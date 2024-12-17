Gift a Subscription

The Big Question: Related, or Unrelated?

NewsIsDead posted one tweet with two different links, a new one and an older one.

The above videos are not downloadable, but here is what they shows:

1. Bombing

Two men walk out of the building towards a waiting car with lights on.

Just as the man in front takes another step…

An explosion first whites out the entire field, then shows this.

2. The Second Video is in Russian, with Subtitles.

Not downloadable, so here is the text:

Source: https://x.com/newsisdead/status/1869017130529624515

I Asked Grok, Twitter’s AI Tool, “What did do?”

General Igor Anatolyevich Kirillov was a Russian lieutenant general who served as the Head of the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces. Here are some key points about his activities and roles: Military Career: Born on July 13, 1970, in Kostroma, Kirillov joined the Soviet Armed Forces in 1987. He graduated with honors from the Kostroma Higher Military Command School of Chemical Defense in 1991 and served in various capacities from platoon commander to brigade commander, eventually rising to the position of Head of the NBC Protection Troops in April 2017. Involvement in Weapon Systems: Kirillov was involved in the development and adoption of the TOS-2 "Tosochka," a new heavy flamethrower system.

Accusations and Sanctions: He was accused by Ukraine of using chemical weapons during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with claims that there were over 4,800 instances of chemical weapon use under his leadership. Due to these allegations and his direct participation in military actions against Ukraine, Kirillov was added to international sanctions lists by Canada in February 2022, Ukraine in October 2022, and the United Kingdom in October 2024. Public Statements: Kirillov frequently made public statements, including unfounded claims about Ukraine developing biological weapons and dirty bombs, and accusations against the U.S. for supporting such activities. Assassination: Kirillov was killed in an explosion in Moscow on December 17, 2024, along with an assistant, when an explosive device hidden in an electric scooter was detonated outside a residential complex. The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) claimed responsibility for this attack, alleging Kirillov was a war criminal and a legitimate military target. These points outline General Kirillov's significant military roles, his involvement in weapon system development, the international repercussions of his actions, and the controversial end to his life.

I asked Grok, “Why did the usa hate General Kirillov?”

General Igor Kirillov was a significant figure in the Russian military, leading the Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces. The United States had issues with him primarily due to several contentious actions and claims: Allegations of Chemical Weapons Use: Kirillov was accused by Ukraine, with support from Western nations including the USA, of ordering the use of banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces. This accusation was made in the context of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, where over 4,800 instances of chemical weapons use were reportedly recorded under his command. These actions contravened international laws like the Chemical Weapons Convention, which bans such warfare tactics. Dissemination of Disinformation: He was known for his role as a "significant mouthpiece for Kremlin disinformation," particularly in spreading unfounded claims about Ukrainian and Western involvement in biological warfare. Kirillov accused the U.S. of funding biolabs in Ukraine for developing biological weapons, claims which were part of a broader Russian propaganda campaign. This not only strained U.S.-Russia relations but also aimed to discredit Western support for Ukraine. Sanctions: Due to his involvement with chemical weapons and his role in Russian disinformation efforts, Kirillov faced sanctions from various countries, including the United States. These sanctions were a direct response to his actions, signaling U.S. disapproval and an attempt to limit his influence or mobility. Target for Assassination: The U.S. and its allies have not officially endorsed or claimed responsibility for any actions against Kirillov, but his assassination in Moscow was claimed by Ukrainian intelligence services, highlighting his status as a significant adversary in the conflict. Posts on X have speculated about his targeting due to his role in exposing alleged U.S. activities in Ukraine, though these claims are part of the broader, often contentious, information warfare surrounding the conflict. In summary, the U.S. had issues with General Kirillov because of his direct involvement in activities that contravened international norms, his propagation of disinformation, and his role in a military context that directly opposed U.S. interests and allies in the region.

Do you think that General Kirillov’s assassination was US-backed?

Do you think it had anything to do with what he knew about the USA’s behavior?

Could it be related to the drones or a radiation hazard?

