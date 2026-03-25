The Tweet

If she had gone to an Urgent Care, the cost would've been about $200-$300 and she would've gotten a prescription for some oral antibiotics and pain meds specific for urinary tract pain. An online telehealth provider can even diagnose a UTI without a UA. The cost is usually about $50 and they send a prescription for meds to your pharmacy. Moral of the story? Never go to the ER unless you have a broken bone or serious injury.

The Thread

the paying patient or insured American. Urgent cares? Not bound by EMTALA, so they skip the bloat and charge 10x less for the SAME care. Hospitals milk ERs as cash cows with special "ER-level" billing codes that jack up prices for identical services—no real justification, just greed. Now they're even blasting radio ads to lure you in because it's THAT lucrative. Time to reform this broken system before it bankrupts us all. Source: HERE.

On MRI Scans

Here’s a recent X (Twitter) post with a discussion on the cash/self-pay cost of an MRI compared to insurance pricing (summary: cash is often much cheaper):

In the thread, people share experiences like:

With insurance: nearly $1,000 out-of-pocket.

Cash/no insurance: around $400.

Others mention cash prices as low as $250–$500 vs. insured rates of $1,000+ (or even $5,000+ billed).

This sparks replies agreeing it’s often better to pay cash and skip insurance for imaging. @OGJavaB1

Another good one with similar stories:

…(cash $250 vs. insurance $1,200). These highlight how cash-pay MRI prices in the US can range from ~$250–$850 at outpatient centers, while insurance-billed amounts (and resulting out-of-pocket) are frequently much higher. Always call facilities directly for quotes, as prices vary by location and type of scan.

Another Tweet, 1 Million Views

spend 2 nights in the ER without insurance, he breaks down the bill “This is my receipt from spending 2 days in the hospital: - It totaled about $24,000 - My CT scan alone was $8,300 - Laboratory, 6,000 - IV therapy, $1,020, $4,000 in total And while $24,000 seems like a lot of money, let me show you something. This is what I’m actually paying, $2,478 because when you don’t have insurance, these hospitals give you a discount. They discounted $22,000 off of this bill” “But if I had insurance, I wouldn’t have gotten that discount. So it would’ve been a $24,000 bill billed to my insurance, and then my insurance would’ve said, ‘Hey, you have a $5,000 deductible. You need to pay $5,000 for this last emergency room visit.’ Then you tack on the $900 a month that I’d be paying for that insurance. I’d be paying $20K this year for healthcare. So the craziest part about this is even if I have another hospital visit, by the end of this year, I’m still gonna be paying less than I would if I had insurance. At minimum, my cost for healthcare this year would’ve been $20,000 with insurance. Right now I’m at $2,400.” US Health Insurance is a scam.

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I remember being a single parent in the 1990’s and early 2000s, paying $800 a month for my son and I to have health insurance through my hospital employment.

That was a LOT of money, and we were both healthy. I wish I had known about catastrophic insurance but honestly, I slept in my spare time and wouldn’t have had the time to investigate it.

And honestly, I would have been afraid to step into an alternative system, because I had fear: fear of sickness, injury, especially a catastrophic injury.

But now it was Covid times, and I jumped out of traditional medical insurance and opted for a co-op, Zion Health, at less than half the cost.

One day, we took our dog to the dog park.

When a pit bull jumped on my back and knocked me over, I broke my arm and used this medical coop.

How It Worked

By design, I had no insurance card.

I walked up to the Urgent Care and told them I was cash pay.

After X-rays and an exam showing a bone break (no skin break, thankfully, or I would have required emergency orthopedic surgery), the ER doc told me to simply buy a wrist brace at an ABC drug store. He didn’t want to cast it but defer that to ortho. I believe that the Urgent Care bill was less than $200.

It was a few days before I could get in to see an orthopedic surgeon. He chatted, and decided he didn’t need to repeat the x-rays. Said I did NOT need a cast— if I had insurance, I am 99% positive that he would have slapped one on.

I paid $60 for the appointment (granted, he may have extended me a professional discount, but it seemed that the price was listed at the front desk).

He told me to return in 3 weeks. Had I had insurance and a cast, I would have had to come back to get the cast off in 3-4 weeks, then return again in another 3 weeks before being discharged from care. In other words, they would have milked the system.

That appointment was also $60.

For around $300, the whole thing was done — plus I didn’t have the inconvenience of a cast. 😅

I never needed any other doctor visits that year, so I never met the annual deductible of $2,000. For bills over that amount in one year, I would have turned in the receipts to get them to negotiate any outstanding balances.

Milking the System

I was shadowing an Internal Medicine doctor who was getting ready to retire.

It was busy. His office was in its own building and patients piled into the waiting room.

A man in his 70’s came in complaining of repeated trips to the bathroom during the night. He also had hesitancy, where he waited up to 30 minutes to initiate the stream of urine.

The doctor gave him a cup and asked him to give a urine sample. Thirty minutes later, patients piled up outside the restroom because he was still there.

When he finally got back to the room, the doctor did nothing but tell him to come back in a week to go over the results (when the final report takes 3 days).

I was aghast.

When the patient left, I asked the doctor,

“He needs a prostate exam, a prostate MRI, and a urologist to check for cancer or hypertrophy.”

The doctor replied,

“Oh, no. He’ll come back a few times before we send him to the urologist.”

I got my things and left. And I never returned.

Medical Co-Ops

Here is a list of popular medical cost-sharing programs (also known as health care sharing ministries or similar alternatives to traditional health insurance). These allow members to share medical expenses collectively. Note that these are not insurance, do not guarantee payment of bills, and often come with eligibility requirements (e.g., faith-based statements for many). Always review guidelines, exclusions, and state regulations carefully.

Non-Religious or Secular Options

- Zion HealthShare— Affordable medical cost-sharing with preventive options, telemedicine, and no faith requirement.

- CrowdHealth — Crowdfunding-style platform for medical bills with bill negotiation, advocacy, and wellness tools (not a traditional healthshare).

- Sedera — Flexible secular membership with multiple program levels and member support.

Faith-Based Christian Health Care Sharing Ministries

- Christian Healthcare Ministries (CHM) — One of the oldest programs, focused on biblical sharing of eligible medical expenses.

- Medi-Share (Christian Care Ministry) — Large community with high member satisfaction ratings and wellness emphasis.

- Samaritan Ministries — Community-based where members directly share one another’s bills; offers traditional and next-generation programs.

- Liberty HealthShare — Faith-based sharing with multiple program options and community focus.

- OneShare Health — Flexible faith-based programs with options for individuals, families, and children.

- Altrua HealthShare — Offers pooled doctor visits and customizable memberships.

Other Notable Options

- Impact Health Sharing — Features wellness incentives and rewards. (Search for current details via healthshare comparison sites)

- Solidarity HealthShare — Catholic-focused sharing ministry. Often listed in broader comparisons.

- HSA Secure or DPC Direct — Hybrid approaches that may combine sharing with HSA eligibility or direct primary care.

For the most up-to-date details, pricing, eligibility, and comparisons (which vary by age, location, and needs), visit independent review sites like healthshareguide.org or hsaforamerica.com, or contact the programs directly. Membership numbers and features can change, and these programs are largely unregulated compared to insurance. Consult a trusted advisor for your specific situation.

In case you don’t know much about today’s medical profession, or if you just want to listen to what happened to one prominent doctor over the last six years— LIVE and in her own words, please join me on The Dr Margaret Show today!

Link to Listen in, even without an X account: HERE.

Let Us Pray

Father God,

I love You and I need You.

Thank You for all You have done to keep me on this earth for a time such as this… I count on YOU to lead and guide me through Your Holy Spirit.

Mold me, form me to be ever closer to You and to do Your will. Take me wherever I need to be.

And thank you for all I have, for all I can do. And for keeping me away from doctors and hospitals, too.

As I keep my body pure, thank You for keeping it healthy and free from sickness, Holy God of All the Ages!

Guide my direction, bless my finances, and make me a pillar of strength for my family.

And thank you for keeping me away from hospitals and doctors, Lord. Help me to give care and comfort to the needy, rather than to need it myself. That is my prayer.

In the Mighty Name of Jesus.

Amen.

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