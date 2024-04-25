Here's the biggest reason I like Telegram: I find news that almost no one is covering.

From https://t.me/wetheunvaxxed:

Secrets of the United Nations

Some emphases and paragraph breaks are mine.

The storm has broken all over the world. Millions of people around the world are discovering the truth, as the film "SECRETS OF THE UNITED NATIONS" is going around the world in seven languages

… now updated to 20.

A network of retired police officers and detectives fighting child trafficking in Europe have stated that they have received the film in five languages, thanks to their international connections. They said, "This movie is doing a worldwide marathon!" The founder of Doctors for Freedom in Europe sent a message offering his help. It is being shared among networks of business leaders, and politicians in the Netherlands have promised to see it. And so on.

It's now translated in the Netherlands.

We must have the mentality of a warrior. Don't hit the dragon once. Don't hit him twice. Keep hitting the deceit monster, until he falls apart. Here's how to do it: go to influencer accounts and post the link to the movie as a comment. So you can reach thousands of people in a few minutes. Post it as a comment under the posts of presidents, ministers, celebrities, media personalities, etc. What if this film was really the spark that ignites a fire of conscience among high-level people, who then become instrumental in preventing the UN from becoming a world government? That is what the truth can do, and it will happen! Let's keep spreading it, in Telegram groups, Facebook groups, on Truth Social, Gab, Getter, anywhere you can post content. Let's send it to local security forces, school principals, hospital directors, local newspapers, etc. May we all be part of the greatest transformation of all time. If you haven't seen "SECRETS OF THE UNITED NATIONS" yet, be sure to check it out. Please use the links below.

The Video

The video does not download from the website; it says the link “expired”. See Tweet below to watch the video.

Twitter/X links to the video in 20 different languages, seen HERE and below:

The video does not download. | Source: https://stopworldcontrol.com/endhumanity/

Here are some translation links. Those in additional foreign languages do not copy/link in English.

NOTE: The “Download Video” link does not work.

To view this 39 minute video, please see my Twitter/X link below.

Here is the video on my Twitter/X The Rebel Patient™ :

Produced by David J. Sorensen, this video is getting great reviews as a synopsis of what the WEF and globalists plan for the future of humanity.

You can view it on his website HERE, click for the Tweet HERE, also below, or watch on Rumble.

For paid subscribers, here is the transcript in case you don’t have 40 minutes to watch it.

Thank you for supporting my writings. I hope this is a good video to forward to those who are beginning to open their eyes.

And it was an eye-opener for me. I was most shocked at not only the content of what some people had to say, but the way they said it. Much deranged evil is evident.

