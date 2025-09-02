Last week, I received this email message from my friend and colleague Andrew Zywiec, MD, CTP, in regards to his recently-published paper:

Humanity stands at a precipice, confronting an existential crisis of unparalleled magnitude. The evidence laid bare in this paper, COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion, reveals a harrowing truth: SARS-CoV-2 and its modified mRNA “vaccines,” born of gain-of-function research, bear the hallmarks of deliberate engineering, with consequences that threaten the very fabric of human health and survival. The systemic toxicity unleashed by these interventions, manifesting as autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular devastation, aggressive cancers, and catastrophic reproductive harms, represents not merely a public health failure but a profound betrayal of trust. This is no ordinary challenge; it is the defining war of our lifetimes, a battle for the essence of humanity itself. The gravity of this moment cannot be overstated. The data expose a pattern of harm too consistent, too pervasive to be dismissed as chance. From the laboratory origins of a virus engineered with features optimized for infectivity and immune evasion to biological weapons that perpetuate and amplify these dangers, the stakes are nothing less than the integrity of our biological and societal foundations. Every individual, every institution, must recognize the urgency of this crisis. Silence, apathy, and denial are no longer options; they are complicity in the face of a deliberate and escalating disaster. This paper is a call to action; a demand for accountability, transparency, and immediate cessation of these harmful interventions. We implore the Trump Administration and Kennedy HHS to take critical and decisive action. The evidence compels us to confront uncomfortable truths, to question the motives behind suppressed treatments and obscured origins, and to rally against a threat that imperils generations present and future. The war is here, and it is ours to fight. Humanity’s survival depends on our collective resolve to act with courage, clarity, and unwavering commitment to truth. I would like to thank all of the authors, and all those that have stood in the fray. Let the glory go to God, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I will leave you with a single quote: Isaiah 6:8 (NIV): "Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, 'Whom shall I send? And who will go for us?' And I said, 'Here am I. Send me!'" https://jpands.org/vol30no3/zywiec.pdf Kind regards, Andrew Michael Zywiec, MD/CTP

Here are the study authors and the crux of this manuscript, followed by public opinion. Please see the References for the actual paper.

Study Summary

The paper, published in the Journal of Physicians and Surgeons (Fall 2025), argues that the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines were quickly developed and may have serious side effects that were not fully studied.

Zywiec et al describe that mRNA vaccines can cause harmful immune responses like inflammation or autoimmune issues due to how they instruct cells to produce spike proteins. They relate these proteins to tissues or organ damage.

They also discuss cases of myocarditis and blood clots linked to the vaccines, citing studies showing higher risks in younger people, especially males.

Another concern is the vaccines’ long-term effects, which the authors say are unknown because trials were too short.

Zywiec et al argue that vaccine safety data were not properly shared, raising questions about transparency.

The paper calls for pausing mRNA vaccine use until more research confirms their safety. It urges doctors to report side effects and pushes for independent studies to protect public health.

Overall, the authors believe the risks of mRNA vaccines may outweigh benefits for some groups, with a focus on the lack of long-term data. They want better oversight to ensure vaccine safety because the mRNA vaccines’ risks, rapid development, and limited long-term data raise serious concerns about their safety and compliance with bioweapons laws. They demand thorough investigations to ensure accountability.

The Study Authors

Andrew Zywiec, M.D As first author, Dr. Ziwiec would have done most of the writing.

Dr. Andrew Zywiec, MD, MS, graduated magna cum laude from The Ohio State University in biology and earned a dual MD/MS from St. George’s University in 2019. Trained in neuroalgorithmic assessment at USC, he conducted research in Alzheimer’s, lipidomics, and cancer. A former pediatric resident at The Brooklyn Hospital Center, he left in 2023, opposing vaccine mandates and gender-affirming care for minors. Zywiec is a pro-life advocate, Certified Tribal Practitioner, and co-founder of Doctors Against Gender Affirming Care.

Irene Mavrakakis, M.D. Dr. Irene C. Mavrakakis, MD, is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management specialist in Dover, Delaware, with over 30 years of experience. She graduated from New York Medical College in 1993, completed residencies in surgery and anesthesiology, and a fellowship in pain medicine at the New Jersey Pain Institute. Specializing in interventional spine and musculoskeletal treatments, she is affiliated with Bayhealth and First State Orthopaedics.

Peter McCullough, M.D. Dr. Peter A. McCullough was born in Buffalo, New York. He is a trained is a trained cardiologist with a BS from Baylor University and MD from UT Southwestern. He served as Vice Chief of Internal Medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and held positions at William Beaumont Hospital and Henry Ford Heart Institute. With over 1,000 publications, he’s recognized for cardiorenal syndrome research but faced controversy and certification revocation for COVID-19 “misinformation”.

Nicolas Hulscher, M.P.H. Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, is an epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Fellow. Born in Michigan, he earned a BS in Pre-Health Professional Studies from Oakland University’s Honors College (2020) and an MPH in epidemiology from the University of Michigan School of Public Health (2024). He serves as Foundation Administrator at the McCullough Foundation, with research focusing on COVID-19 vaccine safety and avian influenza origins, contributing to 29 publications.

Aaron Kheriaty, M.D. Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, MD, is a psychiatrist and medical ethicist. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and earned his MD from Georgetown University, completing his psychiatry residency at UC Irvine. Previously a Professor of Psychiatry and Director of the Medical Ethics Program at UCI Health, he’s now a Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center. Kheriaty authored five books and is a plaintiff in Missouri v. Biden.

Paul Marik, M.D. Dr. Paul Marik, born 1958, is a South African-American physician known for his controversial sepsis and COVID-19 treatments. Formerly a professor at Eastern Virginia Medical School, he resigned in 2022. Marik co-founded the FLCCC, promoting ivermectin and the MATH+ protocol, which faced retractions and criticism. His “HAT” sepsis protocol was discredited by trials. In 2021, he was reprimanded for prescribing controlled substances and sued Sentara Healthcare over ivermectin restrictions. The judge ruled Marik lacked standing under Virginia law; Sentara's ivermectin ban was deemed reasonable and denied his injunction.

James Thorp, M.D. Dr. James A. Thorp, MD, is a board-certified OB/GYN and Maternal-Fetal Medicine specialist with over 45 years of experience. He graduated from Wayne State University in 1979, completed residency at the University of Colorado, and served in the U.S. Air Force. Thorp has authored over 250 publications, focusing on high-risk pregnancies and COVID-19 treatments. He held leadership roles in the Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and testified before the U.S. Senate.

Marivic Villa, M.D. d internist and pulmonologist in Lady Lake, FL, with over 38 years of experience. She founded Villa Health Center, serving The Villages for over 20 years. Trained at Albert Einstein Medical Center and Tulane University, she specializes in pulmonary, sleep, and critical care medicine. Known as “The Covid Slayer,” she treats people who have COVID-19 and vaccine injuries.

Charles Rixey, M.A. Charles Rixey: Charles Rixey, MA, MBA, is a former U.S. Marine (2004-2018), CBRN/WMD specialist, and DRASTIC Research analyst investigating SARS-CoV-2 origins. He holds an MA in Ancient & Classical History and an MBA from Southern Methodist University. Rixey’s work focuses on COVID-19 epidemiology, gain-of-function research, and scientific censorship. He authors the Substack Prometheus Shrugged, analyzing pandemic data and origins, and has collaborated with Glenn Beck on COVID-19 investigations.

Lt. Edward Macie Lieutenant Ted Macie is a prematurely retired U.S. Navy Medical Service Corps Officer, health administrator, and medical recruiter who was based in Jacksonville, FL. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Sciences from the University of Maryland (2009) and an MHA from Suffolk University. A whistleblower, Macie exposed a significant rise in heart-related issues among military pilots post-COVID-19 vaccination using DMED data, facing investigation and computer access restrictions in 2023.

Abraxas Hudson

Abraxas Hudson is a vocal co-host of a Florida health conference who champions individual liberty and medical freedom. He fiercely opposes mRNA vaccines, labeling them bioweapons, and critiques technocratic surveillance. As a Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance member, he advocates for a vaccine reaction task force and contributes to studies on mRNA harms, rallying rebels to confront medical tyranny with truth.

Study Conclusion

“The virus (and vaccine) contains evidence of manipulation, and those specific manipulations match the goals of four of seven categories of GOF experiments. Finally, those manipulations represent a violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.”

The Tweet

Link: https://x.com/andrewzywiecmd/status/1960967056557244818?s=46

The Thread

On ‘FCS’, the Furin Cleavage Site, a genetic sequence in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein:

- The site enables cleavage by the human enzyme furin, boosting the virus's infectivity and transmissibility in humans.

- SARS-CoV-2's FCS is unique among closely related sarbecoviruses, fueling debates on its natural or lab-engineered origin.

- The 2018 DEFUSE proposal by EcoHealth Alliance sought to insert FCS into bat coronaviruses to assess risks of enhanced pathogenicity.

- DARPA rejected the proposal, but its similarities to SARS-CoV-2 features are what intensified scrutiny of U.S.-funded research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

- Modulating FCS efficiency in viruses can sometimes increase pathogenicity, as noted in gain-of-function studies linked to COVID-19 origins.

- The lab-leak hypothesis gained traction in 2021 when emails revealed discussions among scientists about the FCS's unnatural appearance.

- In 2023, a U.S. intelligence report assessed low confidence in both lab and natural origins, citing insufficient evidence on FCS engineering.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This paper serves as a pivotal landmark in fighting back against the global elites who shield themselves in lies. It’s a beginning!! 🙌

Another cover has been lifted! We can see it, because (coincidentally?) even Trump seems to have recently had his glasses shattered:

Source: https://x.com/shannonjoyradio/status/1962502149838868551?s=46

Keep pressing on! Get involved in something, sometime, for someone (like the entire human race):

Fight Back in the USA with 50 Different State Versions of the 'Sansone mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act’: HERE .

Fight Back in Ontario, Canada: HERE.

Stop child genital surgery mutilation:

Start your own Substack: https://substack.com/refer/margaretaranda

What other actions am I missing?

We will see more heads roll, and the spiritual battle will worsen and become more public. If you haven’t been fighting for what is right, there will be multiple opportunities to chose the right path. And if you’ve been on the right path, you’ll have to keep your sword sharp.

Reference:

https://jpands.org/vol30no3/zywiec.pdf

Let Us Pray

🙏

Holy Father,

We pray for the children, for the sick, for the injured. Bless them, we pray!

We pray for those who have suffered and paid a price for truth, Blessed Lord!

And we ask You to bestow special blessings upon Dr. Andrew Zywiec, so that the work of his hands are guided by Your Holiness and Mercy, and that the steps of his feet are guided by Your Holy Spirit.

Bless the other study authors and strengthen their resolve to keep fighting this spiritual war even more vehemently!

We ask this in the Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

Amen.

🙏

Leave a comment