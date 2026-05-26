The Man Behind the Story: Nicholas Jordan Wagter’s Background

Nicholas Jordan Wagter, a 27-year-old Canadian researcher and influencer who graduated with Honors with a BSc in Medical Biophysics from Western University. He also has a Master’s in Innovation Management from the University of Toronto, built a career in software, machine learning, and AI.

By early 2026, living in Vancouver, BC, he shifted focus to investigative activism exposing alleged Chinese Communist Party (CCP) influence operations, drawing on public Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP, the Gendarmerie royale du Canada or GRC in French). It is Canada’s national police service, established in 1873. He also drew on the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (Service canadien du renseignement de sécurité or SCRS in French); it is Canada’s primary national intelligence agency, often described as the country’s spy service. He also drew on other intelligence reports.

Rising Activism in Vancouver (April–May 2026)

In April and May 2026, Wagter actively documented and publicized concerns about foreign interference in Vancouver. His efforts included compiling detailed reports on alleged CCP-linked activities, new federal legislation, and local governance issues.

He delivered these documents in person to various offices.

Key Example:

On Tuesday, May 19, 2026, he visited multiple MP and MLA constituency offices in Vancouver and nearby areas (including offices for Hedy Fry, Terry Yung, Taleeb Noormohamed, Brenda Bailey, Joan Phillip, Janet Routledge, Niki Sharma, Don Davies, Jenny Kwan, George Chow, Gregor Robertson, and Anne Kang). He recorded raw footage of the deliveries, stating each was for legal documentation and to remind officials of their fiduciary duty to inform constituents about proposed laws. Many offices were reportedly closed or staff unavailable as the day progressed.

View the full reel (Part 1, raw footage):

He also delivered materials to city-related offices, such as the Vancouver School Board, notifying them of their duty to protect students amid concerns over foreign influence and policy changes.

The Shared Document: “CHINA VANCOUVER ATTEMPT” Google Doc

Wagter created and widely shared a comprehensive Google Document titled “CHINA VANCOUVER ATTEMPT,” compiling his research, citations from official reports (Hogue Commission, CSIS, RCMP, NSICOP), bill analyses (e.g., C-8, C-9, C-15, C-21), and warnings about alleged treason, foreign interference, illegal police stations, and impacts on Vancouver.

The document includes disclaimers framing it as public safety information and evidence disclosure, not solicitation.

Direct link to the shared Google Doc: HERE .

This document served as the core material for his deliveries and public posts.

The Certification (Form 4) of Danger to Self or Others and Need for a 48-Hour Hold: A “Cafe Encounter”

Roughly three to four weeks before May 23 (mid-to-late April 2026), psychiatrist Dr. Christine Taylor observed Wagter in a Vancouver cafe without direct interaction. After consulting family, she issued a Form 4 under BC’s Mental Health Act. Wagter maintains he received no prior notice or voluntary assessment opportunity.

The Traffic Stop and Second Certification: May 23, 2026, Vancouver Streets

On May 23, 2026, Vancouver police and CAR 87 pulled Wagter over. Dr. Emery (senior resident with CAR 87/Vancouver Coastal Health) informed him of the existing certification and issued a new one on-site, leading to transport. Wagter filmed the encounter, emphasizing compliance and willingness for voluntary evaluation.

Original video posted by Wagter (May 23, 2026):

“UNLAWFUL CERTIFICATION UNDER THE MENTAL HEALTH ACT” 18

Additional related reel:

Detention at Vancouver General Hospital (May 23–25+, 2026)

Transported to Vancouver General Hospital, Wagter was held involuntarily. He continued posting from inside, claiming retaliation for his activism and prior clearances by other professionals. Viral clips sparked debate by May 24–26.

Discussion on Reddit (r/OutOfTheLoop): HERE .

The Legal and Ethical Questions

Broader Implications for Patient Rights and Civil Liberties

Wagter’s activism—document deliveries to MPs/MLAs and city offices, public sharing of the Google Doc, raw video evidence, and related discussions (including on Reddit)—frames his case as potential retaliation.

As of today, May 26, 2026, this evolving story highlights tensions in Vancouver between activism, mental health interventions, and civil liberties.

What Do You think?

Protective care or overreach?

I mean, look at how composed he is in the video where he was stopped by both the doctor squad unit and the police. He looks perfectly composed to me— probably better composed than I would be.

And this is my worry: They could be giving him ‘mandatory’ psyche treatments, to include drugs or even electroconvulsive therapy, for all we know.

KEY QUESTION: Do we need to worry about this in the USA?

Share your thoughts, and subscribe for more on patient rights and medical autonomy.

Leave a comment