I first saw this tweet by Dr. Mary Bowden, and it reminded me not only of how HORRIFIC the Covid vaccines have been, but what a farce and trickery the whole Covid fiasco has been— and the pure evil behind it.

I am also reminded that a Senate Committee hearing was held this morning on the Covid origins and the investigation of the CIA coverup. You can watch the hearing yourself over about 1.5 hours, found HERE.

ON A BRIGHTER NOTE, Dr. Bowden is a fierce medical freedom advocate who highlighted a must-know piece of legislation that has the potential to rewrite the rules for accountability in America. Whether anything happens with this one or not is another story, but let’s look at what we have and where we are.

The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act

In her post, Dr. Mary Bowden shared a striking news graphic spotlighting H.R. 1432 — the Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act, introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX).

This bill is a direct challenge to the extraordinary legal shield that has protected COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for years.

The World Tribune Article

The Covid shots are considered “countermeasures” under the Public Readiness and Preparedness (PREP) Act, which broadly shields their manufacturers from civil liability related to losses stemming from the vaccines. Roy said the LIABLE Act would empower injured Americans by: • Removing all federal liability protections for the COVID-19 vaccine; • Preserving the ability of injured Americans to access pre-existing compensation programs; and • Specifying the bill is retroactive to ensure Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccine before the bill is enacted benefit. Mary Holland, President of Children’s Health Defense, said: “Thank you to Congressman Roy for championing this vital legislation. The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) has failed those injured by COVID-19 vaccines. The program is wholly inadequate and inconsistent with constitutional principles in providing just redress. The damages and fatalities caused by the COVID-19 vaccine demand accountability. This legislation represents a critical milestone in rectifying these injustices and paving the way for a more accountable future. This legislation is crucial for holding vaccine manufacturers accountable.” Source: HERE.

What Exactly Is the LIABLE Act?

Re-introduced on February 18, 2025, in the 119th Congress, this bill seeks to remove federal liability protections for manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines.

Full official title: Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered Act (or the “LIABLE Act”).

Sponsor: Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX-21) and co-sponsors (Massie, Brecheen, Cloud, Higgins of Louisiana, Crane, Gosar, Perry).

Introduced February 18, 2025 and referred to the House Judiciary Committee.

Core Purpose

The bill prohibits any federal law from granting immunity or limiting liability for manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. It directly targets and overrides existing protections (especially PREP Act immunity under 42 U.S.C. 247d–6d and parts of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act) that currently shield manufacturers from most lawsuits related to COVID-19 vaccines.

Key Provisions

No Federal Immunity: No federal statute can make a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer immune from suit or limit its liability for any loss “caused by, arising out of, relating to, or resulting from” the administration or use of the vaccine.

Retroactive: Applies to all injuries/deaths — whether the vaccine was given before, on, or after the date the bill is enacted.

Definition of COVID-19 Vaccine: Any vaccine licensed or authorized by the FDA to prevent, mitigate, or limit harm from COVID-19 or the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (or its mutations).

Preserves Existing Programs: Individuals can still file claims with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) or the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Seeking or receiving compensation from those programs does not block a person from also filing a civil lawsuit against the manufacturer.



Key Goals, Per Rep. Roy’s Office

Eliminate all federal immunity shields (primarily under the PREP Act) that currently prevent most lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna, and others.

Make the change retroactive — so anyone injured at any time can seek justice.

Preserve access to existing programs like the CICP while opening real civil court doors.

Full press release from Rep. Roy:

February 19, 2025 Press Release WASHINGTON — Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) re-introduced H.R.1432, the Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act today, a bill that would empower Americans to hold COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers liable for any harms their vaccines caused.



Congressman Roy said the following about this legislation:



“The government-healthcare industrial complex’s response to COVID-19 was a tragedy for healthcare freedom. Millions of Americans were forced to choose between a largely untested vaccine or their livelihood, leading to many suffering a range of vaccine injuries as a result.



Few have been afforded proper recourse. The COVID-19 vaccine is the most liability-protected vaccine on the market right now. To date, only 50 injury cases have been opened and paid out, despite hundreds of millions of doses administered.



The American people harmed by this deserve justice. I am re-introducing the LIABLE Act to give Americans who were injured by the COVID-19 vaccines a chance to have their day in court and their injuries properly addressed.” The LIABLE Act would empower injured Americans by: Removing all federal liability protections for the COVID-19 vaccine;

Preserving the ability of injured Americans to access pre-existing compensation programs; and

Specifying the bill is retroactive to ensure Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccine before the bill is enacted benefit. Co-sponsors of the bill include Representatives Thomas Massie (KY-04), Josh Breechen (OK-02), Michael Cloud (TX-27), Clay Higgins (LA-03), Eli Crane (AZ-02), Paul Gosar (AZ-09), Warren Davidson (OH-08), Ralph Norman (SC-05), and Scott Perry (PA-10). Supporting organizations of the bill include React19. “In exchange for our constitutional right to sue, the US taxpayer is set to foot the bill for all Covid vaccine harms. This inevitable multi-billion dollar bill is an unnecessary burden on the taxpayer. Chip Roy’s bill would put the responsibility back where it belongs, on the manufacturer.” - Brianne Dressen, Co-Chairwoman, and Joel Wallskog, Co-Chairman, React 19.



Full text of the legislation here. Source: HERE.





Rep. Roy has been blunt:

Millions were coerced into taking these shots under false pretenses. Many suffered injuries. Almost none have received meaningful compensation. Only a tiny handful of claims have been paid out despite hundreds of millions of doses administered.

The PREP Act turned these products into one of the most liability-protected medical interventions in history. Taxpayers, not manufacturers, bear the burden when things go wrong.

The LIABLE Act flips that. It says: if your product harms people, you answer in court like every other company.

Dr. Bowden’s Fight for Accountability

Dr. Mary Bowden has walked the walk. She has treated patients, spoken out against policies she believed harmed people, and paid a professional price for it — including battles with the Texas Medical Board. Her decision to amplify this bill shows her continued commitment to patients over politics. She is calling on supporters to reach out to House Judiciary Committee leadership to demand hearings and real movement on H.R. 1432.

As of May 2026, the bill sits in the House Judiciary Committee with no hearings scheduled yet.

It has co-sponsors including Reps. Thomas Massie, Josh Brecheen, Michael Cloud, and others — but it needs public pressure to advance.

The Human Stakes Are Enormous

Behind the legal language are real people: families devastated by sudden injuries, young athletes sidelined, parents grieving unexpected losses. The CICP has been criticized as slow, opaque, and stingy. Many claims are denied or delayed for years.

This bill wouldn’t end vaccine programs or stop innovation. It would simply restore basic accountability. No more special immunity. No more “too big to sue.”

Mary Holland of Children’s Health Defense called it a critical milestone for rectifying injustices.

React19, a group representing vaccine-injured individuals, strongly supports it: manufacturers, not taxpayers, should bear the cost of harms.

Why This Moment Matters

We are years removed from the height of the pandemic, yet the debate over what happened — and who pays when things go wrong — is far from over.

The LIABLE Act represents a rare chance for Congress to say that no company, no matter how powerful, gets a free pass when Americans are harmed. It’s about restoring trust. It’s about justice for the injured. It’s about rebalancing power between corporations, government, and citizens.

Now the question is whether enough Americans — and enough lawmakers — will answer.

Take Action Today:

Contact your representatives and urge them to co-sponsor and push H.R. 1432.

Amplify the stories of the injured.

Direct links for action: Rep. Roy.

How you can contact representatives to urge them to co-sponsor and push H.R. 1432 (the LIABLE Act):

Find Your Representative (and Senators)

Go to the official House site: HERE .

Enter your ZIP code (or full address for precision). It will show your U.S. Representative with direct links to their website and contact form.

For both your Representative and your two Senators: Use THIS link and enter your address.

2. Quickest Way to Contact is by Phone (most effective for staff to log your message):

Call the U.S. Capitol Switchboard: (202) 224-3121.

Ask to be connected to your Representative’s or Senator’s office.

The era of zero accountability must end! The injured deserve their day in court.

What’s your take?

Should vaccine manufacturers enjoy total immunity, or is it time to restore equal justice under the law?

Share your thoughts below — and help spread this message if you believe accountability matters.

Bottom Line

This is a short, targeted bill (only one substantive section) designed to remove the special liability shield that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enjoyed under emergency authorities, while still allowing people to use existing compensation programs if they choose.

It opens the door for direct civil lawsuits against manufacturers for vaccine-related harms.

But it hasn’t gone anywhere.

No one has even written a Summary for the 1-page bill!

The Official Bill Text and Status:

The Text of H.R. 1432

Source: HERE. PDF version is HERE.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Let them do whatever they want. It won’t affect me or you, because we are prepared.

Even if NOTHING happens with this legislation that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, YOU ARE PROTECTED. Read on.

Almost everyone knows someone who became vaccine injured or died. Many children with autism have a childhood vaccine in their history just prior to symptoms. And it looks like all along, SIDS (“Sudden Infant Death Syndrome”) was really post-vaccine injury.

They’re coming up with hantavirus, some want schools to start doing the fake PCR tests, and we know that there are 5 patents for hantavirus vaccines (though none in the USA are FDA approved).

You may not want a vaccine, and that’s fine. BUT if you fall and have a bone sticking out of your arm, you are going to the hospital. And THEY ARE VACCINATING PEOPLE WITHOUT CONSENT WHILE THEY ARE UNDER ANESTHESIA AND IN THE ICU. Make no mistakes: we have whistleblowers in this regard. Get your estate together and talk to your advocate, who should be able to fight for you! “Be Prepared, not scared.” ~ Laura Bartlett

We’ve all been waiting on the next thing, which is why the I Do Not Consent Form™ specifically lists hantavirus, Ebola, Marburg, bird flu, and ANY AND ALL VACCINES. Pardon me as I give you another reminder;)

Please do this TODAY as part of your Estate Planning:

Grab the link HERE. Download the General Instructions and the Form Fill out and initial. Customize by adding your allergies, etc. Take it to your bank and sign it for FREE. Make 10 copies and talk to your Advocate — make SURE they will fight for you! Keep a copy in your car. If hospitalized, going in for surgery or rehab, deliver it as instructed.

Don’t invent any new ways of doing this ~ because it has worked 100% of the time for 100% of the people who did it the right way!

Let’s keep talking together! Keep supporting one another! Because they want us to be separated, unspiritual, and alone!

Please stay tuned for many other items I am working on in the background! And know that I AM FIGHTING FOR YOU ON MANY DIFFERENT FRONTS! Your subscription gives me inspiration to keep pushing on!

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