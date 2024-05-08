Please consider forwarding this to a friend who may not understand the depths of what this UN Pandemic Treaty is trying to do to our national sovereignty and individual freedoms.

My Email From the CitizenGo Team Today

Margaret,

Are you aware of the urgent turn of events regarding the UN’s Pandemic Treaty?

We're entering the final week of negotiations, and the stakes couldn't be higher.

The World Health Organization is pushing to increase its power over how nations handle health crises and your personal health decisions.

This pivotal moment threatens to redefine your liberties and impact every facet of how you live, work, and make choices about your health and future.

Our global response has been powerful - the voices of people like you have slowed their progress, yet they're rallying, desperate to seal this treaty by May 27th.

They're even willing to accept a diluted version of the treaty, just to claim a 'win.' But make no mistake—any 'win' for them is a loss for us, stripping away our freedoms, layer by layer.

Sign the petition now to urge the U.S. Ambassador Crocker to stand against the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

This week is the final week of their emergency meeting and your action has never been more necessary.

Thank you for standing with us in this crucial phase of this fight.

Sebastian Lukomski and the entire CitizenGO Team

P.S. Your signature is a powerful call for freedom—don't stop there! Share this petition with your family, friends, and contacts to strengthen our collective impact. Together, we can halt the WHO Pandemic Treaty and protect our liberties.

Here's the email we sent you earlier on this:

The WHO is urgently pushing to finalize the Pandemic Treaty, convening an emergency meeting to cement its control before the World Health Assembly.

This treaty threatens to strip YOU of YOUR ability to make personal health decisions, placing immense power in the hands of global elites to control your life.

Don't let them dictate your life! Sign the petition now to voice your opposition and protect your freedoms!

Hi Margaret,

I’m reaching out to you urgently—there’s a critical update on the UN’s Pandemic Treaty powergrab you need to know about.

The globalists driving the World Health Organization agenda have hastily convened an emergency session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) in Geneva.

And it is taking place as we speak!

Thanks to your actions and millions of other citizens around the world led by CitizenGO to expose the Pandemic Treaty, the globalists are now deadlocked. That’s why they added an extra session to fast-track consensus and ram the treaty towards ratification before the upcoming World Health Assembly on May 27th.

Now is the time for you and I to strike a hammer blow to this globalist nightmare.

Because if we don't stop it in time:

The Globalist elites will decide the vaccines for your kids, NOT YOU!

The Globalist elites will decide where you can travel, NOT YOU!

The Globalist elites will decide if you can worship in person, NOT YOU!

You and I have waged a relentless war thus far against what looms as one of the gravest threats to our cherished liberties.

But now, as we approach the final showdown, UN globalist elites are desperate, mounting one last effort to seal this agreement.

We are on the brink of either a significant victory or a devastating loss. Which one it will be depends on your taking action TODAY!

Act now and send a thunderous message to Ambassador Crocker and WHO representatives that we will not surrender our freedoms.

Imagine being forced to take a vaccine, being told which ones your kids must receive, or even whether you can leave your town or go to church on Sunday.

The effort of a lifetime in your business or the job you've worked so hard in could be lost just because some UN bureaucrats decide to impose -again- lockdowns worldwide.

Well, you don't need to imagine it. You've already experienced it!

You know just as well as I do how they use the fear of contagion to control your freedom.

Their agenda is clear - this treaty is about reducing us to mere subjects under a global power that dictates large chunks of your everyday life - forcing lockdowns, crippling our economies, and curtailing our fundamental freedoms.

Thanks to your consistent support, they’ve failed to agree on a final draft - what’s more, they are seriously struggling to find consensus across all member states. And their time is running out!

Recent UN meetings have been marked by discord and hesitation among the negotiators.

Key decisions are being postponed to the final moments, leading to stalemates on numerous issues—your pressure is working, and they know it.

We’ve managed to raise an uproar and expose this treaty for what it really is.

As a result, state representatives are starting to think twice about waging war on the fundamental freedoms of its citizens.

But now, the UN elites are desperately trying to finalize the agreement before the set deadline of 27th May at the UN World Health Assembly.

As I write this, an emergency round of negotiations is taking place, and it is looking like a frantic push to finalize a treaty by whatever means necessary.

We know this too - that they are prepared to pass even a diluted version of the Pandemic Treaty just to claim victory - because whatever goes through will then be almost impossible to repeal.

After pouring immense resources into this treaty, they're too invested to back down now. And they continue to add high-powered interventions and meetings to increase “credibility.”

This may be our final stand, the last barrier before the home straight at the World Health Assembly on the 27th of May. Let’s ensure they hear us loud and clear!

SIGN THIS PETITION NOW. Stand with us to send a loud and clear message to Ambassador Crocker and WHO representatives that this treaty must be rejected.

What they’re pursuing isn't just an overreach - it's a direct threat to your sovereignty, health, family, and freedoms.

As the treaty’s wording becomes increasingly mandatory—moving from “should” to “shall” in the draft, and making it legally binding—it’s clear they’re not just overreaching; they’re unashamedly encroaching on our sovereignty, health, and freedoms.

The text now includes the word “shall” over 160 times, transforming it from a framework of guidance to one of uncompromising mandates.

They’re pushing this through in the shadows, without our consent, with NO transparency whatsoever!

Let me stress, this could be our last chance to stop the globalists’ scheme. Let’s not squander this opportunity.

We must exploit their discord as a window of opportunity—we know that our collective actions can sway the course of these negotiations, and that is precisely what we are working tirelessly to achieve.

As we approach these decisive moments, your signature is needed more than ever.

Sign the petition urging Ambassador Crocker to reject the WHO Pandemic Treaty in its current form, and stand for the individual freedoms of its citizens.

Thank you for your unwavering support and for standing alongside us in one of the most critical battles for personal freedom we have faced to date.

Sebastian Lukomski and the entire CitizenGO Team

P.S. In a last-ditch effort to push the Pandemic Treaty over the finish line, the WHO has convened an emergency meeting just before the crucial World Health Assembly on the 27th of May. They're in a race against time, intent on finalizing the treaty’s most contentious parts as you and CitizenGOers around the world mobilize against their powergrab. This urgency reveals just how critical they believe this moment is.

Right now, your signature on our petition is more important than ever. This isn't just about a policy—it's about preserving our fundamental freedoms and preventing a massive shift of power and funds to globalist elites.

Stand with us by signing the petition. Let’s make sure our voices are heard loud and clear and demonstrate that we won’t let our rights be negotiated away in closed-door meetings. Your action today is critical to this crucial battle.

When You Click on the Link

Content of The Petition:

To President Biden and Delegates of the 10th INB Session, I am writing to you as a concerned citizen of the United States in light of the urgent developments regarding the WHO Pandemic Treaty, which is currently under negotiation at an emergency session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) in Geneva. This treaty, if ratified, would profoundly impact the sovereignty of our nation and the freedoms of citizens like me – leading to new lockdowns, travel bans, forced vaccination and the loss of individual rights. The WHO is actively accelerating its efforts to finalize this treaty before the upcoming World Health Assembly on May 27th. It has become evident that the treaty’s provisions are shifting from advisory to compulsory mandates, and together with the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations, signals a significant overreach into personal health decisions which should rightfully remain within the jurisdiction of individual countries and citizens. At this critical juncture, I urge you to stand for the freedom and rights of our citizens by opposing the Pandemic Treaty in its current form or any amended form, during the forthcoming negotiations. Please act responsibly and with the integrity that your position demands, to ensure that our country does not surrender its rights and responsibilities to an organization driven by global interests that do not align with those of our citizens. Thank you for considering this urgent appeal. Yours sincerely, [Your Name]

⬆️ There are additional petitions, like the one above for 88-year-old Eva Eld, who is facing a USA prison for a peaceful sit-down for a pro-life stance. She is a Communist Death Camp Survivor.

If you have read all the way down to these words, I want to especially thank you for caring about not only my writings, but the issues at hand! Thank You!

