 PPM. Less acid rain! They can simply fly a little higher or a little lower to reduce 70-80% of all planes leaving streaks in the sky. Done better, we can get rid of all of it! THIS MUST BE DONE REGARDLESS OF THE THERMAL IMPACT = no ‘cooling’ considerations.

THE REAL CHEMTRAIL AGENDA = BILL GATES SAYING WE WANT MORE CLOUDS BY DAY AND NONE BY NIGHT!

The EPA need to sniff and report the nanoparticles, which pose a greater danger than ever thought before.

The Clean Air Act was passed in the 1970’s, and much has happened since then. Over 40 million Americans live near the airports, and this is not acceptable.

STATE BANS

Despite 3 state “bans” (TN, FL, LA) , chem trails persist ON A DAILY BASIS!

NO ONE seems to be able to fix the lines in the sky!

STATE LAWS CANNOT CHANGE PHYSICS + WELL-MEANING PEOPLE DO NOT UNDERSTAND THE PROBLEM

Michael Hogan: On Missouri state law.

Michael: “37 states have laws. But what I say to my legislators…

We don’t want people blocking our sun.”

On weather modification: we see it in cloud seeding. These are the 2 things that need to change.

On the blocking the sun + cloud seeding, Michael says those are NOT the streaks in the sky. Those kinds of things are invisible to the naked eye. That is true.

He only wants truth, and started with a flight tracker. He noticed that almost every plane that left streaks WAS A COMMERCIAL PLANE.

“THAT’S WHEN EVERYTHING CHANGED FOR ME.

He tells legislators,

“You’re not trying to stop the streaks in the sky, what the public considers as ‘chem trails’ WE HAVE TO TAKE THIS FIGHT TO THE FAA AND THE EPA, AND THAT IS WHAT WE ARE DOING.”

CURRENT SITUATION

Since 2023,

Jim: From Tennessee: “People were threatening to kill government officials because the lines in the sky did not go away.

Expectation did not lead to reality.

Things You Cannot See

WINDY.com -install contrail finder. Use

The Exponential Growth of Clouds in the Sky

1970: 300 million passengers/year

By 2000, 1 billion passengers/year

By 2010, 2.5 billion/year

2019: 4.6 billion/year

Dropped by 74% in all worldwide flights = A HUGE decrease in these clouds. Reinette Senum:

When the lock down happened, our skies were absolutely gorgeous. We could see the stars at night. It was because commercial aviation halted. Reinette Senum added that in the mid-1990, jet engines went from low to high-bypass turbo engines.

In the mid-1990’s, cheap and abundant flights occurred, so more people were flying. It was kind of like a ‘perfect storm” in our skies. Leslie Manookian: A lot of people woke up during the ‘Covid circus”.

Once 2020 Unfolded

Leslie Manookian

Once 2020 unfolded, and we saw them pushing the shots, masks, etc.. People started asking questions. In the last 6 years, more people are aware of things they didn’t know.

“The number of flights have gone up 20-30x fold.”

PINE TREES IN MAINE ARE FRIED FROM AEROSOL INJECTION. FOR THE LAST 5 YEARS.

THE EPA AND GEOENGINEERING

This is one of the few times in the last 20 years that I agreed this is the dumbest comment from a government official (See above). This, as they threw 220 pounds of sulfur into the sky.

SULFUR

Geoengineering is typically done with balloons, because not everyone has planes they can send high in the stratesphere.

In reality, 740 million lbs/year sulfur make it into the upper trophosphere, lower stratosphere.

Typical altitude = 9-12 kilometers altitude = a plane flies at 30,000 - 40,000 feet alttude.

The trophosphere is from 35,000 feet altitude at the poles, to 60,000 feet altitude, at the division between the trophosphere and the stratosphere.

Stratosphere aerosol injection:

Where the stratosphere is If you’re injecting chemicals into it, IT CANNOT MAKE NO CLOUDS.

REINETTE SENUM: The RESAON WHY, is because the trophosphere, where commercial aviation is (e.g., barometric pressure, moisture, particulate matter, freezing temperatures and moisture): These things make turbulecne. But once you go above that into the stratosphere, it gets warmer. It gets drier.

You will not see any spraying. It’s too far away. And it’s not the right atmospheric conditions. And that’s why you can’t see those things.

JIM: “I’m on the federal payroll… for a long time. That’s why I’m a Sheriff’s Deputy in S. Carolina.

Davie Keith

JIM: If you don’t know who David Keith is, you don’t know geoengineering.

See his quote above (Bill Gates affiliate). This was on Reuters, on an article on how Mexico banned geoengineering. The EPA hasn’t stopped it.

See also how he says you might want to put 1 million tons of sulphur in the stratosphere — a year.

YOU MAY END UP KILLING TENS OF THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE PER YEAR.

95% OF PEOPLE WHO TALK ABOUT GEOENGINEERING DON’T MENTION SULPHUR. SULPHUR IS THE GOAL. WHY?

Volcanoes put sulfur in the air. It cools the sky.

Prove that Aviation is Behind All This

The Bifurcated Stratosphere

It is split in two by our equator, keeping two areas apart. This causes the upwelling at the equator, the cirulation of the planet.

80-90% of all flights in the Northern hemisphere occur here.

The Northern hemisphere differs from the southern hemisphere; it is chemically different.

The Stratosphere in the Southern Hemisphere

vs. the Northern hemisphere:

Cleaner

Clearer

Less impacted

Elevated sulfur dioxide: This occurs in the layer where planes fly.

The Stratosphere in the

Northern hemisphere

Hazy

More polluted

Chemically altered

More sulfur dioxide, especially in the lower area closest to the trophosphere— where planes fly = this is how the sulfur is getting there

Planes are doing stratosphere aerosol injection with sulfur dioxide, sulfuric acid, nitric acid, water vapor, black carbon, and metals.

Proven by looking at the 10,000 airports and 67,000 flight paths seen in the above graphic.

The Northern Hemisphere’s White, Hazy Dew

The highest-flying jet flies at 45,000 feet; these planes fly at 8-12 km or about 60,000 feet.

At 60,000 feet, the ISRO found 10,000 black carbon particles per cubic cm! That is an insane amount of black carbon attributed to aviation — Why? Because it has a distinct onion shape that could not have come from any other source but man-made.

The GAIA

In 2019, the Global Aviation Emissions Inventory (GAIA) found 47,179,000 lbs of NvPM, solid particles emitted from combustion processes (i.e., mostly from jet engines) that stay in a solid state. See below.

That’s 280 septillion particles/year = 2.8 x 10(to the 28th power) of metals and soot coming out of the planes/year. This is just regular planes flying — and it needs to be addressed.

Metallic Fingerprints

What metals are being found in jet exhaust plume?

A 2016 study found the metallic compounds are stuck with soot as they come out the plane exhaust, including chromium, iron, aluminium, barium, copper, lead, titanium, and more. (See all the above metals).

There’s also ionization inside the jet engines, breaking down barium and lithium from engine lubricants.

Jim says there are 2 sides of the story:

(As he had technical difficulty with his screen going black then you see there are ‘2 of him’ above - electronic shenanigans that happen to me all the time)

The debunker side (the government’s position): It’s just harmless water vapor, nothing else. Contrails do not exist. It’s all ‘pumps and pipes’. In the Middle: the pragmatic approach. Jim explained he is right in the middle: No, it’s not harmless water vapor or condensation… Then ask the question, “What is it condensating on?” His answer: metals, soot, and sulfuric acid. On the contrails side, he said we have been able to predict contrails since WWII. He said you can predict it yourself by using an App on your phone that teaches you how to learn radio signs. This is a bipartisan issue where we are all gathered under the sky. Even if there are secret programs, all the above is still true. He stakes his reputation on it with these court documents. Leslie Manookian: There is no doubt that the government is doing all sorts of nefarious projects… this can be dwarfed by these unregulated emissions. The federal government is required to regulate this massive scale that private, commercial planes are doing to our skies every day.

There’s aluminum in our soils — is it coming from jet planes? She is not saying, ‘either/or’ but taking a midline approach.

Summary

A citizen petition has been filed with the EPA under the Clean Air Act, asking the agency to declare airplane emissions — including nanoparticulates, metals (aluminum, barium, etc.), sulfur oxides, and black carbon — a danger to public health.

Main demands:

Stop persistent “fake clouds” / contrails from commercial jets.

Drastically cut aviation sulfur (target: 15 ppm, like past trucking rules).

Require greater transparency and accountability from EPA/FAA.

Key claims:

Massive flight growth and modern high-bypass engines since the 1990s created widespread persistent contrails.

Skies cleared dramatically during 2020 COVID flight reductions.

Visible streaks come mainly from commercial planes in the troposphere; separate from proposed stratospheric geoengineering (e.g., sulfur injection).

There is no need to say that any other ‘stealth’ sprayings are happening.

The group wants solutions like altitude adjustments to reduce contrail formation by 70-80%.

After ~180 days, lawsuits become possible.

What Do You Think?

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