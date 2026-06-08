The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Amy's avatar
Amy
6h

Thank God that more people are coming to see the problems with brain death declarations. Thank God for you and others who are writing about what actually happens in these declarations (eg, the 10 minute apnea test, which is just ridiculous for a patient with brain injury....!!!). Thank God for the internet and the sharing of information and prayer.

May God be merciful and gracious to Annalise and her family and bring reprieve. Please, in the name of Christ.

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Debi Lutman's avatar
Debi Lutman
6h

Amen 🙏

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