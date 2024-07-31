In October of 2022, I began writing Substack articles at a maximum rate of once or twice a week.

In July of 2024, beginning with the July 13th Trump rally, my article frequency jumped to about four times a day.

The Number of Views

For the first time since starting, my readers have viewed July’s articles to reach a record 201,359 views.

Thank you!

You can see that my second-highest readership month was August of 2023, when Karen Kingston went missing (and no one was reporting on it):

Since then, between August and June, I have posted articles at a rate of once a day.

Paid Subscribers

This is my total readership:

Of the “paid” subscribers, most are free comped gifts, as you can see statistics from the last 30 days (all articles are now free because I feel God wants me to do it this way):

⬆️ There have been two additional paid subscribers in the last 30 days.

Comped Subscriptions

I have always gifted more subscriptions than the number of those who are paid, and highly recommend this practice to budding writers who are growing their readership. Note the purple graph going up and down:

For example, this month, I have 108 paid subscribers and 157 who are comped:

This means that virtually all my paid subscribers have stayed with me over time, and the few that drop out are replaced by new subscribers.

Thank you to my paid subscribers for staying with me!

The “ups and downs” occurred as I gifted 100 subscribers at a time for 30-90 days, after which you can see on the graph that almost no one continued their subscription by switching from a comped subscription to being a paid subscriber.

On October 10, 2023, I comped 85 subscriptions and had 87 paid subscribers:

By the time the 90-day FREE subscription ended on January 12, 2024, I comped 72 subscriptions and had 103 paid subscribers, a net increase of 16 people:

I hope that if you have paid subscriptions turned on, you might want to try this strategy of comping your highest readership for 90 days, as some will undoubtedly convert to paid subscribers.

After doing things this way, I can tell you that there is newfound freedom in not censoring yourself, and opening up all subscriptions to only those that are FREE.

And while I kept offering FREE PAID subscriptions to anyone who couldn't afford it, surprisingly, almost no one ever took my offer!

I hope this helps you analyze your own analytics as a Substack writer. Go into your data at least once a week, watch your trends, and note that the more you write, the more your best audience will keep reading!

Thank you for staying with me!

