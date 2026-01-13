We are talking about this very problem today in a Twitter/X Space at 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST - tune in any time… and you may want to sign up with a blood transfusion service before you need it. Here’s my summary article:

The Tweet

The Thread

Link to paper: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9175819/

Join our discussion HERE!

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Bless this man’s heart! Bless the wife and family! We pray and intercede for all Your good work to be made manifest in Him so that all will know Your magnificence!

Bless our purpuses, our health, our resources — and may we rely on You for all our needs!

In Jesus’ Name, we pray!

Amen!

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment