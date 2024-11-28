The Madness and and Happiness of Thanksgiving 2024
Wishing you a day filled with many blessings! Thank you for being you! This is to document the American situation today.
First, I bring you the madness. You and I already know these things to be true; it's for the benefit of those who haven't heard much from MSM that we underscore today with the harsh realities and conditions some are still living under.
A Message from President-Elect Trump
The Madness
THE CHILDREN
SPRUCE PINE, WNC
Five people are living in each tent, and they are cold overnight.
Hundreds of Families, and an Estimated 1,000 Homeless Children in the Hurricane Aftermath
The Happiness
President Trump and the Troops
Trump Border Czar Tom Homan and Texas Gov. Abbott at the Border
Funny Video of the Day
Meme of The Day
God Bless You and Keep You Safe and Warm! And We Lift Up Those Still Affected by the Hurricane! GOD BLESS THEM! 🙌
I love humor. It's the best medicine ever. Thank you.