Were Ex-Georgia Senator Nancy Schaefer and her husband murdered after she exposed Children’s Protective Services (CPS)?

Nancy Schaefer was a Georgia Senator from 2004 to 2008. Here is an interview with her, along with the content:

See References below for Sen. Nancy’s report, "The Corrupt Business of Child Protective Services".

In addition, she stood firmly in her support of the anti-abortion agenda, and also opposed gay marriage. In expressing her Christian beliefs she promoted the display of the Ten Commandments in public places. [2] [3] She was a senior official in the Baptist church, having served as a First Vice President of the Georgia Baptist Convention . [3]

Nancy Schaefer and her husband Bruce were found violently murdered in their northeast Georgia home shortly after she made this statement:

They called it a murder-suicide.

Sen. Schaefer’s report made it through a lot of places, including this site:

It’s hard to see the first link; here is a highlight; it’s a PDF of the Report:

My newest readers of my weekly blog article may very well have no idea who Senator Nancy Schaefer and Bill Bowen were. This makes sense to me as seeing the degree of what many State of Georgia officials, United States Government agents as well as much of the “lame stream media” has done to actively suppress even the knowledge of what dirty “business” Senator Schaefer and Bill Bowen were exposing just before their deaths. For those who unfortunately may be unaware of that business, please allow me to summarize their work as this; “exposing corrupt judges, lawyers, police, CPS agencies, Domestic Violence Programs and others involved in the destruction of families for financial profit.” Nancy and Bill were successful in sharing what was occurring at the time in our government in the way of families and children being destroyed for cash, and when Nancy and Bill's first film came out exposing the truth about these fore mentioned evilists, many eyes were opened (Part 1 of the film...).

We all know(well, at least I'd like to think at least most are awake enough to be aware) the atrocities and terroristic actions our US, it's States, Counties and others were taking against families all in the name of cash. Innocent families destroyed, innocent parents jailed, separated, children being wrongly placed in foster care, adopted out all so that unconstitutional and illegal government agents could make cold, hard-cash. Bill and Nancy made yet another film shortly before their deaths. That film is currently, well... we will just say, in hiding with someone for “safe keeping.”

To bring everyone up to date as one of my goals here in this article as stated earlier, I will simply acknowledge that these sort of murders, illegal incarcerations, separations and more that Nancy and Bill exposed, have not changed. As a matter of fact, there are more instances of these types of horrendous actions occurring not only in the USA, but all around the world today. No doubt that evil still reigns in this world all around us... satan has not taken a holiday since Bill and Nancy being both murdered. Those of us who have suffered and labored very hard in exposing evil such as what Senator Schaefer and Bill Bowen have also done, continue to suffer greatly. For the readers here who are not aware, I myself am a victim of a Foreign Immigration Marriage Scammer named Jennie Basal who was able to conspire with corrupted Genesee County, NY judges, lawyers, teachers and others to have a City of Batavia, NY cop threaten to murder me as well as illegally take my children, house and all property from me. In fact, to this very date of this article being written, the Genesee County, NY Clerk has refused to give me transcripts from court proceedings. I and others have asked and asked and asked for nearly one year now for those documents and others but to no avail. This is the sort of evil and illegal manner that millions of other Americans, just as myself have been treated and endured as well. You see, It's not just me. But as others just as myself, there are many others also who are waiting for persons such as Jennie Basal and her Genesee County, NY officials to actually make good on their threat to murder I and others.

http://www.corruptgenesee.com

Please take special note, it's not that I'm afraid... no... make no mistake about it, I am simply stating here that I am waiting and prepared and I'll leave it at that.

Yes, murder is a scheme being used by the devil and his people and for those who are ignorant of that fact, children robbed from homes via Child Protective Services, Family Courts, judges, lawyers, cops, social workers, domestic violence program workers, teachers, psychologists, Filipina Migration Marriage Scammers and all others like them, are all in the murder for hire and murder for cash business.

http://murderdeathandabuseinfostercare.blogspot.com/

It is what it is, there is no other name for murder for cash. The history and facts speak for themselves. When good and honest people speak up for what is good and demand justice in our nation.... as what Senator Nancy Shaefer, Bill Bowen and others often times did/do---they are often and wrongfully demonized by those who are active in destruction of families and kidnapping children for financial profit schemes. It is so obvious to me that Former Georgia State Senator and Bill Bowen could not be demonized to the point of being silenced, even though through threats, they were told to remain silent about the kidnapping children and destruction of families for cash schemes (that still go on today without check). Thus, they were murdered by those involved in “cash for kids” and "destruction of families for profit" schemes for continuing to expose those horrific evil acts of our government and others just like them.

For those who were and still are close to Nancy and Bill in heart... in what they stood champion for, there likely will come no peaceful end and solution to the evil we still see yet today. I increasingly see bizarre video's often times posted on places like YouTube and equally bizarre statements being made on social websites of folks who purport to be also “victims” of Family Law Government Agents. However, these sort of folks often use a type of murder to kill off good folks and the real victims of the Family Law Government Agents as well. Often using character assassination, false propaganda, dissension and “divide and conquer” techniques, these types of people are often successful in maintaining confusion, causing wasted time and effort as well as resources in fighting them off so that good minded folks who have been raped via Family Law Government Agents can get justice. I cannot help but think and believe there are many Jezebel's and Ahab's that work for the US and it's State's propaganda machine. Thus, we see the influx of false “victims” infiltrating those who are the real victims of what also Bill and Nancy exposed. To the wise in heart and equally to the wicked judges, lawyers, psychologists, CPS workers, domestic violence program workers, cops and Foreign Immigration Marriage Scammers, and others like them... we know that the evil one is hard at work trying to distract from truth, but for those of us who know truth, we will never quit exposing you...never.

We that are fighting for our families are fighting a vicious army that has no qualm of letting up on it's evil actions, we know through their actions that evilists enjoy equally the taste of blood and of money. The sad reality is that Senator Nancy Schaefer and Bill Bowen were not the first victims of this evil war on families and children for cash. No, and they are certainly and sadly will not be the last. Personally, I am praying fervently and working hard towards revival in our nation and our world. Of course the Lord Jesus Christ's move through the Holy Spirit does not depend only on me and what I say and or do. In reality, it depends upon everyone's repentant hearts to turn from wickedness and the move of God's Spirit to bring much needed reconciliation and peace as well as end to families and children murdered for financial profit. In the mean time though, until that day when all evil men and women repent of their indulging in wickedness, I educate, I expose and I remove evil wherever and whenever possible. I do earnestly pray that all people everywhere, irregardless of where they live(and read this article), will indeed repent of their wickedness before that “shot heard around the world” is fired. If we do not have that wholesale repentance, we can only expect to see more blood shed. Upon that day and time, it will be to late for many, the blood will flow more than we have ever seen or witnessed before.

Let us pray and act so that the deaths and murders of all families, children, Senator Schaefer and Bill Bowen were not in vain. Those of us who are on the side of truth, especially Biblical Truth are “all” Senator Nancy Schaefer and Bill Bowens' now....The God of the Bible demands justice. Do your part before it's to late.

Proverbs 24:11-12 “if you hold back from rescuing those taken away to death, those who go staggering to the slaughter; if you say, “Look, we did not know this”—does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it? And will he not repay all according to their deeds?”

Rev. Paul Waldmiller~Black Robe Regiment Pastor