The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
20hEdited

The sooner the better. People have suffered enough from loss and injuries, while the too big to sue have made massive profits with no accountability. Biggest scam in world history!

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1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
:jamie;'s avatar
:jamie;
7h

All vaccines

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