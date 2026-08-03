Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, a Mayo Clinic-trained gynecologic oncologist in Memphis, Tennessee, just got two decades in federal prison despite 40,000 sterile devices.

40,000 Sterile Devices

The story that made the rounds claimed Dr. Sanjeev Kumar performed thousands of procedures with “adulterated” devices on Medicare and Medicaid patients. Court records tell a different story.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar ran Poplar Avenue Clinic, a multi-specialty practice that made in-office hysteroscopy with sampling more available to patients who often struggle to get timely care. The procedure helps catch endometrial cancer early. According to court documents, the clinic had more than 40,000 sterile, single-use endometrial biopsy devices in inventory. Multiple witnesses said a new sterile device was used for every biopsy. The jury was never asked to examine any specific device used on any specific patient.

Yet prosecutors rolled out numbers that looked enormous. Those numbers included denied claims, crossover claims, rejected claims, and plain clerical insurance errors—all counted as “procedures.” One exhibit even listed patients who never existed at the clinic. The datasets the government handed over had no patient identifiers and almost no way to check the accuracy of what was being claimed.

The multi-use hysteroscopes were a different story. The clinic bought more than thirty FDA-cleared multiuse hysteroscope instruments and accessories. These can be reused thousands of times with reprocessing. Defense evidence showed they were reprocessed exactly the way the CDC and FDA say office-based hysteroscopy should be done: high-level disinfection, which the devices’ own instructions for use allow. Metal instruments went through the autoclave.

I previously covered the details leading up to his arrest and imprisonment over a 3-day holiday weekend, necessitating his waiting an extra day for the court to reopen:

Then they took him to the downtown Memphis facility used in federal cases for short-term holding.

Expert Witnesses for the Government

The expert witnesses for the government raised their own questions.

One was paid $750 an hour and had never performed in-office hysteroscopy. Another, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for TennCare, hadn’t seen patients in a clinical setting for over five years and had been flagged by the Tennessee State Medical Board for a re-entry pathway or administrative license. A third government witness admitted he reused single-use devices himself, called insurance companies “the real criminals,” and said he didn’t think his own practice was criminal. He got immunity and later went to work at a competing Memphis clinic.

An agent from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), which handles Medicare/Medicaid fraud investigations, fabricated a memo despite no blood or DNA being found on the devices.

FDA Testimony

FDA testimony didn’t hold up cleanly either. The lead reviewer told the court the agency had never cleared a hysteroscope for high-level disinfection—something existing FDA documents contradict. A FDA agent on the case destroyed evidence from his phone. The lead reviewer later left the agency.

There was a Remmer Hearing on jury contamination, yet the case was allowed to proceed. Listen to our X Space on it HERE.

The devices shown to the jury had spent more than a year in FBI custody under foul conditions that weren’t exactly sterile. Many were broken or non-functional. Some weren’t even hysteroscopes; they were cystoscopes, showing several had built-in features specifically designed to stop reuse.

The Tennessee State Medical Board Cleared Dr. Sanjeev Kumar

Meanwhile, after the Tennessee State Medical Board received a complaint against Dr. Kumar, they ran their own comprehensive investigation and found:

“…sufficient evidence was not collected and/or available to merit further action at this time.”

And interestingly, no other clinicians who performed more than a thousand procedures at the same clinic were charged.

Dr. Kumar maintains an active medical license in Tennessee.

Things That Make You Wonder

* More than 40,000 sterile devices sat in inventory.

The Tennessee Medical Board already examined the same facts and cleared Dr. Sanjeev Kumar.

Witnesses testified a new sterile device was used every time.

The multi-use hysteroscopes were reprocessed exactly as CDC and FDA guidance allow.

Government experts had glaring credibility problems, datasets counted phantom patients and clerical errors as procedures, and devices shown to the jury had been left to rot in FBI custody for over a year.

Yet a Mayo Clinic-trained surgeon who expanded early cancer detection for underserved patients is sitting on a twenty-year sentence.

20 Years in Federal Prison

Last month on July 8, 2026, a 20-year Federal prison sentence was formally handed down to Dr. Sanjeev Kumar.

An appeal has been filed. It probably will not be heard until after October 2nd; I will keep you updated.

What’s Next

Dr. Kumar has not begun serving any prison time.

He remains free on bond.

The next court date is a Restitution Hearing set for October 2, 2026 . After that hearing, the court is expected to issue a self-surrender order setting the date he must report to begin the sentence.

Until then, every avenue for relief—appeal, post-conviction motions, DOJ review, or executive clemency—remains open while he is still at liberty.

I am committed to help Dr. Kumar garner more public education, which will undoubtedly lead to more public outcry. After all, I believe that public outcry helped Dr. Kirk Moore gain his dismissal from Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Do you remember going through this case with Dr. Kirk Moore? Looks like we’re going to be repeating the public awareness we helped formulate then.

Do you remember the day Dr. Kirk Moore’s case was dismissed by AG Pam Bondi? A bunch of us were in tears! And his case dismissal was VIRAL on TOP NEWS ON X just 3 days ago!

The Viral Video

Wouldn’t you LOVE to see Dr. Sanjeev Kumar get his case DISMISSED?

Changing the 20-Year Prison Sentence

Dr. Kumar was first indicted in February 2025. The case then moved through superseding indictments, the dismissal of multiple counts in October 2025, a trial, and finally the July 2026 sentencing that handed him twenty years. That timeline alone raises hard questions about how the government built and pursued this prosecution.

What could still change the outcome?

What Ordinary People Can Do Right Now

PRAY. God’s power is greater than anything that one person can imagine, and if we pray in agreement together, that brings in the power of agreement where Christ promises us that when two or three gather together and ask for something in His Name, it shall be done. For just as a braided cord of three ropes is much stronger than the three ropes tog, so it is with prayer.

At the time of this writing, there were just 75 signatures. We can get this number up!

Share this link widely! Tag me on X: @DrMargaretShow and I will retweet your post. Tag me on Notes and I will comment and re-post.

The Issue Can a standard, lifesaving medical procedure be twisted into a federal crime? For Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, a pioneering robotic cancer surgeon, this nightmare is reality. For years, Dr. Kumar has utilized hysteroscopy—a standard, globally recognized diagnostic tool used every 10 minutes to detect endometrial cancer and save women’s lives. It’s a procedure that many women undergo frequently for early detection and prevention of a potentially deadly disease. Yet, against all medical logic and community trust, the Department of Justice has shockingly claimed that this standard medical procedure constitutes “sexual assault.” Despite the Medical Board of Tennessee investigating and finding no merit in these allegations, Dr. Kumar continues to face unwarranted scrutiny and career-threatening legal challenges. This not only jeopardizes his reputation and career but also sets a dangerous precedent that threatens other medical professionals who might be similarly targeted. Ultimately it deprives patients of good medical care by removing good doctors from community. Dr. Kumar’s situation is emblematic of a larger problem. When governmental bodies make baseless accusations against healthcare providers, it not only undermines the integrity of the medical profession but also instills fear in those who are dedicated to improving patient health and saving lives. This intimidates medical professionals and can deter talented individuals from entering or continuing in the field. What we need is transparency and accountability from the Department of Justice. We must demand that they thoroughly reassess their claims against Dr. Kumar, based on medical facts, peer-reviewed scientific evidence, and in consultation with medical experts. The public deserves to know the truth, and Dr. Kumar deserves the chance to clear his name. By signing this petition, you can help bring this unjust persecution to light and urge the Department of Justice to stop these groundless accusations. Let’s stand united for medical integrity and support Dr. Sanjeev Kumar’s right to practice without fear of baseless prosecution. Join us in demanding transparency and fairness—sign the petition today to urge the authorities to drop this case. Source: Change.org Petition

I signed.

I pinned this to my FaceBook and posted to my X:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Thank you for caring and sharing. I cannot imagine having little children and waking up in the morning to wonder what my life will be like in 20 years, when I am out of federal prison.

Twenty years for doing no harm? That is not justice. It is a cautionary tale of how regulatory zeal, inflated numbers, and a tainted process can destroy a career and a life. And how the government can target anyone and create charges almost out of thin air, selectively formulating guilt when no substance exists.

The American Medical Association and the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology should be up in arms about what this means to every obstetrician, gynecologist, oncologist, and doctor who has equipment in their offices. Yet, their silence is outrageous in the extreme. I am ashamed of them!

Doctors and their organizations sure seem captured into silence. They let one comrade fall to preserve their wallets.

If doctors can’t or won’t speak up or out due to a lack of courage, who can help?

Public outcry. Public outrage. That is the only answer. It comes down to me and you.

It worked for Dr Kirk Moore, and it can work for Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

Thank you for doing what you can, and for bearing this burden to help, with me. God didn’t make me to turn my back on someone who is getting carried away with a rip tide. And he didn’t make me so that I could enjoy my life by burying my head in the sand. No, He made me to treat others like I would like to be treated— and it is but for the grace of God that this happened to Dr. Kumar and not me.

I truly feel that our government can take me any hour, any day, trump up charges, and throw me in a cell on the same floor with Dr. Kumar. And I think they can do that to any of us, which is why I now see “jailed” or “imprisoned” people, especially doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners, differently than I would have seen them 6 years ago. I don’t even trust what I read.

Which is why I write;). Thank you for subscribing and getting my emails into your box — I know you get junk and hope for good content that inspires you to make the world a better place. I hope you found that here today.

And if you have any other ideas on how to help Dr. Kumar, please do share. You can also email me: TheRebelPatient@Substack.com;)

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

You are the Creator of life and all things that breathe. Thank You for making me in Your image, and for being there since I was formed.

THANK YOU for giving me an empathetic heart that knows how to put myself in the position of another, Dear Lord. I so much love the capacity to sense others’ emotions while also imagining what they might be thinking or feeling. It’s as if I can feel what they feel, see what they see as my heart fills with emotion.

Keep me as I am, a caring individual with free will, bodily autonomy, and the capacity to empathize. Send me those who care, are like-minded, and protect us all from harm as we negotiate through the times we are in.

Sometimes I am not sure why you have put me here during these times, but then something happens, like this sad situation with Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, and I know that You allow me to be here so that I can help.

I am grateful to help, Lord. I am grateful to know how to read and write, and how to sign my name. Keep blessing me with gifts that help others, Holy God of All the Ages!

I ask this in the Name of Jesus,

Amen.

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