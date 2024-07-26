Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

Stay vigilant.

Don't fall for distractions.

Sometimes, the person you are looking at has ulterior motives or plans to take something that isn't theirs. They can be playing a “slight of the hand” move designed to distract you in ways that occupy your attention while a crime is about to be committed.

Stay vigilant.

Other times, it's just a smart and hungry squirrel who was underestimated.

What are the lessons we can learn from this squirrel?

