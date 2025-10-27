The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zowe's avatar
Zowe
2h

As an Oregonian, I'd like to tell her WE DON'T WANT HER HERE!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
2h

Interesting that the surgery paralleled Mkultra experiments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture