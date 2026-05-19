The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Isabela's avatar
Isabela
15h

Complete hogwash/ horse pucky!!! Stealth spraying has been going on in our area for years! We saw spraying in 2020 & documented it with our phones. We have been observing it for more than 10 years! You need to listen to Dane Wigginton from Geoengineering watch.org

He has indicated that some of the commercial pilots are not aware of the sprayers being turned off and on remotely. He’s been monitoring this for more than 20+ years! He has also documented the patents for the sprayers used to do this crap! This isn’t just pollutants from the jet fuel. This is purposeful nefarious spraying. Dane has tested soils in his area and

found major amounts of non-natural aluminum in his soils that is causing extensive damage to the trees, weakening them and making them more susceptible to insects & fire damage. This is a ‘planned’ destruction by DARPA, and other evil factors in the ‘shadow government.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
James's avatar
James
17h

Thank the Lord! It’s about time.

Here in WA state we have been hammered with the spraying over the last two months almost continuously.

I Hand an opportunity to interview two Generals on this issue two years ago. They both denied its existence even in the face of time lapse photography evidence. There was no way to deny it.

As a Civil Intelligence Investigator I did do a several month investigation on this issue several years ago. I presented the findings to local and state officials to no avail. I even collected samples off of vehicles and plants which had metal properties in a dust form.

In the end, I told them to just look up and watch. It was so obvious.

Deception is so easy today, unfortunately.

Will be praying for success on this.

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