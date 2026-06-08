How to Help the Family Get Annelise Transported and Transferred to Another Hospital: PRAY and GIVE/SHARE the Give Send Go .

Texas Children’s Hospital Official Statement

Released Friday, June 5, 2026 “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with the family and their loved ones during this difficult time.

Our expert and dedicated clinical team have exhausted all medically viable options and we continue to work tirelessly to honor the family’s wishes while following legal guidelines.

As such, per the family’s request, we have already delayed testing for a week and have formally requested transfer to an unprecedented 24 hospitals.

This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation and we will continue to do what is in the best interest of the patient from a clinical and ethical standpoint.” Source: FOX 26 Houston, HERE. The family is distraught that this release violated HIPPA Regulations by sharing private medical information without permission.



What Happened

Little Annelise Camp is a bright-eyed 2-year-old fighter who nearly drowned on Memorial Day 2026 at a Houston-area hotel pool.

Since that day, she has been at Texas Children’s Hospital on ventilator support. Her family is battling not just for her recovery, but for the right to explore every possible treatment—including transfers, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), and other advanced options—while the hospital says it has “exhausted all medically viable options.”

As a physician who has walked the path of patient advocacy after my own traumatic brain injury, I see this case as a clear example of why patients and families must become Rebel Patients. You have rights. You can ask questions. You can push for second opinions, transfers, and therapies that go beyond “standard care.”

The Current Situation (as of June 8, 2026)

As seen by the above Press Release, Texas Children’s Hospital has contacted 24 other facilities for transfer at the family’s request, but none have accepted her yet. The hospital recently clarified there are “no imminent plans to stop treatment,” with further testing planned and a court hearing set for June 11.

Why the June 11 Court Hearing Is Needed

In Annelise Camp’s case, the family and Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) disagree on the best path forward. The hospital believes it has “exhausted all medically viable options” and had moved toward brain death testing. The family wanted more time, continued full supportive care, and a transfer to another facility for treatments like hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), which THC doesn’t have.

What Was Originally Planned

Just 13 hours after admission, after Annelise reportedly had reactive pupils per the family, Texas Children’s Hospital wanted to perform brain death testing (including the risky 10-minute apnea test without ventilation to “check” for brain death, when IMHO, it can CAUSE it ).

The family strongly objected and got a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) from a judge to block the hospital from declaring brain death or stopping care.

The family is also denying a head CT scan, which is another avenue to declare her ‘brain dead’ and initiate ‘brain death’ protocols.

The Temporary Restraining Order

Here’s what is publicly known about the TPO (Temporary Restraining Order) in Annelise Camp’s case, filed in Harris County about 2 days after admission:

The full TPO document is not publicly posted online (Harris County court records often require in-person access or a paid login for full filings). However, multiple news outlets have reviewed the court documents and reported the key details.

The TRO temporarily blocked the hospital from declaring Annelise brain dead or withdrawing life support.

The hospital must continue full supportive care (ventilator, etc.) in the meantime.

The hospital agreed to continue cooperating with transfer efforts to other facilities.

This gave the family time to seek a transfer and pursue other treatments.

If Annelise is still at TCH, a full hearing is scheduled for June 11, 2026 , where the judge will decide on the family’s request for more relief (extra time, continued care, etc.).

Main Sources Reporting on the Court Documents: FOX 26 Houston (detailed coverage of the court records): HERE. People Magazine (reviewed KRIV’s court documents): HERE. Houston Chronicle: HERE.



The Bottom Line:

The TPO was the family’s emergency legal tool to stop an immediate brain death declaration. It was quickly turned into a temporary agreement that buys time until the June 11 hearing — unless a transfer happens sooner.

TCH Brain Death Protocol

Latest from the Hospital

Texas Children’s recently issued a clarifying public statement saying they have “no imminent plans to stop treatment” and that further testing (not necessarily brain death testing) will guide care. They also said they have already delayed testing once at the family’s request.So technically, brain death testing is permitted under the agreement,

Supportive care continues in the meantime

The family is seeking more time and access to treatments like HBOT, which has shown promise in pediatric near-drowning cases for reducing brain swelling, improving oxygenation, and supporting neurorecovery. Independent physicians and groups are calling on the hospital to honor Texas’s Right to Try law and give Annelise every chance.Encouraging signs reported by the family include pupil reactivity to light and other small responses. Prayer warriors across the country are lifting her up daily.

Independent physicians and groups are calling on the hospital to honor Texas’s Right to Try law and give Annelise every chance. Everyone is calling for PRAYERS!

Alternative Treatments

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy or HBOT. This has shown promise in pediatric near-drowning cases for reducing brain swelling, improving oxygenation, and supporting neurorecovery. ' dd Leave “AMA”.

DECIDING TO LEAVE “AMA”

Many patients feel they are not getting proper care and want to leave the hospital immediately. Obviously, Annelise cannot simply walk out of the hospital, but you should know that it is an option for those who can do it.

The usual thing staff may say is that you can leave “AMA” (Against Medical Advice) but they follow it with a warning that insurance won’t pay anything and the patient will owe the full bill in cash.

This is mostly a myth.

Insurance usually covers the care already provided. Here are the facts from reliable sources:

A. Patients Leaving AMA Do Not Face Full Hospital Bill. In his large study of over 450 insured AMA patients, zero denials were due to leaving AMA. Study debunks myth that insurers deny payment when patients leave against medical advice (AMA). Physicians often believe and warn patients incorrectly; data shows no such denials. See HERE.

B. Medicare & Payers Do Not Deny Payment for AMA Discharges. AMA resource clarifies Medicare reimburses hospitals for medically necessary care even if patients leave against medical advice. No evidence of denial solely for AMA; myth persists. See HERE.

C. Financial Responsibility for AMA Patients: Medical Urban Legend?

Research finds insurers rarely deny payment for AMA discharges (4%, administrative reasons only). Many physicians wrongly believe and counsel patients on financial liability, eroding trust. HERE.

Summary:

Insurance (including Medicare, Medicaid, and most private plans) almost never denies payment just because a patient left AMA. In a large study of over 450 insured AMA patients, zero denials were due to leaving AMA. Denials only happened for normal billing issues (wrong name, late filing, etc.).

Your life comes first. Being alive is far more important than any bill. Don’t let the scare tactic stop you if you feel unsafe. Document everything, get a copy of the AMA form, and contact your insurance company directly to confirm.

Additional helpful links: HERE and HERE.

Texas Brain Death Protocol

Texas brain death protocol follows the state’s legal definition of death and generally aligns with national medical standards (e.g., American Academy of Neurology guidelines), though exact procedures can vary slightly by hospital. The Texas hospital statute is HERE.

Texas Legal Definition (Health & Safety Code § 671.001)

A person is considered dead if, according to ordinary standards of medical practice:

There is irreversible cessation of spontaneous respiratory and circulatory functions, OR

Artificial support prevents determining the above, and there is irreversible cessation of all spontaneous brain function (whole brain, including the brainstem).

Key points:

Death must be pronounced before terminating artificial support (e.g., ventilator).

A physician makes the determination in brain death cases.

Registered nurses (including APRNs) or physician assistants may pronounce death in non-brain-death scenarios per facility policy.

Good-faith reliance on the determination protects providers from liability.

Texas does not have a specific religious accommodation for brain death objections (unlike New Jersey, New York, etc.). Hospitals generally follow the legal declaration.

Standard Clinical Protocol (Brain Death/Death by Neurologic Criteria)

Texas hospitals typically follow the 2023 updated AAN/AAP/CNS/SCCM guidelines or similar. The process requires:

Prerequisites: Known irreversible catastrophic brain injury (e.g., trauma, stroke, anoxia).

Exclusion of reversible causes: Core temperature ≥36°C (normothermia), no sedatives/paralytics/drugs affecting the exam, stable blood pressure, corrected electrolytes/acid-base issues.

Neuroimaging consistent with injury. Clinical Examination (by qualified physician(s)): Coma: No response to painful stimuli (no eye opening, no motor response, no verbal).

Absence of all brainstem reflexes: No pupillary light reflex, no corneal reflex, no oculocephalic/oculovestibular (doll’s eyes or cold water calorics), no gag/cough reflex, etc.

Often two exams separated by time (e.g., 12 hours in adults; longer in pediatrics), though requirements vary by hospital and patient age. Apnea Test: Patient is pre-oxygenated, taken off the ventilator, and observed for respiratory effort while CO₂ rises (target increase ≥20 mmHg or to ≥60 mmHg).

No breathing effort = positive test (supports brain death). Ancillary Testing (if clinical exam cannot be fully completed, e.g., facial trauma, unstable patient, or inconclusive apnea test): Cerebral angiography (4-vessel), nuclear medicine brain flow scan, transcranial Doppler, or EEG.

Not routinely required if clinical criteria are met. Example from MD Anderson Center

Exception for Pediatrics: Separate, stricter guidelines (e.g., longer observation periods: 24 hours for newborns, 12 hours for older infants/children; two exams by different attending physicians).

Important Notes

No uniform statewide clinical protocol — Hospitals (especially Level I trauma centers) have their own policies, often based on national guidelines. Families should request the specific hospital’s written brain death policy.

Physician qualifications — Texas law does not require a neurologist; any licensed physician following standards can perform it, though many facilities limit it to specialists.

Organ donation — LifeGift or the local OPO is typically notified early. Brain death declaration enables donation if authorized.

Disputes — If family disagrees, ethics committees, legal counsel, or court involvement may occur. Texas has processes for end-of-life disputes under Chapter 166, but brain death is legally death, not a “treatment” decision.

In trauma/ICU settings (common for brain death evaluations), decisions tie closely to Level I trauma center capabilities.

Why This Matters for Every Rebel Patient

This case highlights several critical lessons.

Faith + Medicine. As I’ve shared, God is greater than any diagnosis. Miracles happen.

You are the advocate. Families should document everything, ask for written plans, and push for transfers when care feels stagnant.

“Exhausted options” is language to question. There are always more tools—especially in brain injury.

Don’t be scared by hospital threats. The “insurance won’t pay if you leave AMA” line is often exaggerated. Prioritize safety and life.

How You Can Help Today

Pray for full healing, successful transfer, and strength for the Camp family. Share Annelise’s story. Writers on Substack, please Crosspost to your email list. Everyone else, Restack to Substack’s Notes App. Thank you! Give if you’re able: HERE. If you can’t give, please SHARE! Follow for more frequent updates: @DrMargaretShow on Twitter/X.

Annelise’s story is still unfolding. A transfer could open new doors. A miracle could change everything. Let’s stand together for life and for the right of every patient to fight with every available tool.Subscribe to The Rebel Patient for more on hospital advocacy, brain injury recovery, patient rights, and faith-fueled resilience. This is for informational and advocacy purposes. Praying for complete healing for Annelise.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The Power of Prayer is #1! For with God, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE!

The problem is that they are PURE EVIL.

They race to their death protocols because they want the baby’s organs.

And guess what Dr. Mary Bowden found? Texas Children’s Hospital (TCH) leads the nation in pediatric transplants (often tied to organ donation volume).

And…

AS I write this, I am in this X Space and Annelise’s uncle said he will put me in touch with the family to help with her situation.

I will do everything to keep you informed. Thank you for your prayers!

Let Us Pray

Dear Lord,

We thank you for a miracle today, for Annelise being alive overnight and into this beautiful morning and day!

For THIS IS THE DAY THAT YOU HAVE MADE!

Open the doors that need to be opened, and close the doors that need to be closed, WE BESEECH YOU!

We lay hands upon this situation today with the new hospital! Give them Your Favor! Provide them with Your Way!

Enlighten them with Your Holy Spirit!

In the Name of Jesus, We pray!

Amen!

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