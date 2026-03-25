The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Errata in México's avatar
Errata in México
1d

We live in central Mexico. Almost a month ago my wife had a very painful UTI on a Sunday night, and we went to the ED. No tests but two Rxs. $22 bucks. And no waiting!

More recently, I had very high BP and tachycardia. Same ED, same hospital. Very complete blood panel, urinalysis, ECG, and a water drip. Dehydration coming off of a URI. $262 bucks with a free follow up the next day.

Will never use Medicare in the USA unless it’s for something crazy like an ablation.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Debi Willis's avatar
Debi Willis
1d

Yeah...I dont know who would go to the ER for a uti when they can usually be treated at home

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture