There is a lot of conversation about child trafficking, the DOJ removal of several links from their site that is supposed to be helping the problem, and now … are they talking about putting a chip in your child? Is it all that it seems?

Freemasons event for a child identification program in Tennessee. | Photo courtesy http://www.tnchip.org/event-photos.html

Are Child Chips for Safety, or is it a Scam?

You can research the Child CHIP Programs on your own by linking to these sites: tnchip.org, gachip.org, NewsdayNorthFulton’s YouTube Channel, the Masonic Ontario, Canada site, or read my writings below that include all pages and pdf documents.

The Question that Starts it All: What if It Was Your Child that was Missing?

Originating from a place of the fear that our child will be kidnapped, trafficked

or killed, all of today’s parents cannot help but think of this possibility. No one wants their child out somewhere in the world, much less being harmed.

This evil is in our faces more and more these days, for a good reason - the evil ones continue to practice their satanic worship and they are constantly moving it into our mainstream knowledge.

Is a “Child CHIP” an educated decision, or is it a bandwagon?

Child Chips: Bandwagon or Kid Safety? The origin of the programs: the Masonic lodge.

Freemasons and CHIPs

Since 2004, Freemasons have been offering child identification kits at various events throughout the country. Here is a 2011 summary of events on a Tennessee site:

Georgia CHIP Program, 2007-2021: Brought to You by the Masons, at No Charge

Georgia CHild Identification Program (CHIP)

Note that again, the acronym CHIP does not denote a physical microchip that goes into a child. It is an “identification kit”. Freemasons are in attendance at various events, and coordinate each parent: child kit.

Here is the GA Chip’s 2018 Downloadable Brochure:

Below: Note they say that they destroy all data but for the permission slip signed by the parent. Everything, including the DNA cheek swab sample, goes home with the parents and it is available for tracking dogs to follow the scent of their child.

Here’s their Posted Video on GAchip.org - A Look at the Original YouTube Video Shows it was Produced on July 11, 2010

The NewsdayNorthFulton, Georgia Channel stopped making videos 13 years ago (see two images below).

All NewsdayNorthFulton videos are from 12-13 years ago, including the GA Chip Program video.

The Tennessee CHIP Program

This site is also making rounds in my social media groups. Are they advocating putting a microchip in children?

I like that they clear the record by stating “CHIP” does not mean “microchip”.

Any child from the age of 0-21 may participate.

Their Program has 5 elements, all of which are kept by the parents.



· Photographs

· Fingerprints

· Child Information and Emergency contacts

· DNA Samples

· Dental Record Information

A look at their calendar shows no upcoming events listed:

Their Event Info page shows how they set up at least 3 stations, and what how they coordinate the kits:

Here is the Downloadable File:

Forms

Front_Child_id_kit.pdf File

Back_Child_id_kit.pdf File

DNA KIT HOW-TO Instructions:

co-host_event_form.pdf

The Word format of the above form is also available here :

Note also that this event and kit can also be used At Home, without the child having to go anywhere.

Additional Information Links

We all have a sense that this secret group is not all about helping children. Here is a final thought on the Satanic origin of the Freemasons, from one of my Telegram groups:

I could do another entire article on Freemasons, as the subject is too long to fully discuss. Let me know if you would like that, and send me any links you would like to see included, to therebelpatient@substack.com

Thank you for Reading My Writings.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The Freemasons, while not a religious group, give themselves an elevated status as a private club through invitation and a process of esteemed Rites and the legendary Knights Templar. Their proper title is The United Religious, Military and Masonic Orders of the Temple and of St. John of Jerusalem, Palestine, Rhodes and Malta. Women are still ousted, but slaves and the disabled are not.

While this is not meant to be a treatise on them, many do not trust them or their motives so we are here just to think and invite comment.

Ask HuffPost’s Contributor Amy MacPherson

Her November 26, 2022 article says they do have a means of keeping USA and Canadian digital fingerprints, digital imaging, digital video, dental impressions, and DNA mouth swabs they offer. This data processing is supposed to be managed by their proprietary software they reportedly say is designed to be compatible with local and national law enforcement.

In the past, maybe that would be a good idea, if was true, because there would be accountability to government law enforcement. But what happens when law enforcement is involved as the bad guy? Does law enforcement need to know all this data about children in their community?

Amy reported that CBS promoted the Massachusetts event, failing to notify the public that the government was involved. Her link failed to reach a website, so here is a search on the origin of police Freemasons and child identification:

Additional information can be found at: http://www.ctchip.org/, http://www.masonichip.org, and http://www.masonicinfo.com/childid.htm

Here is their Ontario, Canada site:

Amy cites the above site and says,

They claim their services are superior to what a parent could accomplish at home, by recording the children's data personally and providing their own "health care professionals" to collect their DNA samples. These are either hired hands who answer to the Freemasons or members of the fraternity whose history and credentials are protected by the organization. There is no way to guarantee what happens behind closed doors and although they claim to delete sensitive information (the Canadian website states "No information is ever stored by the MasoniChIP program"), any computer savvy person knows that clicking an "x" isn't permanent unless you format the entire system.

Amy says no government DNA databases work in cooperation with the Freemason project.

The FBI form download was not available:

More on Canada

In Canada the situation is even more colluded, as the federal government won't consent to a missing persons DNA database whatsoever. They cite privacy law and cost concerns as a barrier to its establishment; so the 50,000 families that already participated have shared their biometric markers with Freemasons for apparently no good reason. It is therefore peculiar the Masonic Grand Lodge of Canada would make bold claims to be working with Canadian law enforcement agencies to gain the trust of parents.

The Bottom Line

There are many more people and entities out there that want to look like lifesavers.

We can only trust our lives to God.

We need to repent and follow Christ all the way to heaven for all eternity. If you don't know Christ but want to be with Him forever, you can say this prayer now,

Father God, thank you for sending your son to die for us on a cross. I accept what He did for me, and I ask you to forgive me of my sins. Jesus, I accept you as my Savior and ask you to come into my heart right now. Let me die to myself and become alive to you each day. I pray this in the name of Jesus. Amen.

Now go tell someone!

