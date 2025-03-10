This is a most disturbing list of unsettling, Satanic posts by a teacher at Lovejoy Independent School District (ISD) school in Texas. Please do not scroll down if blood, knives, a bathtub with blood, and quite disgusting images disturb you.

Wikipedia says it hosts Pre-K through 12th grade students and in Allen, TX on Country Club Road. That gives the impression that it is an upper-class school. It is 25 miles north of Dallas and serves about 4,100 students.

The Posts

Source: https://x.com/libsoftiktok/status/1898087769940910159

The Original Tweet

Source: https://x.com/SaraGonzalesTX/status/1898086697461600276

The Thread

The School

The school has not provided an official statement on Brittany. Here is their Twitter/X profile:

Their most recent tweet:

Source: https://x.com/lovejoyisd1/status/1898027006408733122

Thank you for having opened eyes that seek TRUTH and EXPOSING THE DARKNESS!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

As the days get darker and evil has more of a bold stance in everyday life, LET US BE STRONG AND OPPOSE IT!

Let us keep shining the light on the darkness! Let us keep our swords sharp and defend the weak! Let us PROCLAIM THE WORD OF GOD AND THE SALVATION OF JESUS CHRIST, SO THAT MORE SOULS MAY BE SAVED!

In the Name of Jesus.



Amen.

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment