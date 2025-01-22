In my article from yesterday, I posted a video on demon possession. It described the demon spouting glee at killing people who got the Covid vax, because Satan got their souls before they could accept Christ and give their souls to Him. This is my article:

Points of Clarification

Not everyone who died from the jab went to hell. Many who accepted Christ first, then died from the jab, are now angry forevermore in the presence of Almighty God.

If you got the jab(s), you might not have gotten the “real” jab. Especially if you had no pain, no side effects, and no adverse reactions, you might have received just normal saline, or salt water.

Make no mistake: the jab didn’t help anything. Fauci knew.

Censorship on Twitter/X

I try to read all your comments and respond. On my above article regarding the demon possessed woman, I wasn’t expecting to end up in a surprise place.

The Comment from jj

My Reply

And here it is:

My Tweet

My Pinned Tweet: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1881176063927009422

Shockingly, my tweet had very heavy engagement! I pinned it to my profile!

It had:

Over THIRTY THOUSAND Views,

ALMOST 400 LIKES

ALMOST 150 RETWEETS

Dozens of Bookmarks, and

63 Comments

And I never received one Notificatoin on this! Normally, every LIKE, Retweet, and Comment goes to my Notifications. This is my Tweet of my pinned Tweet:

From my cell phone, I started answering all the 63 comments. Then I decided to write this article, answering jj’s question on where I got the video.

Then I literally just went to post this article. I went back to Twitter to get a screenshot of my pinned tweet.

Twitter/X popped me out of the app. Time and time again, I got NOWHERE on Twitter/X. I still cannot open the app on my phone. I cannot even see my profile. I logged OUT of Twitter. Then uploaded the entire Twitter/X app anew. And when I try to open it, it simply CLOSES AGAIN.

I switched to my laptop and can now see everything. But my cell phone app will not pop up with anything at all.

My Conclusion

The demon was right: They are killing with the “vaccines”.

KEEP SAVING SOULS! KEEP TELLING PEOPLE TO REPENT! DO IT MORESO NOW THAN EVER! KNOW THAT JESUS CHRIST IS COMING SOON!

As of this writing, I am still locked out of Twitter on my cell phone. Spread the word by sharing my pinned tweet: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1881176063927009422

What I Really Think

Keep shouting truth from the rooftops! Keep SHINING THE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS!

I am still locked out of Twitter on my phone, and will keep tweeeting on my laptop.

LET US PRAY

Matthew 10:27 KJ21

What I tell you in darkness, that speak ye in light; and what ye hear in the ear, that preach ye upon the housetops.

2 Corinthians 4:6 KJ21

For God, who commanded the light to shine out of darkness, hath shined in our hearts to give the light of the knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Jesus Christ.

Holy God,

We stand in awe at Your Glory, Your Presence, and Your MIGHT! May it EVER SHINE! You alone are Mighty! You alone are Merciful!

Our souls belong to YOU, and ONLY YOU! Only You are mighty, only You are filled with GLORY!

Strengthen us for the days ahead! Ready our spiritual battle! Sharpen our swords and may we keep up this battle for THE LORD!

Nothing shall distract or deter us from saving SOULS! You Alone Are Holy! Only You show mercy! Early in the morning, our song shall rise to THEE!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

P.S. In the last two days, I lost about five paid subscribers. JESUS SAVES! THERE IS NOTHING TO FEAR! Please keep telling people to REPENT! The SAVING OF SOULS is the only thing that matters!

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share