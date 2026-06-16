



I previously described Florida’s Cindy Jenkins and how her daughter died, as well as how in Florida, if a doctor’s negligence causes the death of your unmarried, childless parent or child over the age of 25, the family often has zero meaningful recourse for pain and suffering.

They call it the “Free Kill” law.

And one grieving family is refusing to stay silent.

This posted yesterday on WFLA News Channel 8 in Tallahasse, Florida:

The Article

It was also posted to Twitter/X:



See HERE for the full video:

The Link:

The History of Florida’s “Free Kill” Law



This provision, officially codified in Florida Statute §768.21(8) of the Wrongful Death Act, was enacted in 1990.

It was added during a broader wave of tort reform legislation aimed at addressing what lawmakers described as a medical malpractice insurance crisis in the late 1980s and early 1990s. At the time, insurance companies and medical lobbying groups argued that runaway jury awards for non-economic damages — such as pain and suffering and loss of companionship — were driving up premiums and causing physicians to leave the state or stop practicing high-risk specialties.



In response, the Florida Legislature inserted subsection (8) into §768.21, which states:

“The damages specified in subsection (3) shall not be recoverable by adult children and the damages specified in subsection (4) shall not be recoverable by parents of an adult child with respect to claims for medical negligence as defined by s. 766.106(1).”





Florida became — and remains — the only state in the entire United States with this specific carve-out that applies exclusively to medical malpractice wrongful death cases. Under the law, parents cannot recover non-economic damages for the death of an adult child 25 or older who is unmarried and childless. Similarly, adult children face the same barrier when suing over a parent’s death under comparable circumstances.



What was sold as a targeted, narrow protection for the healthcare industry has instead created a protected class for negligent providers precisely when the victim doesn’t fit the narrow “surviving spouse plus minor children” mold. Critics have rightly labeled it a license to cause death with impunity, especially since economic damages (lost wages, medical bills) are often minimal or nonexistent for retirees or young adults without dependents.



Families like Cindy Jenkins’, who lost her 25-year-old daughter Taylor in 2023 after what she describes as horrific medical negligence at HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, have been on the front lines of reform. Cindy turned her grief into relentless advocacy, testifying before legislative committees, erecting billboards across the state, and building public awareness.

In 2025, the legislature passed HB 6017 with overwhelming bipartisan support — 93% in favor — to finally eliminate the §768.21(8) provision.

Similar repeal efforts in 2026 advanced through the House but ultimately stalled in the Senate. As a result, this controversial statute enters its 37th year on the books.



The family has been fighting in Tallahassee year after year for repeal — testifying, advocating, and exposing what they describe as systemic failures and cover-ups.

One Tragedy Becomes Everyone’s Tragedy

This isn’t just about one family’s tragedy. This is about patient autonomy, informed consent, and real accountability — core principles every rebel patient fights for.



When doctors push unproven or dangerous treatments (whether mainstream or “alternative”), patients and families deserve complete truth, not gaslighting or minimization of risks.

When serious harm or death occurs, families deserve the right to seek full justice — not be told, under §768.21(8),

“Sorry, your loved one was the wrong age and marital status.”

Forged documents, ignored red flags, and legal shields from meaningful consequences erode trust in the entire medical system.



The Suto case highlights how doctors can fail patients.

Stefan’s family trusted providers who promised help. Instead, they received treatments that a forensic expert concluded directly caused his death.



Governor DeSantis and others have opposed full repeal, citing fears of higher healthcare costs and a surge in defensive medicine. But shielding doctors doesn’t protect patients — it protects the system at the expense of the vulnerable.

Every other state in the nation manages to balance malpractice concerns without this unique loophole. Florida can and should do the same.





Why This Matters for All of Us

We reject blind trust in any medical authority — left, right, mainstream, or alternative, “medical freedom”, homeopathic, or any emphasis.

Everyone should demand:

True informed consent with full disclosure of risks and alternatives. Radical transparency about outcomes and complications. The ability to hold providers accountable when they betray that trust, without artificial statutory barriers like Florida Statute §768.21(8).

Laws like Florida’s “Free Kill” statute undermine everything we stand for. They send a clear message to grieving families:

Your pain doesn’t count. Your loss doesn’t matter enough.

That’s not justice. That’s institutional protection of the powerful at the expense of ordinary people.



The Suto family continues their fight. Cindy Jenkins and other brave families are doing the same across Florida. They’re not asking for special treatment — just the same basic rights that families enjoy in every other state.

If You Live in Florida



If you live in Florida (or care about medical freedom anywhere), contact your legislators today in support of ongoing efforts to repeal §768.21(8). Share stories like Stefan’s and Taylor’s.

Demand better accountability and real patient protections.



Because the next preventable death could be your parent. Your spouse. Your child. Or you.



The system only changes when we fight for what is right.



If You Don’t Live in Florida

BE AWARE: IF YOU ARE VISITING FLORIDA, THE ‘FREE KILL’ LAW APPLIES TO YOU.

And who knows if this could be coming to your state? Keep your eyes out!

What do you think?

Should Florida repeal the “Free Kill” law and remove §768.21(8)?

Are you visiting Florida anytime soon? Will you ever go into this state?

Have you or a loved one faced barriers to accountability in healthcare?

Drop your thoughts in the comments — and share this post if you believe no state should allow for a family to be told their grief is legally worthless.

REMEMBER to take your I Do Not Consent Form™ when you travel — have it in hand!





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