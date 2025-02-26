No One Knows what is in the Covid Vax. or ANY vaccine, unless it has a Package Insert. To this day, the Package Insert is still blank.

BEWARE of the Bird Flu Vax, the Measles Vax, or Any “Vaccine” without a Package Insert

On December 7, 2022, Senator Ron Johnson and http://CHD.TV held a LIVE Round Table Discussion on the Covid shots. I took transcripts of almost the entire LIVE discussion, with screenshots.

Dr. Renata Moon is the one who showed us that the official Covid shot Package Insert was "Left INTENTIONALLY BLANK". Dr. Moon’s findings bear repetition, so the public remains aware of the Standard of Care and how this violates it.

In Medical Schools, Nursing and Pharmacy Schools, the Package Insert is what they not only taught us to know, but they tested us on these contents for State Licensing and National Board Certification!

We had to know which drugs were excreted in the kidneys, which were metabolized by the liver, how long they lasted in the blood stream, and their major and minor side effects, as well as their proper dose and length of treatment.

They Taught Us How to Think

In Medical Schools, Nursing and Pharmacy Schools, the Package Insert is what they not only taught us to know, but they tested us on these contents for State Licensing and National Board Certification!

What is in every medication's Package Insert (PI)?

By law, the PI is included with every prescription drug. It's that tiny piece of paper folded up 1,000 times with printing that almost requires a microscope.

In Medical Schools, Nursing and Pharmacy Schools, the Package Insert is what they not only taught us to know, but they tested us on these contents for State Licensing and National Board Certification!

We had to know which drugs were excreted in the kidneys, which were metabolized by the liver, how long they lasted in the blood stream, and their major and minor side effects, as well as their proper dose and length of treatment.

The Government’s own site Includes the items that should be in every Package Insert

NOTE: There is no date on this website as to when it was last updated.

Approved Uses Contraindications Potential adverse reactions Available formulations Dosage How to Administer the drug

What They Left Out - And What is Listed Today

U.S. Pharmacist has a much better publication on what The Package Insert is supposed to contain; pay special attention to the bulletin image (See image below).

Here's the U.S. Pharmacist telling us what is required in each Package Insert (PI).

The Package Insert (PI)

The Package Insert is easily available, has ease of use, displays many contents, and has legal weight, making it the "go to" resource. It is a starting point when initiating a search for drug information.

“A vast amount of practice-related information is available to today’s healthcare practitioner. Specifically, pharmacists have access to drug information from a variety of resources, including print publications, subscription-based electronic databases (e.g., Clinical Pharmacology, Facts & Comparisons eAnswers, Lexicomp Online, Micromedex Solutions, UpToDate), and/or free Internet resources (e.g., http://Drugs.com; http://Medscape.com). Thus, when searching for drug information, many times the problem facing a pharmacist is not a lack of resources, but rather too many resources from which to choose. One important information source that pharmacists as well as other practitioners have access to, but sometimes overlook, is the drug’s label, also known as the prescribing information or the package insert (PI). Its availability, ease of use, contents, and legal weight make the PI the resource that should often be the starting point when initiating a search for drug information.”

MISSING INFORMATION, per U.S. Pharmacist

THIS is the information that belongs on the Bird Flu, measles, Ebola, or any other vax.

Dosage Forms and Strength - because no one knew what was in it Warnings and Precautions - even people with anaphylactic reactions had to get it! Drug Interactions Use in Specific Populations - such as pregnant women, babies. Drug abuse and Dependence - notice that some are “hooked” on getting it. You won’t find any studies on this one. Overdose - it wasn’t given in mg per kg or by weight. Everyone got the same dose, like dogs and a tetanus shot. Description - dose, ingredients (e.g., mercury, aluminum, DNA, SV 40), pharmcologic class (i.e., untested mRNA), A Boxed Warning - that it is untested, safety profile unknown, etc. Clinical Pharmacology: Mechanism of action (i.e., exactly how it works, what the drug does to the body);

Pharmacodynamics (i.e., what the body does to the drug)

Pharmacokinetics (i.e., is it distributed in the blood or fat? Does it clear through the kidneys? Is there liver metabolism? What’s the half—life (t1/2)? Indications and Usage - because they said everyone, including pregnant women and babies, could get it. Nonclinical Toxicology: Carcinogenesis - Does it cause cancer? Does it contain SV40, which was in the polio shots and caused cancer (and was the reason why Salk never got a Nobel Prize)?

Mutagenesis - Does it mutate normal cells into something else, that do things like causing myocarditis, blood clots, or cancer?

Impairment of Fertility - Never mentioned.

Animal toxicoloty and/or pharmacology - Where are the animal studies first, before use in humans? Oh, the FDA bypassed that one. Clinical Studies - Absent. References - Absent. Now Supplied/Stored, and Handling - If not stored correctly, is much less effective or completely ineffective, which may have helped people standing in line at stadiums. Patient Counseling Information - Absent.

Recommendations for Pharmacists

Pharmacists are your last line of defense. They are supposed to protect you from a doctor’s mistakes in prescribing a medication.

“The PI as Standard of Care In addition to being a useful tool for practice, the PI also has ramifications for state tort (liability) law. As noted earlier, drug manufacturers are required to provide guidance about the proper use of the drug, warnings about possible adverse effects, and other relevant information, in the form of the PI. The PI is intended for use by healthcare professionals, primarily the prescriber. The learned intermediary doctrine was established in the case of Sterling Drug v. Cornish, which determined that “in such a case [dealing with prescription drugs] the purchaser’s doctor is the learned intermediary between the purchaser and the manufacturer. If the doctor is properly warned of the possibility of a side effect, there is an excellent chance that injury to the patient can be avoided.”

“When a patient does suffer injury from a drug treatment, the prescriber’s actions must be measured against the standard of care; that is, practice considered to be acceptable for professionals in the same field. One tool used by the courts as evidence of standard of care has been the PI. Notably though, the FDA cannot regulate the use of a drug by the prescriber.15 Thus, once a drug is approved for use in the U.S. market, a clinician using professional judgment may use a drug in a manner that is different from that described in the PI; for example, for a non–FDA-approved (off-label) indication. Jurisdictions differ in the manner by which they utilize the PI as evidence of standard of care.16 Some states, such as Florida and Illinois, generally allow the standard of care to be established solely through information contained in the PI. These states follow the Mulder rule, which posits that the PI is prima facie (self-evident) evidence of the established standard of care. Under the Mulder rule, when a physician deviates from the recommendations in the PI, there is generally enough evidence of negligence and the case can be forwarded to the jury…”

“In direct contradiction to the Mulder rule, the position of both the FDA and the American Medical Association is that the PI is for informational purposes only and that it does not establish a standard of care.”

“Accordingly, most other states generally do not accept the PI as prima facie evidence for the standard of care. These states require independent expert testimony to explain the established standard of care. However, although in these states the PI is not admissible as the sole evidence for malpractice, the independent expert’s professional evaluation of the prescriber’s conduct may be based, in part, on whether he or she followed the information in the PI.”

“Even when courts do not accept the PI as prima facie evidence of the established standard of care, the PI may be used to establish malpractice by reason of a failure to obtain informed consent from the patient.16In these cases, malpractice may be established on the basis of the prescriber’s failure to make the patient aware of pertinent safety information described in the PI, so that an informed decision could have been made while knowing all risks that pertained to taking the medication. If the prescriber fails to convey the appropriate information contained in the PI, he or she may be held responsible for any harm that befalls the patient. The intent of the PI is to create a learned intermediary between the manufacturer and the drug’s user. Although the learned intermediary is generally the physician, the PI may also be used as evidence of deviations from standard of care for pharmacists.”

“Considering this, when pharmacists receive a drug information inquiry or encounter a clinical dilemma, it may be wise to initiate the search for information with the PI. The information presented therein may be all that is necessary to accurately and completely address the question; however, other resources that provide off-label information may need to be searched as well.”

“Conclusion: The PI is a useful source of information that can be easily and freely accessed, and the current format of the label was designed to make it user friendly. Pharmacists should become familiar with the structure and contents of the PI. Considering the potential legal weight carried by the information included in the PI, pharmacists should be cognizant of this information, generally follow the manufacturer’s recommendations, and apply sound clinical judgment skills when deviations from the labeled information are noted.”

Dr. Renata Moon, MD at Sen. Ron Johnson’s Roundtable

Dr. Moon has been a Pediatrician over 20 years at St. Louis University, and a Biochemisty Graduate. She saw 2-3 cases of myocarditis in 20 years. By December 7, 2022, she and others saw a “massive increase”.

It says, “THIS PAGE WAS LEFT INTENTIONALLY BLANK”

WHAT TO DO NEXT TIME YOUR DOCTOR TELLS YOU THAT YOU NEED A FLU SHOT

Remember Kary Mullis.

In case your doctor asks you to take another shot, it is within your rights to know about the risks and benefits before it is injected into your body.

YOUR DOCTOR: "Do you want the flu (Covid booster, bird flu, Ebola) shot?" YOU: "On my last shot, I didn't do so well for a couple of days, and I can't afford to miss work (be away from being a mom). I really prefer to read the package insert first."

... and FAUCI SAID IT WAS "SAFE AND EFFECTIVE"

First, he said this about AZT.

In 1988, Fauci said AZT for the treatment of Aids was “Safe And Effective". Instead, it was a highly toxic drug that killed people with AIDS.

I had to take it once because I got stuck with a huge dialysis needle, and it immediately gave me profuse diarrhea so I immediately stopped using it. I thought my skin started turning yellow and that it injured my liver right away.

AZT was later withdrawn by the FDA. It killed people faster than the cancer it was thought to stop.

And then the Covid shot was “safe and effective”.

Phase 1: A test for safety.

Fauci: 5-7 years for a shot to be approved. As soon as we got the sequence from the Chinese…”

Phase 2: A larger group of hundreds or thousands of people; it would take months. And we just don’t have the time to do that, per Fauci.

And just for the books…

RELATED ARTICLES

I wrote all this to help you REFUSE any more PCR TESTS

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Fauci belongs in jail.

The Epstein files need to be released.

The Pope died but they won’t announce it until Monday (?), when they coincidentally release the Epstein files…

America will not only go financially bankrupt if Musk doesn’t fix trillions in savings - it will become more and more morally corrupt.

LET US PRAY

For those who call Him by name, we need to continually ask God to forgive us.

Dear Father God,

Forgive us. We seek Your face, we turn from our evil ways. Forgive our sins and lead us to Your everlasting life.

Heal our bodies, heal our land.

Do not let us be deceived by lies or the trickery of the devil, who comes only to trick, deceive, lie, and kill.

Instead, let us be called by Your Name, as we humble ourselves and pray, asking for forgiveness. We are Yours! We adore You, Holy God!

HEAL OUR LAND!!!

In the Name of Jesus. Amen.

Leave a comment