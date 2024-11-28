Wishing you a day filled with many blessings! Thank you for being you! This is to document the American situation today.

First, I bring you the madness. You and I already know these things to be true; it's for the benefit of those who haven't heard much from MSM that we underscore today with the harsh realities and conditions some are still living under.

A Message from President-Elect Trump

The Madness

THE CHILDREN

SPRUCE PINE, WNC

Five people are living in each tent, and they are cold overnight.

Hundreds of Families, and an Estimated 1,000 Homeless Children in the Hurricane Aftermath

The Happiness

President Trump and the Troops

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan and Texas Gov. Abbott at the Border

