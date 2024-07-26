The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stay vigilant.
Don't fall for distractions.
Sometimes, the person you are looking at has ulterior motives or plans to take something that isn't theirs. They can be playing a “slight of the hand” move designed to distract you in ways that occupy your attention while a crime is about to be committed.
Stay vigilant.
Other times, it's just a smart and hungry squirrel who was underestimated.
What are the lessons we can learn from this squirrel?
Good one!
Thank you Margaret. Excellent lesson!