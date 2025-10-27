Dr. May Lau, who surrendered her medical license to the Texas Medical Board after being sued by Texas Attorney General Paxton. Source: HERE .

The Press Release: HERE .

Background and History of Transgender Surgery

Transgender surgeries began in the early 20th century. The first documented case was in 1930, when Dora Richter underwent vaginoplasty in Germany. Gender-affirming procedures evolved through the 1950s, with Christine Jorgensen’s 1952 surgery gaining global attention. Advances continued, driven by medical and social progress. Source: HERE.

Gender-affirming surgeries really saw a surge in popularity during the mid-to-late 2010s, driven by expanded insurance coverage under Obama’s Affordable Care Act, reduced discrimination via Obama-era policies, and rising visibility of transgender individuals. Procedures nearly tripled from 2016 to 2019, reaching about 12,800 annually before a slight 2020 pandemic dip. Google search interest also rose steadily throughout the decade. Source: HERE.

Why are transgender surgeries allowed to proceed?

There are no nationwide U.S. laws banning transgender surgeries due to federalism—health care regulation therefore primarily falls to each state—and strong medical consensus from groups like the American Medical Association deeming them evidence-based care, not “experimental.” Proposed federal bills, like the 2023 Protect Children’s Innocence Act, have failed in Congress amid partisan divides and legal challenges citing equal protection violations.

By October 2025, there were 26 states that banned such surgeries for minors (with some blocks):

As of today, the 26 states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Note: Bans in Arkansas and Montana are permanently blocked by courts (appeals ongoing); New Hampshire’s ban on certain surgeries is in effect, with expansions and medication bans starting January 1, 2026.

There are 18 states plus D.C. that have “shield” laws protecting access for all ages:

Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington.

A January 2025 Trump executive order restricts federal funding for under-19 care and it remains partially enjoined by courts. Source: HERE.

The Tweet

The Thread

The KERA News Article

Link: HERE

A Dallas doctor has surrendered her state medical license after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued her last year for allegedly providing gender-affirming care to minors in violation of state law, Paxton’s office said in a press release Friday. Dr. May Lau is an adolescent medicine specialist at Children’s Medical Center Dallas and an associate professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. Paxton sued her in October 2024, claiming Lau violated Senate Bill 14 by prescribing testosterone to 21 minor patients after the law took effect in 2023. He also accused Lau of falsely billing insurance for another patient to obscure a prescription for a “puberty blocker device.” The lawsuit called Lau a “scofflaw” and “radical gender activist,” saying each violation is a separate ground for the revocation of her license. Lau’s physician license was cancelled by request Oct. 9, records on the Texas Medical Board’s website showed Friday. “Doctors who permanently hurt kids by giving them experimental drugs are nothing more than disturbed left-wing activists who have no business being in the medical field,” Paxton said in Friday’s press release. Numerous medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and American Academy of Pediatrics, have endorsed holistic gender-affirming care as treatment for children experiencing gender dysphoria, or distress experienced by people whose gender is not the same as their sex assigned at birth. Craig Smyser, one of Lau’s attorney’s, said in an email to KERA News Lau is moving her medical practice to Oregon and she no longer saw a reason to continue to maintain her Texas license. “Dr. Lau denies the Texas Attorney General’s politically- and ideologically-driven allegations, contends that the court has no jurisdiction over her, and maintains that the court where the AG filed the case — the county where AG Paxton has a residence and where Dr. Lau did not practice medicine — is a legally invalid venue for the case,” the statement read. Lau had entered an agreement in January under which she would no longer practice medicine on patients, but only in academic, administrative and research settings. Lau was the first of three doctors Paxton sued for similar allegations last year, including another UT Southwestern Medical Center employee. The state withdrew its lawsuit against El Paso pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Hector Granados earlier this year after finding “no legal violations.” Paxton’s office said its suit against Lau is ongoing. Paxton previously said the state “is cracking down” on doctors who provide treatment to children experiencing gender dysphoria despite the state’s ban. The Texas Supreme Court in June 2024 upheld SB 14 after medical providers, associations and families of transgender Texans sued to block the law from going into effect. The court reversed a lower court ruling that sided with the families. Penelope Rivera is KERA’s breaking news reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org. KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you. Source: HERE.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Long ago, these barbaric procedures should have led to thousands of money-greedy surgeons losing their licenses. After all, the fake Hippocratic oath is suppose to “Do No Harm” — but we know that is false, because by 1989, only 3 of 126 U.S. medical schools used the classic Hippocratic Oath, with 67 adopting modified versions and 8 creating new ones, reflecting rapid adaptation often driven by class votes. Source: HERE.

My graduating class of 1990 at Keck USC School of Medicine voted to either take the original oath, modify it, or toss it out and make up a new one.

It’s no wonder doctors kill and maim!

God forgive our sins!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Forgive us our sins, Dear Lord. Let AMERICA come to You to see our country and world bow down TO YOU in FULL repentance!

Bless the children who have undergone these surgeries, BLESS THEM, LORD! Let them come to You for the forgiveness of their sins, and let them see You Love Them in All Things, In All Ways, No Matter their Past!

Put others in their paths, so they MAY COME TO KNOW YOU, I PRAY!

Bless the children! Let them know how BELOVED and LOVED they are! If needed, create in them a NEW HEART grateful for YOUR CREATION!

WE CAST OUT THE DEMONS IN DOCTORS! We do NOT agree with them, and we shall stand against them harming our children! LET OUR VOICES CRY OUT!

RENEW A CLEAN SPIRIT IN ALL OF US! CREATE IN ME A BOLD SPIRIT OF TRUTH, A BOLD VOICE THAT CRIES OUT AGAINST THESE TRAVESTIES!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment