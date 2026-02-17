Use the I Do Not Consent Form in the ER, OR, ICU, PACU, Hospitals, Surgi-Centers, Nursing Homes, and Rehab Facilities.

What does a Jehovah’s Witnesses’ refusal to accept a blood transfusion have in common with the The I Do Not Consent Form?

Both rely on formal, established medical ethics principles upheld by the American Medical Association (AMA).

To be more exact, the AMA Code of Medical Ethics addresses physicians acting (or refraining from acting) based on “strongly held religious beliefs” (as part of broader deeply held personal, moral, or philosophical convictions). This is Opinion 1.1.7: Physician Exercise of Conscience.

This opinion explicitly recognizes that physicians are moral agents informed by diverse traditions, including religious ones.

It states that physicians should have considerable latitude to practice in accord with well-considered, deeply held beliefs central to their self-identities, while still upholding professional norms like fidelity to patients and respect for patient self-determination.

Key Points from Opinion 1.1.7

Physicians’ freedom to act according to conscience is important for professional and personal integrity.

This freedom is not unlimited (e.g., they must provide emergency care, honor informed refusals of life-sustaining treatment, respect civil liberties, and avoid discrimination based on arbitrary characteristics).

Before entering a patient-physician relationship, physicians should disclose any specific interventions or services they cannot provide in good conscience due to deeply held beliefs (especially if patients might reasonably expect them from the practice). For example, I never performed, participated in, or did anesthesia for an abortion.

In related guidance (e.g., Opinion 1.1.2 on Prospective Patients), physicians may decline to accept patients if the requested care is incompatible with their deeply held personal, religious, or moral beliefs, consistent with conscience exercise guidance.

Bear in mind that this is not framed as an absolute “statute” (the AMA Code uses “opinions” rather than statutes), but as ethical guidance allowing “conscientious objection”, including on religious grounds, with responsibilities to avoid patient harm or abandonment.

The full text of Opinion 1.1.7 on the AMA’s official Code of Medical Ethics site: https://code-medical-ethics.ama-assn.org/ethics-opinions/physician-exercise-conscience

“Conscience Clauses”

Note that this is distinct from federal laws or “conscience clauses” (e.g., those enforced by HHS), which may provide legal protections but are separate from the AMA’s professional ethical framework.

For example, I don’t have to participate in an abortion. The Coats-Snowe Amendment (Section 245 of the Public Health Service Act, codified at 42 U.S.C. § 238n) is a key federal conscience protection law. Enacted in 1996, it provides legal safeguards against discrimination for healthcare entities and individuals who object to participating in abortion-related activities, including on grounds of religious beliefs or moral convictions.

The AMA broadens conscience clauses to balance conscience rights with patient welfare.

The Document: Opinion 1.1.7

Physicians are expected to uphold the ethical norms of their profession, including fidelity to patients and respect for patient self-determination. Yet physicians are not defined solely by their profession. They are moral agents in their own right and, like their patients, are informed by and committed to diverse cultural, religious, and philosophical traditions and beliefs. For some physicians, their professional calling is imbued with their foundational beliefs as persons, and at times the expectation that physicians will put patients’ needs and preferences first may be in tension with the need to sustain moral integrity and continuity across both personal and professional life. Preserving opportunity for physicians to act (or to refrain from acting) in accordance with the dictates of conscience in their professional practice is important for preserving the integrity of the medical profession as well as the integrity of the individual physician, on which patients and the public rely. Thus physicians should have considerable latitude to practice in accord with well-considered, deeply held beliefs that are central to their self-identities. Physicians’ freedom to act according to conscience is not unlimited, however. Physicians are expected to provide care in emergencies, honor patients’ informed decisions to refuse life-sustaining treatment, and respect basic civil liberties and not discriminate against individuals in deciding whether to enter into a professional relationship with a new patient. In other circumstances, physicians may be able to act (or refrain from acting) in accordance with the dictates of their conscience without violating their professional obligations. Several factors impinge on the decision to act according to conscience. Physicians have stronger obligations to patients with whom they have a patient-physician relationship, especially one of long standing; when there is imminent risk of foreseeable harm to the patient or delay in access to treatment would significantly adversely affect the patient’s physical or emotional well-being; and when the patient is not reasonably able to access needed treatment from another qualified physician. In following conscience, physicians should: (a). Thoughtfully consider whether and how significantly an action (or declining to act) will undermine the physician’s personal integrity, create emotional or moral distress for the physician, or compromise the physician’s ability to provide care for the individual and other patients. (b.) Before entering into a patient-physician relationship, make clear any specific interventions or services the physician cannot in good conscience provide because they are contrary to the physician’s deeply held personal beliefs, focusing on interventions or services a patient might otherwise reasonably expect the practice to offer. (c.) Take care that their actions do not discriminate against or unduly burden individual patients or populations of patients and do not adversely affect patient or public trust. (d.) Be mindful of the burden their actions may place on fellow professionals. (e.) Uphold standards of informed consent and inform the patient about all relevant options for treatment, including options to which the physician morally objects. (f.) In general, physicians should refer a patient to another physician or institution to provide treatment the physician declines to offer. When a deeply held, well-considered personal belief leads a physician also to decline to refer, the physician should offer impartial guidance to patients about how to inform themselves regarding access to desired services. (g.) Continue to provide other ongoing care for the patient or formally terminate the patient-physician relationship in keeping with ethics guidance. Source: HERE .

