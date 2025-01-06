The 158 Democrats who Voted to Keep Sex Offenders in the United States
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1875733901035077825?s=46
The Thread
WHAT I REALLY THINK
The halls are decorated with the blood of our children. America must wake up! We must rid ourselves of the lazy, woke corruption that pervades our society.
Vote them out!
LET US PRAY
Our Father Who Artvin Heaven,
Hallowed be Thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come,
Thy Will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.
For Yous is the power, and the glory, and the Life everlasting.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Perhaps we can send them to the neighborhoods where their children play and attend school...
Pretty simple…you’d be diminishing the Lefts voter base. People have to realize that with these people in Congress nothing good will happen.