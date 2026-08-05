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THE DR MARGARET SHOW Dr Margaret Aranda

🌟 GUEST SPEAKERS 🌟

Mom: Rebecca Charles, on Behalf of her Daughter, Danielle Alvarez

Advocate & Fundraiser: Alix Mayer, President, Free Now Foundation

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☑️ HOST: Margaret Aranda, MD, PhD, CTP

☑️ CO-HOST: Laura Bartlett, of The Lifesaving I Do Not Consent Form™️ to Protect Yourself from Hospital Protocols (Download it Today from IdoNotConsentForm.com)

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WHEN: SET YOUR ALARM CLOCK;)

☑️ DATE: Today, August 5, 2026

☑️ TIME: 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST

✨Join Us at 2 pm PT ⬇️ No X Account Needed!

🔗= HERE👌🏻

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🌟 The Discussion 🌟

☑️ What happened to Danielle Alvarez, after walking into the ER with A COUGH.

Discussed here on THE DR MARGARET SHOW with Mom Rebecca Charles and Attorneys Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstein, of NY’s Law Office of Tricia Lindsay:

☑️ Hospital Protocols that Kill with Remdesivir, Ventilators, Fentanyl, and more — They killed many, like Dr Dawn Michael’s physician husband.

Tragically, she lost her husband, longtime family practice physician Dr. Abilio Ramos, after he was given Remdesivir in the hospital by a colleague he had known and worked with for over 20 years.

☑️ Alix Mayer & Free Now Foundation: In Pursuit of Justice, and How to Help

Alix Mayer with Rebecca Charles on The Dr Drew Show:

“Thank you, Dr. Drew for having plaintiff Rebecca Charles and me on your show. This is the harrowing story of a hospital looking at a special-needs young woman as an ATM. I also have to correct myself. I misspoke. It was the CARES Act funds that they had received in 2020 (and probably 2021) that compelled them to try to force the Covid diagnosis on everyone even people who did not have Covid, and implement all of the deadly protocols. The PREP Act provided the liability shield to do all of the medical “treatments” with seeming impunity. If I’m speaking to an audience of at least 100 people, I have people stand up if their loved one died of Covid. I have people sit back down if their loved one died in the hospital. 90% of people sit down. The hospital protocols were designed to manufacture deaths to make Covid look deadly and force the shots…”

Source:

The Video

☑️ And New York Is STILL Using an 1847 Law to Decide What Your Life Was Worth

“One sentence decides which grieving families ever get a lawyer. The Legislature has voted four times to change it. It has been vetoed four times. Under New York’s Estates, Powers and Trusts Law § 5-4.3, when a person is killed by someone else’s negligence, the family may recover pecuniary loss only. Lost wages. Lost future earnings. Funeral costs. Medical bills. That is the whole list. No recovery for grief. None for anguish. None for the loss of love, companionship, or comfort. The measure of what your child was worth is the measure of what your child would have earned.” - Rebecca Charles

☑️ Vires Law Group demand letter to 50 state Governors and Attorneys General for Criminal Charges against Fauci, et al.

☑️ PUBLIC MEETING with Sen. Ron Johnson’s LIVE TODAY at 5 pm EST (Link/info to follow).

🙏Prayer and Hope for a Better Future! It’s Time to STOP Hospital Protocols that Kill! Keep Following the Case of Rebecca Charles Jackson v. Northwell Health with us!

JOIN THE DR MARGARET SHOW

☑️ Today, August 5, 2026

☑️ TIME: 10:30 am PST | 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST

☑️ No X Account Needed!

🌟🔗 = HERE.

… And Thank You for sharing and caring! THIS is a good day to remind your loved ones to stay away from hospitals that murder people 🥰🫂❤️!

SHINE THE LIGHT ON THIS DARKNESS and Let Us Repent for Straying from God!

What You Can Do

A Call for Justice - A Call for Change - A Call for You

Download Danielle’s Flyer below, and read what happened.

Justice For Sweet Danielle Fundraising Letter 9.86MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Let Us Pray Together in One Accord

Holy Father God,

Thank You for creating us in Your image and sending Your Son, Jesus Christ of Nazareth, to shed His blood so that we can be in Your very presence for all eternity!

We pray special blessings for Rebecca Charles’ and having to tell Danielle’s story one more time! Bless her soul, give her the words, and calm her heart and soul. Give her the peace that surpasses all understanding, knowing that Danielle is running and playing in the garden with You!

Help the world know the pure evil that has surrounded us, and to bring forth a new and powerful force that sweeps national and worldwide attention on the hospitals that STILL kill!

Help Alix Mayer bring forth additional funding to help with legal fees, and bring donors from far and wide to assist in y legal endeavors! Bring their work to fruition with criminal charges, we pray!

We ask all this in the power of a group that has gathered here in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

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