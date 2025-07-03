Key to BD/DNC is irreversibility. Supplemental Table 2 lists six reports of resumed breathing after positive AT, surely the tip of an iceberg of unreported cases.

AT produces hypercarbia while avoiding hypoxemia by prehyperoxygenation and maintaining 100% oxygen flow. The theory is that hypercarbia is a much more potent medullary stimulus than hypoxia. 3 (Suppl 4,p43) However, the isolated caudal medulla generates a gasping response to hypoxia. 4 , 5 Not only is its integrity not tested, but the hyperoxygenation even suppresses it. Untested hypoxic drive was plausibly behind the breathing after withdrawal of support in some reports of false-positive diagnosis of BD/DNC.

The 60 mm Hg Paco 2 threshold is based on expert consensus, not evidence. Published counterevidence is ignored: breathing resumption at Paco 2 values of 112, 91, 77, 71, > 61, and > 60 mm Hg ( Supplemental Table 1 ). For every published case, there must be many unpublished ones. A survey of “all pediatric critical care medicine fellowship directors in the United States and Canada” found that “10%…recall pediatric patients who took spontaneous breaths at Paco 2 levels of > 60 torr.” 6

In many cases, the choice of conjunction occasions no practical consequence; however, in some cases, it literally could make the difference between life and death. Consider patient A with Paco 2 of 63 mm Hg and an increase of 15 mm Hg and patient B with Paco 2 of 56 mm Hg and an increase of 22 mm Hg. Under the adult guidelines, ATs for both patients are positive; under the pediatric guidelines, both are indeterminate. Proposals to specify these guidelines as the statutory “medical standard” for BD/DNC would carve this inconsistency into legal stone.

Certain confounding factors rarely are considered in practice. 4 , 5 High cervical cord injury invalidates the clinical assessment of medullary respiratory drive. It is a common, potentially reversible, sequela of tonsillar herniation, yet it is hardly ever excluded. Central hypothyroidism and hypoadrenalism could further depress respiratory drive; they are common in BD but rarely excluded or corrected.

The incidence of potential for return of breathing after positive AT is unknowable, because virtually all patients with positive test results have support withdrawn or organs removed.

Risk of Harm

The AT literature documents the following serious complications: tension pneumothorax, pneumomediastinum, pneumoperitoneum, interstitial emphysema, subcutaneous emphysema, severe hypoxemia, severe acidosis, severe hypotension, pulmonary hypertension, bradycardia, cardiac arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, and cardiac arrest.

With methodologic refinements, the incidence of such complications has decreased markedly; nevertheless, most have been reported even after 2010 by authors who were following the guidelines, so the current risk is clearly not zero.

Another serious risk has received little attention: causing further brain damage and even precipitating BD.4,5,7-9 Management guidelines for patients who are brain-injured warn that hypercarbia and acidosis (and with hypoxic-ischemic cause, possibly also hyperoxia) can exacerbate brain damage. Therefore, basic principles of neurointensive care include maintaining normocarbia, neutral pH, and normoxia. What these “best practices” uniformly emphasize to avoid is precisely what AT is designed to bring about. Management guidelines also enjoin avoiding hypotension, which is a common occurrence during AT.

Deviation from these neuroprotective measures for only 10 to 15 minutes (typical duration of AT) could be all it takes to further damage a brain under high intracranial pressure with tenuous blood flow. Just a slight decrease in BP, which is insufficient to consider a hemodynamic complication, or a hypercarbia-induced slight increase in intracranial pressure could reduce blood flow critically to areas of the brain that are not already infarcted, possibly even precipitating intracranial circulatory arrest.7

The few promoters of AT who have acknowledged this risk dismiss it as merely “theoretically possible.”3(Suppl 4,p46) Their arguments and my rebuttals are detailed in the Supplemental Material. Evidence from both intracranial monitoring and EEG during AT suggests that AT indeed decreases cerebral perfusion in some patients.10,11 Before conducting a procedure with plausible grounds for concern over a risk of exacerbating brain damage, the burden of proof lies with those claiming safety, not with those expressing concern.

One cannot help wondering whether a patient like Jahi McMath, who was subjected to AT three times, might have experienced greater functional recovery had no AT been done.12 The same goes for other extraordinary cases with return of some brain function after a false-positive diagnosis of BD/DNC.

That the ICU team already has given up on the patient by the time they decide to embark on a BD/DNC evaluation is reflected in the attitude toward serious systemic complications. In the AT literature, whenever a serious complication is bemoaned, the stated reason for regret is always and only that transplantable organs were lost. The irony is that the ATs that caused such organ wastage were unnecessary to begin with, which brings us to the next point.

Unnecessary for Diagnosing BD/DNC

The DNC guidelines are like the two-faced Roman god Janus regarding the role of AT. On the one hand, it is “mandatory,” “essential,” and “indispensable”; on the other, if it cannot be performed, DNC can be diagnosed anyway by including an otherwise optional ancillary test.1,2 In one large study, BD/DNC was diagnosed in 10% without AT.13 A few years ago, I asked a coauthor of the 2010 adult guidelines: “If BD can be diagnosed without AT and with supposedly equal certainty by including a risk-free ancillary test, why should AT be mandatory, given its non-zero risk?” The question seemed to surprise him, and he had no ready answer.

Consent

Given all the aforementioned considerations, the question of informed consent seems almost absurd. Consent is required for such benign and beneficial procedures as skin biopsy. Imagine a surgeon proposing a new procedure for approval by the hospital’s medical staff: “This fantastic new procedure offers no benefit to the patient, does not accomplish its purpose, risks serious harm including brain damage and death, and is unnecessary. Oh, by the way, I wish to forego informed consent and to be authorized to perform it over the patient’s or proxy’s objection.” Need any more be said?

The issue of informed consent for AT first arises not in the ICU but in the Department of Motor Vehicles and not with proxies but with potential future patients, while they still have the capacity to consent; however, the opportunity is withheld systematically.14 Instead of relevant information, they are given propaganda that appeals to altruism. Essentially, no nonmedical person who checks the organ donor box understands that they are implicitly agreeing to AT. The reason that informed consent for AT is so vigorously opposed by those invested in the current BD/DNC guidelines is that they realize that hardly anyone, once truly informed, would ever consent to it.

The author thanks Drs Ari Joffe and Doyen Nguyen for their helpful feedback. This essay builds upon Truog's and Tasker's 2017 "Counterpoint" on the same topic (Chest2017;152(4):702-4) and upon many of the Open Peer Commentaries in the June 2020 issue of the American Journal of Bioethics.

