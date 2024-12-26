Thank you, @RobertKennedyJr for shining the light on Fauci's evil!

Look at the inhumanity and ethics violations promulgated on our ORPHANS!

Robert F. Kennedy explains that Fauci experimented on innocent, orphaned children. They hated swallowing the pills that were given to them.

For that, they were tortured, operated on to bypass their mouths, and eventually murdered.

Of course, these orphans had no parents, no advocates. RFK Jr says,

"Tony Fauci made sure that none of those kids had guardians, which is illegal, and then he hid what he was doing from the boards. He took foster homes in six states, and he turned over to the pharmaceutical industry."

"He made sure that the people who were running those foster homes were not even did not even have medical training. Most of them were immigrants who came from the Dominican Republic. They knew nothing about medicine or responsibilities, and they were sick."

"And when they realized slowly what they were involved in doing to these children, that they were torturing these children. And and, you know, there's videos of these children, an old BBC documentary that will make you cry."

"I promise you, you can look at these without weeping. You know, one of these kids, a twelve-year-old who's trying to protect the eight-year-old, and and he has a tube in his stomach. And he's telling them, you know, I tried to fight them, and that's what they do."

"If you fight them, you can't fight them. You need to just take the drugs, and the kids didn't wanna take them because the drugs were making them horribly sick.”

RFK Jr explains how independent journalist and researcher Celia Farber investigated the burial grounds.

Celia helped write the book chapter for RFK Jr, and "... did a lot of the original research on it."

"She actually went up to Hawthorne, New York to the Gates of Heaven Cemetery. She found the cemetery where Fauci was disposing of the corpses of these children who who died in his illegal experiments."

"She found an open pit.”

“It was actually covered by a, by an astroturf carpet. She opened the astroturf carpet and she saw hundreds and hundreds of tiny little coffins stacked haphazardly on upon each other because these are children who have no parents and nobody was there to protect them."

"And Tony Fauci treated them as collateral damage, and, you know, his objective was to enlarge the markets for these pharmaceutical companies who he had partnered with by allowing, HIV, these toxic toxic chemotherapy drugs to be given to children."

"And then the next experiments, which are in the next chapter, which are equally horrendous is his experiments in on Africa."

These children were brutally targeted, tortured, and victimized. In a blatant attempt to hide his deeds, their poor little bodies were buried in a disgusting mass grave.

Thank you, Celia Farber! Fauci didn't think anyone would find out. But now we know, and these beautiful children deserve their story to be told.

The Video

👉 SEND FAUCI TO JAIL!

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Bless the children, all of them everywhere. Hold them up in Your loving arms and protect them from this type of evil.

Exact Your revenge, Holy God. Bring them to their knees and show them Your mighty hands! Show them Your strength and love, get them to face Your wrath in Your time.

And let all those who see evil and participate in it grow a conscience and turn into whistleblowers, Oh Lord! Give them the ability to do the right things!

We pray all these things in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

