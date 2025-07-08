The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
10h

This is so disheartening!

Seems similar to the Helene weather. This has got to be from the geoengineering taking place in our skies.

Prayers for these communities in Texas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Redeemed Dissident's avatar
Redeemed Dissident
10hEdited

Although there have been similar historic floods in the area, it is not difficult to agree this was engineered (for example, see https://michaeltsnyder.substack.com/p/this-is-going-to-keep-happening-as?publication_id=1520363&post_id=167778428&isFreemail=false&r=2rhj5a&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email) and the children were part of a mass ritual sacrifice. What a terrible, terrible tragedy, on so many levels, but especially for the innocent lives lost & their grieving families, communities & those who could have acted with more responsibility and caution ensuring the safety of their charges. That such places exist, not for parents to accompany their children for a bonding adventure, but for them to be separated from parents, age-segregated (like public indoctrination center schools and even Sunday school classes!), then to have strangers "guiding" them and being in charge of their activities while they're away from home, vulnerable and at such a tender age. Seems like (without any flooding) a foolish idea that never should have been offered to them, or smarter parents should have seen the inherent danger of abandoning their children to such a setting (no matter how expensive and "elite"), now with the added concern of what has transpired. SO much pain and torment for all. May the LORD have mercy on those grieving & may those responsible reap what they've sown -- and may this be a wake up call to all who choose to abandon their children at an age where investing time & adventures WITH them would be so much more meaningful & less dangerous and far more loving a gesture.....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture