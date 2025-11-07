Last week, I shared Scott’s recent filing for a retrial of Schara v. Ascension. Here is a review and update.

Ensuring a Fair Trial: Motions in Limine

“In limine” (often written as in limine) is a Latin legal term meaning “at the threshold” or “at the outset.”

It is commonly used in court proceedings to refer to motions in limine —requests made before a trial begins to exclude certain evidence, arguments, or testimony from being presented to the jury. The goal is to prevent potentially prejudicial or inadmissible information from influencing the case.

Example:

The Plaintiff filed a motion in limine to block the Defense from mentioning the Plaintiff’s religious convictions.

This helps ensure a fair trial by addressing evidentiary issues upfront.

On May 19-20, pretrial, the defense had 23 motions in liminie. They got all of them. When Scott had his inliminie, everything was denied without a chance to discuss. At all. Judge McGinnis denied all of Schara’s motions “in limine” without argument— a fact that Scott says shows a prejudice that tainted the trial and formulated his call for a retrial.

Judge Mark McGinnis had announced,

“Plaintiff would have consequences for this”,

specifically referring to Scott Schara’s pre-trial interview with the Appleton Post-Crescent. It seems the judge’s personal bias against the paper (stemming from its prior criticisms of him) are coming back to haunt him.

What Happened

Background on Grace Schara’s Case

Grace Schara was a 19-year-old woman with Down Syndrome who died on October 13, 2021 while hospitalized at Ascension St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin.

She had walked into the ER after contracting COVID-19 so she could get tested before the family was scheduled to attend a wedding.

Her father, Scott Schara, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the hospital in 2022, alleging medical malpractice and violations of her patient rights. They claimed that hospital staff improperly designated her as “Do Not Resuscitate” (DNR) without family consent and then administered a “lethal cocktail” of IV drugs—including Precedex anesthetic, midazolam amnestic, and the opioid, morphine—that overdosed Grace.

I followed not only the 3-week court case, but for the last years, I have followed Scott's Substack, podcast, and video series on Biblical principles including the Hegelian dialectic of evil versus less evil.

Hospitals Kill

You and I know that hospitals kill. Scott also argued that Grace’s death this was part of broader issues in hospital protocols during the pandemic, where patients with disabilities were deprioritized, essentially being targeted to die.

The hospital denied the claims, stating Grace’s care followed standard procedures, many of which were didn’t know and were shocked to discover — because several items were flatly opposed by Wisconsin law, like the right to informed consent:

The Case

The case went to a jury trial in Outagamie County Circuit Court, with closing arguments that occurred in late May 2025.

After a 3-week trial featuring testimonies from doctors, nurses, and family members, the jury deliberated for about 8 hours asking more questions, but returned a 15-minute verdict on June 3, 2025, fully in favor of the hospital and its staff, rejecting all of the family’s claims.

The New Filing for A Retrial

Scott Schara filed a Pro Se motion in (i.e., without a lawyer, and being his own lawyer) on Thursday, October 23, 2025, claiming the discovery of what he terms as “bias” exhibited by Judge Mark McGinnis, who presided over the case. This is new evidence, so he asserts that a new trial should be ordered.

Court Documents

An excerpt:

It was not until after trial that Plaintiff discovered evidence of this Court’s personal bias, which appears to have influenced its rulings against Plaintiff. Several weeks after trial the Court violated multiple rules in ordering Plaintiff to pay Defendants’ costs of over $50,000.00, and several months after trial Plaintiff learned of the criticisms previously published by the Appleton Post-Crescent directed at the Court, which showed the Court’s personal bias against that publication. Not until he discovered evidence of what appears to be the Court’s personal bias against him and against the Appleton Post-Crescent did Plaintiff understand the basis for the Court’s denial of his motions in limine. Plaintiff now understands that when the Court learned, two weeks before trial, that Plaintiff had recently given an interview to the Post-Crescent and announced that Plaintiff would have consequences for this, the Court was reacting to the confluence of two things that it found personally repugnant: Plaintiff and the Post-Crescent. For the Court, this must have seemed like the perfect storm or the worst of all possible worlds. Almost immediately thereafter, the Court summarily denied all of Plaintiff’s motions in limine without allowing argument,” the motion states. “With this evidence now in hand, rather than appealing over this Court’s head. Plaintiff wishes to give this Court a chance to correct this injustice.

See References for the 35-page Filing.

What the Judge Did During and After the Trial

As Judge Mark McGinnis presided over the trial, here are key actions attributed to him:

Pre-Trial Rulings on Motions. Two weeks before the trial began, the judge summarily denied ALL of the family’s motions “in limine” — which refers to the Plaintiff’s requests to exclude certain evidence or limit testimony — He did it without hearing arguments from the plaintiffs’ side.

Claims. The court had also dismissed claims of loss of society and companionship for an adult child, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. But it allowed the battery claim to move forward for the unilateral DNR order.

Blanket denial. Scott alleges this blanket denial was actually influenced by the judge’s irritation over him after Scott gave an interview to a newspaper the judge didn’t like, the Appleton Post-Crescent newspaper.

Appleton Post-Crescent. The judge reportedly doesn’t like this newspaper — and new evidence after the trial showed he made a comment in this regard that threatened retribution on Scott.

Trial Management . During the proceedings, the judge did the usual duty by managing the flow of evidence and witness testimonies. But Scott says that Judge Mark McGinnis did not allow him to fully argue their evidentiary motions. No specific mid-trial rulings are detailed in the report, but Scott contends that the judge’s demeanor created an uneven playing field.

The Judge’s Post-Trial Order on Scott’s Paying the Defense (Hospital) Attorney Fees. Medical malpractice insurance covered the Defense doctor’s and nurse’s attorney fees, and the lawyers worked for the hospital. At issue is that after the verdict was reached, Judge McGinnis ordered Scott to pay the Defense’s legal costs (i.e., he had to pay the hospital that murdered his daughter), totaling over $50,000. The argument is that this violated Wisconsin own court rules, which usually limit these awards in malpractice cases, because it must weigh the Plaintiff’s “good-faith basis for filing” and in fact, the court did not properly file the charge to pay the fees.

Personal Animosity Toward the Media: Shockingly, some post-trial research uncovered a 2018 article in a city newspaper, the Appleton Post-Crescent. The article stated that Judge McGinnis publicly criticized the newspaper for its coverage of local courts, calling it “biased” and “unprofessional”. Scott’s argument is that this demonstrates the judge’s deep-seated prejudice against the outlet, which then tainted his impartiality when he learned of Scott Schara’s interview there. In other words, because Scott held an interview with the newspaper, the judge had it in for him.

Influence on Rulings

Scott and his lawyers have described the timing of these happenings as a “perfect storm”.

And they say that the judge’s discovery of Scott’s newspaper interview coincided with the motions hearing such that it led to the “worst of all possible worlds” for their case.

Scott holds that the judge’s bias was manifested in both the rushed denials and the punitive costs order, both of which denied them a fair trial.

Broader Context and Next Steps

Scott has used local billboards to promote the thought that maybe your loved one didn’t die of “Covid” in the hospital. Maybe they were murdered. Scott also held public campaigns to highlight his case, appropriately framing it (IMHO) as a fight against “pandemic-era euthanasia” in hospitals.

If he wanted to, Scott could take this to the Supreme Court. But instead, they are giving the court a chance to self-correct and right a wrong by holding a retrial— before appealing to a higher court. He wants the judge to admit he made a mistake.

As of now, there are no counter-filings from the hospital or judge, and no hearing is yet scheduled.

What the Post Crescent Says

If you go to the Post Crescent today and Search “Judge Mark McGinnis”, this is what you see:

Of course the defense lawyers say that the judge had no bias. After all, they won the case and got over $50k.

Criminal Judge Mark McGinnis

What I find interesting is that the judge appears to be a criminal.

McGinnis had jailed cement contractor Tyler Barth in December 2021 over a private dispute that was not a matter before the court. When Barth appeared before McGinnis for a probation review hearing, on a felony conviction for fleeing an officer, McGinnis accused him of stealing several thousand dollars from a cement contracting customer. The customer worked in the same courthouse for another Outagamie County judge. Even though Barth had not been arrested or charged with theft, McGinnis ordered him jailed for 90 days, saying he would release Barth as soon as he repaid the customer. “I think it’s definitely crazy, just lock a guy up with no charge, no pending charge, no nothing and then get away with it,” Barth told Wisconsin Watch in a recent interview. McGinnis did not reply to requests seeking comment. McGinnis was first elected in 2005, at age 34, and has been re-elected each time, without opposition. Most recently he was re-elected in April 2023 for a term that runs through July 2029. Wisconsin judgeships are nonpartisan. Gruenke, a Democrat, is a 30-year prosecutor, including the past 18 years as the La Crosse County district attorney. Gruenke was appointed as special prosecutor by the Outagamie County Circuit Court in March 2024 after Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis determined it would be a conflict of interest for her office to handle the case. Legal experts agree judges have unparalleled latitude for taking away someone’s liberty, especially if the person is on probation. But invoking criminal penalties to compel action in an unrelated dispute arguably goes beyond a judge’s lawful authority. Judicial historian Joseph Ranney, an adjunct professor at Marquette University Law School, said he is not aware of any instance in which a sitting Wisconsin judge was charged with a crime for actions taken as a judge. Jeremiah Van Hecke, executive director of the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, also said he was not aware of such a case. Since 1978, the Judicial Commission has been the body responsible for investigating complaints against judges, which are then referred to the state Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has published 31 decisions that carried some form of punishment, often a reprimand, including several for actions taken from the bench. In 1980, Milwaukee County Judge Christ Seraphim was suspended for three years without pay for a number of violations, including “retaliatory use of bail.” In 1985, retaliatory use of bail was one of the charges brought against Rusk County Judge Donald Sterlinske, who was ordered removed from office even though he had resigned. Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has agreed to a three-year suspension of his law license, but is awaiting formal action in that case. It centers on his work as a special counsel investigating the 2020 presidential election, not his work as a judge. Marquette University law professor Chad Oldfather said, though it’s unlikely, McGinnis could be charged with misconduct in public office. That state law prohibits, among other things, officials from knowingly exceeding their lawful authority. But a referral to the Judicial Commission seems much more likely than a criminal charge, Oldfather said. The commission could also initiate an investigation on its own. A special prosecutor, Sauk County District Attorney Patricia Barrett, decided not to file criminal charges following a 2011 incident in which state Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley accused Justice David Prosser of choking her during an argument in a justice’s office. The Judicial Commission recommended that the Supreme Court discipline Prosser for misconduct, but the court took no action for lack of a quorum of four of the seven justices. Three justices recused themselves because they were witnesses to the incident. Any matters before the Judicial Commission are generally confidential. They become public only if the commission files a complaint against a judge or if the judge being investigated waives confidentiality. There have been criminal charges filed in connection with a judge’s role as a judge, though they were not in response to official actions taken by a judge. In April, federal prosecutors charged Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan with two crimes for allegedly obstructing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from arresting a criminal defendant in her courtroom. Her case is pending. In 2019, a Winnebago County jury found Leonard Kachinsky, a municipal court judge, guilty of misdemeanor violation of a harassment restraining order involving his court manager. Source: HERE .

Conclusion: “Judicial immunity” allows judges to commit blatant crimes wherein they have no authority, AKA “Misconduct in Public Office” — and get away with it. But for, most commonly, a reprimand.

But they did SOMETHING — Judge McGinnis is scheduled to RETIRE in February.

A New Trial?

If granted, a new trial is needed to revisit the evidence; if this is denied, the family will appeal. The “higher court” is the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, District IV. This is the intermediate appellate court that would hear an appeal from the trial-level decision by Judge Mark J. McGinnis.

This development sure does keep Grace Schara in the spotlight amid a plethora of additional hospital accounts of targeting the disabled, initiating “killing protocols”, and initiating euthanasia for fake admission diagnoses of Covid-19. And guess what?

They messed with the wrong girl!

Here’s Cindy Schara, Grace’s Mom, telling it like it is.

Scott and Grace Schara’s Links:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Good for Scott, going back Pro Se to help the judge get some closure on his mistakes…before he retires instead of being prosecuted for stepping outside his lane.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case in March 2024, more than a year after the Wisconsin Department of Justice opened a criminal investigation. “That’s crazy, the fact that nobody’s going to prosecute him for it, that’s insane,” Barth said in an interview Aug. 28. “If he’s retiring, I guess that’s good, he can’t do that to nobody else,” but “it’s just bullshit, in my opinion.” “This isn’t a case to test those parameters, especially since he acknowledged that he should have done it differently,” Gruenke said in an interview. Gruenke said McGinnis informed Gov. Tony Evers on Aug. 27 of his retirement effective Feb. 1, which McGinnis indicated would follow his 55th birthday and make him eligible for retirement benefits. McGinnis and his attorney Michelle Jacobs, the former top federal prosecutor in Milwaukee, did not reply immediately to calls and emails requesting comment. Barth had appeared before McGinnis for a probation review hearing on a felony conviction for fleeing an officer. McGinnis accused him of stealing several thousand dollars from a cement contracting customer. The customer’s spouse worked in the same courthouse for another Outagamie County judge. Even though Barth had not been arrested or charged with theft, McGinnis ordered him jailed for 90 days, saying he would release Barth as soon as he repaid the customer. The 32-year-old Fremont resident spent three days in jail before Fond du Lac attorney Kirk Evenson intervened and persuaded McGinnis to release him. Barth said Aug. 28 he would seek an attorney in hopes of filing a lawsuit. McGinnis was first elected in 2005, at age 34, and has been re-elected every six years without opposition. Most recently he was re-elected in April 2023 for a term that runs through July 2029. Wisconsin judgeships are nonpartisan. Gruenke, a Democrat, is a 30-year prosecutor, including the past 18 years as the La Crosse County district attorney. Gruenke was appointed as special prosecutor by the Outagamie County Circuit Court in March 2024 after Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis determined it would be a conflict of interest for her office to handle the case. Legal experts agree judges have unparalleled latitude for taking away someone’s liberty, especially if the person is on probation. But invoking criminal penalties to compel action in an unrelated dispute arguably goes beyond a judge’s lawful authority. Wisconsin legal experts said they weren’t aware of any instance in which a sitting Wisconsin judge was charged with a crime for actions taken as a judge. Experts also had said they did not expect criminal charges against McGinnis, but that a referral to the state Judicial Commission would be possible. With McGinnis’ announced retirement, it’s unclear if the commission, which could take up the matter on its own, would do so. Any matters before the Judicial Commission are generally confidential. They become public only if the commission files a complaint against a judge or if the judge being investigated waives confidentiality. Source: HERE.

If we didn’t know he was a criminal beforehand, we certainly do now.

And how does Scott deal with this so calmly? I know he believes in God and wants to act as godly as possible. So this is his way, and I appreciate it. I don’t know if I could be so calm or collected.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

I come to you and thank You for who You are, and for creating me in Your image. Keep my feet to the fire and mold me, melt me, whenever it is needed, probably every minute of every day.

I ask You to bless Scott and his family. I know that suffering Grace’s death was one thing, and the jury’s decision had to be another death of sorts. Now they seek Your face this third time around, and I pray that Your perfect will is done.

Bless all the work of Scott’s hands and the steps of his feet, as well as those of Cindy and Jessica and all involved in helping this case move forward one more time.

Reign Your justice upon this situation, Holy God! Bless my house, bless me with Your peace, and let me keep doing Your work, wherever it calls me and whatever I must do for Your earth! Help me bring others to Jesus, Your Son and My Savior! Help the world see all Your Greatness!

I ask this in the Name of Jesus, and pray this prayer in unity with my brothers and sisters around the world.

Amen.

