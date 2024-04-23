Rebecca’s got a deadline. Northwell Health, the hospital that had Danielle for 40 days, is probably wringing its hands in glee, because now in only 19 days, lawyers can ask the Judge to simply drop the case. She had filed by herself, in pro se, because no one would take the case.

Rebecca has been undergoing continual discussions with a littany of over 50 law offices, in hopes of finding one good soul of a lawyer to help her get justice for her murdered daughter Danielle. Let’s keep praying she gets the help she needs to get justice for Danielle.

Some people don’t like it when we pray for one another. They don’t want to hear about God, or they simply don’t believe that He exists or cares. I know this because after posting recent prayers and praise songs to God, several paid subscribers left. It could just be coincidence, but that is the message I received.

LET US PRAY

For Rebecca to find one lawyer, or one donor to fund a lawyer.

Rebecca’s GiveSendGo, requesting $300,000, is HERE .

Before these last 3 donations, the previous donor gave 3 days ago. Let’s get those Shares and Prayers up, shall we? Remember that no gift is too small, even $5. And if you can’t give, please Pray!

This Anonymous Donor is right:

We Are All In This Together! It could have been your daughter, or mine.

Just one person can write a check for the whole thing today .

