Teacher at Lovejoy ISD School District in Collin County, Texas is Allowed to Post Photoshoots with Blood and Knives
She Says She is "Fed Up". WARNING AND VIEWER DISCRETION: Bloody images, woman licks large knife, blood in tub. Everyone finds this highly offensive; don't read it if you can't unsee what you've seen.
This is a most disturbing list of unsettling, Satanic posts by a teacher at Lovejoy Independent School District (ISD) school in Texas. Please do not scroll down if blood, knives, a bathtub with blood, and quite disgusting images disturb you.
Wikipedia says it hosts Pre-K through 12th grade students and in Allen, TX on Country Club Road. That gives the impression that it is an upper-class school. It is 25 miles north of Dallas and serves about 4,100 students.
The Posts
Source: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1898087769940910159
The Original Tweet
Source: https://x.com/SaraGonzalesTX/status/1898086697461600276
The Thread
The School
The school has not provided an official statement on Brittany. Here is their Twitter/X profile:
Their most recent tweet:
Source: https://x.com/lovejoyisd1/status/1898027006408733122
Thank you for having opened eyes that seek TRUTH and EXPOSING THE DARKNESS!
LET US PRAY
Holy God,
As the days get darker and evil has more of a bold stance in everyday life, LET US BE STRONG AND OPPOSE IT!
Let us keep shining the light on the darkness! Let us keep our swords sharp and defend the weak! Let us PROCLAIM THE WORD OF GOD AND THE SALVATION OF JESUS CHRIST, SO THAT MORE SOULS MAY BE SAVED!
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This disease of the mind was allowed to perpetuate itself over the last 10-12 years starting with Obama planting seeds. I hope this is a lesson to parents: What do you want your kids taught in school? Get them off social media and smart phones.