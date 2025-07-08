The bodies of 10 of the girls, ages 8 and 9, have been recovered, along with counselor Chloe Childress, 18. Three girls and counselor Katherine Ferruzzo, 19, have not been found.| Source: The New York Post

As terrible as the Texas flood has been, one would think that the travesty would garner community support throughout the nation and among all groups.

Here is an update from 1:00 pm today: 91 confirmed dead, including 27 from Camp Mystic, and another 10 girls still missing. Rainstorms are inbound with more flooding a concern.

The Guadalupe River rose 25 feet in 45 minutes, flooding the all-girl Christian summer Camp Mystic and other areas. There was a 4 am Emergency Alert put out, but campers were sleeping and no officers of the law made a personal trip to ensure evacuation.

Camp Mystic was hard hit, being only 225 feet away from the river bank and the “most dangerous” river flooding area in the country. Local authorities were posed with pointed questions about their lack of an early response to evacuate the Camp, but they could only state that no one could have thought it would be so bad. They then ended the press conference.

Among the devastation is one report of two brothers who climbed atop a bunk bed in the camp, then up onto the ceiling rafters before swimming away in the river — and both miraculously made it to safety.

Camp Mystic Children

Today, Camp Mystic confirmed that all 27 campers and counselors lost their lives in the devastating flood.

Can you imagine that Camp Mystic Counselors wrote the girls’ names on their bodies, in case they were swept away? So SAD!

Two teenage camp counselors recalled the harrowing moment they wrote the names of the young girls they were caring for on the kids’ bodies in case they were swept away in the raging Texas floodwaters. Silvana Garza and Maria Paula said they desperately put on a “happy face” to keep the children calm as they prepared to evacuate a branch of Camp Mystic — where at least 27 girls and camp counselors are confirmed dead and 11 more are still missing. Counselors Silvana Garza and Maria Paula describe the moments they prepared to evacuate as raging floodwaters rose around them. NMas/YouTube “Us as counselors, we started to write our names on our skin, anywhere that was visible,” Paula told Mexican news outlet NMas in a Spanish-language interview Sunday. “We did the same for the girls, wrote their names anywhere that was easy to see,” she added. Survivors of the neighboring private all-girls summer camp flocked to the location where Garza and Paula worked as the Guadalupe River swelled. As news poured in of the horror nearby, the pair said they were told to “put on a happy face” in order to not scare the younger girls. “We told them to pack a bag, to pack their favorite stuffed animal. We didn’t know if we were going to be evacuated or not. We were just waiting.” At least 95 people have been killed in the historic floods — with dozens more people missing and the number of those killed only expected to rise.

Just look at the devastation, something no one could have predicted.

Or Could it Have Been Predicted?

Judge Rob Kelly took some heat in a Press Conference.

The Press Video Interview

Transcript

Press: Why weren’t these camps evacuated yesterday? Texas Emergency Management put out an ALL CALL and said there’s going to be a problem. We knew there was going to be a problem. Why weren’t these camps evacuated?

Judge Rob Kelly: I can’t answer that! I don’t know!

Press: Well, you’re the Judge. I mean, you’re the top official here in this county.

There is A GAP OF A PAUSE, and Judge Rob Kelly says NOTHING.

Press: Why can’t you answer that?

There is ANOTHER PAUSE, and Judge Rob Kelly says NOTHING.

Press: (Pressing further) There are kids missing! These camps were in harm’s way, we knew this flood was coming, ——

Judge Rob Kelly: — We didn’t know THIS flood was coming. Rest assured, No one knew THIS kind of flood was coming. We have floods all the time. This is THE MOST DANGEROUS RIVER VALLEY IN THE UNITED STATES.

Press: I -

Judge Rob Kelly: And we deal with floods on a regular basis. When it rains, we get water. We had no reason to believe that this was going to be ANYTHING like what’s happened here.

The Thread

So it could be that the locals decided not to pay for a flood warning system. Regardless, the National Weather Service DID give flood warnings.

God Bless All Those Who Died — And the Parents Who Lived to Know Such Sorrow!

But not everyone was sorry. Some could not help but show their true colors. Here are some people who have said terrible things.

The Worst Opinions on the Flood Victims

If you don’t want to watch or hear them, I get it. But wait for the last one.

TikTocker. We have a TikToker who doesn’t feel sorry for flood victims — and says they shouldn’t get any sympathy — because they allowed ICE to take illegals out of the state and were for DOGE’s attacks on wasteful spending.

Black Woman. Another TikToker implies the young girls who died in Texas deserved it because they are White.

Christian Hater. This is not directed against anything to do with the flooding, but I thought you should see the level of hatred of Christians who voted for Trump: a call to “Butcher them.”

Another TikToker. She says that the young girls who died in the Texas flood did so because of racism and also because illegals are being deported. "More White people will have to die in order for m*therfuckers to care”. She equates white children dying in the river with illegals deported to their own country.

4. Dr. Lynn Fynn tweeted this pediatrician who made this horrible Facebook Post:

So far, there are 4.5 Million Views.

The Tweet

The Thread

There were complaints that Trump’s cuts led to there being no warning for the Texas flood. Dr. Lynn dispels that premise here, by re-posting a tweet by the United Cajun Navy, on the National Weather Service:

“A flash flood warning was issued by the @NWS for Kerr County, TX at 1a on Friday, 7/4, followed by a severe flood emergency warning at 4a, and another for Kerrville at 5:30a.”

As it turns out, Dr. Mary Talley Bowden sais this very pediatrician, Dr. Christina Propst, had encouraged the public to report her to the Texas Medical Board!

Here is Dr. Mary Talley Bowden showing how Dr. Christina Propst literally walked the public through the process to report Dr. Talley Bowden to the Texas Board:

The above article is via Substack:

Here’s another Substack article on this:

As you see how ugly this gets, please know that it’s not just two women fighting. There are much deeper issues at hand, including patient care and fitness to be a doctor.

And that last tweet is the question: how are doctors allowed to behave like this, when others didn’t harm, didn’t hurt, didn’t badger, didn’t go after another doctor’s license — yet are forced to lose their medical license.

We live in a backwards world.

The New York Times Weighed In, Covering Dr. Christina B. Propst

The Article

A pediatrician has been fired over a vile post suggesting that the more than 80 killed in the horrific Texas floods — including dozens of kids — were President Trump supporters who got “what they voted for.” Dr. Christina B. Propst drew widespread scorn following the disparaging, since-deleted post under her old Facebook username, Chris Tina, according to Mediaite. “May all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry,” Probst wrote in the now-viral post. “Kerr County MAGA voted to gut FEMA. They deny climate change. May they get what they voted for. Bless their hearts.” The Facebook post quickly went viral after a screenshot was shared by Libs of TikTok. Propst’s employer, Blue Fish Pediatrics, initially said the employee had been suspended — before announcing that “the individual is no longer employed” there. “As we previously mentioned in our original statement, we strongly condemn the comments that were made in that post. That post does not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Blue Fish Pediatrics,” the company said. “We do not support or condone any statement that politicizes tragedy, diminishes human dignity, or fails to clearly uphold compassion for every child and family, regardless of background or beliefs,” the doctor’s office added. A previous initial statement saying that she had been placed on leave was shared by the head of the Texas Medical Board, Dr. Sherif Zaafran. “There is no place for politicization. The entire focus needs to be on looking for survivors. Any complaints we may receive will be thoroughly investigated,” he posted on X. The Texas Medical Board has not announced a formal investigation. The callous post prompted immense backlash online. “Please tell us this person is not allowed anywhere near patients in Texas?” one social media user wrote. The doctor appeared to have changed her username and profile image on Facebook since the post went viral, several X users noted. Propst’s profile pages were taken down from both the Blue Fish Pediatrics site and the website for Memorial Hermann Health System, which is associated with Blue Fish Pediatrics. Memorial Hermann also acknowledged the controversy in a statement. “We are aware of statements made by a physician on social media and strongly condemn these statements. This provider is not employed by Memorial Hermann. We have zero tolerance for such rhetoric which does not reflect the mission, vision or values of our system,” the healthcare system said. Kerr County, home to around 50,000 people, overwhelmingly voted for President Trump in the November election, with more than 76% of the county’s votes going to the Republican presidential candidate, according to county data. At least 82 people have been killed in the flash flooding, according to local officials. Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp located along the banks of the Guadalupe River, confirmed on Monday that 27 campers and counselors had been killed. Source: HERE.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

God bless the children! And those who could have done something but did not, may there be a Whistleblower — or just change it so they have emergency alerts!

I didn’t know the depths that Dr. Propst allegedly went through to target Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s medical license, nor what spurred it in the first place. It is awful to see such an ugly side of someone who is supposed to be ‘professional’.

I am proud of Dr. Mary for standing tall and telling it like it is, for this isn’t just a spat. What Dr. Propst did to Dr. Mary should be illegal, and should be met not only with medical board licensure questions, but overall fitness issues and the competence to be a caring and empathetic pediatrician — and did you notice they’re jabbing all their patients???

Propst seems vindictive and evil, taking pleasure over someone else’s suffering. THANK THE LORD that I don’t understand how people can be like that, because it is nowhere in my itinerary of behavior to be exhibited anytime, anywhere.

Why the hatred? Because Mary is Christian Conservative? I think that must have something to do with it — and when I see it like this, it makes sense that the evil one would target her.

Dr. Mary is being targeted for evil intention. And I only hope that the Texas Medical Board does something to Dr. Propst — put her on Probation, SOMETHING!

But we are so used to NOTHING and NO ONE being arrested for ANYTHING! EVER! Today, AG Pam Bondi and the DOJ announced that they have officially closed the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. They confirmed that no further updates or documents will be released.

Additionally, President Trump’s DOJ and FBI stated they have found no evidence that Epstein was murdered, maintained a “list” of clients, or blackmailed any powerful people with it.

So we continue to put all our faith in God.

LET US PRAY

Dear Lord,

We come to you after a Holiday weekend that should have been filled with family fun and laughter. We ask you to help the hurting parents and families, and Mystic Camp. Make everything work together for good, as You promise, so that a warning system can be better formulated and future disasters can be averted.

We pray for those who wish evil upon the children, for those who look at human suffering as a time to take advantage, or wish harm on others. Let that fall aside and may those words and sentiments die in the air.

We say a special prayer for Dr. Mary Talley Bowder, that she keeps her courage and faith in You strong, as she continues to fight various battles with the Texas Medical Board and her former employer. Bless her and make her stronger with each attack.

Help us to see what simple lives we live, in comparison to so many others who have their lives turned upside down. Lead and guide us to Your path, Your plans for a future.

Let us look at ourselves, at what we can improve, and how we can be of more help.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

