This video was released by the Charlotte Area Transit System. It shows Zarutska, who was a Ukrainian refugee, sitting on the light rail in front of 34-year-old suspect Decarlos Brown Jr. After several minutes, the fatal incident occurred. Brown has since been charged with first-degree murder.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

You would think poor Iryna felt pain from the stabbing, but sat there in shock and defense at the possibility of further assault.

People couldn’t see the initial blood, but the bystanders certainly saw the gigantic knife.

Iryna must have suffered inordinate blood loss to have had passed out so quickly. By then, she would have had to be immediately taken to an operating room to survive.

In 1990, I was eating dinner in the hospital Dining Room at USC Medical Center, when a homeless man asked a nurse for money while she was eating.

She said no.

He immediately stabbed her in the neck and ran away as bright red arterial blood spurted out.

She immediately collapsed to the floor and several doctors dragged her feet-first down the hallway to the ER.

From there, she was “RB-d” (“Red Blanket” Code for an acute bleed) to the Operating Room — and she survived!

That’s how I know that there was no way poor Iryna could have survived… but it doesn’t excuse anyone for not asking her if she was okay.

God bless her soul!

Let Us Pray

🙏

Holy God,

Father of life and all that is living, forgive us our sins. Bring us to Your perfection and grant us Your mercy and grace.

Thank You for this day, and for each encounter we have with one another. Help us to have empathy for our fellow man and woman, and put us in positions to help where there is none.

We pray for Iryana, her family, our country, our world, and the way good is called evil and evil is called good. Forgive us! We are sorry for our transgressions and omissions!

Thank You for forgiving us, for loving us, and for bringing us into Your presence for all eternity, through Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ!

In His Name, we pray.

Amen.

🙏