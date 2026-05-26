The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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susan molendyk's avatar
susan molendyk
5h

I’m not surprised. If Trudeau can shut down bank accounts, anything is possible!

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
karen thorpe's avatar
karen thorpe
6h

I am very concerned for him. Is he still being retained? Has anyone been able to visit him?

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
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