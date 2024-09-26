Both the FDA and the Austraian package insert information cite the same adverse event of death that can be caused by the mPox vaccine, a live viccinia virus. And if you don’t believe in viruses, let’s just call it a “virus thing” that can be imaginary or man-made - but still causes damage, illness, and death.

The FDA

Note that the FDA admits “the risks in contacts are the same as those for the vaccinee”:

Section 5.1, page 10:

“Death has also been reported in unvaccinated contacts accidentally infected by individuals who have been vaccinated.”

Australia

This is listed in Section 4.4, Page 6 of Australia’s package insert on the smallpox vaccine:

Source: Article: https://expose-news.com/2024/09/24/mpox-vaccine-can-kill-the-unvaccinated/ and the Australian Document: https://www.emergentbiosolutions.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/ACAM2000-Product-Information.pdf

Thank you to one of my readers who alerted me to this subject.

Leave a comment

InfoWars, Maria Zeee, Zeee Media, and The Exposé

InfoWars broke the story on September 18, 2024. Maria Zeee and Zeee Media broke the story on September 20, 2024 and the Exposé followed up on September 24, 2024.

AN IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT ON INFOWARS.

In a court-ordered action, Infowars will be liquidated and auctioned off to pay the Sandy Hook Families. NOT to worry - there are groups of advocates who will bid in the auction in the hopes of giving it back to Alex Jones.

Dr. Rima E. Laibow shared with Maria Zeee that the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved monkeypox (mpox) vaccine called ACAM2000 has a package insert warning that people who receive the injection can cause death to unvaccinated people around them. Under the heading ‘Warnings and Precautions’ and the subheading ‘Serious Complications’, the package insert states: “Death has also been reported in unvaccinated contacts accidentally infected by individuals who have been vaccinated.” This alarming information was shared during an interview with Maria Zeee last week. Sharing Dr. Laibow’s interview, retired Australian pharmacologist Philip Altman demonstrates that the product information issued by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration includes the same ‘serious complication’ as the FDA. “Death has also been reported in unvaccinated contacts accidentally infected by individuals who have been vaccinated.” Australian Approved Vaccine Which Kills The Unvaccinated By Phillip Altman A vaccine for smallpox called ACAM2000 (and now TGA recommended for monkeypox) which was approved in Australia in 2009, can cause death to the unvaccinated as well as the vaccinated. I’ve never heard of such a thing before – not ever! Given that Australia is right now preparing to give the UN and the WHO the right to force everybody to get any vaccine they designate (the so-called WHO Pandemic Treaty with powers to enforce lockdowns, travel restrictions, locking of bank accounts, forced detention in camps etc) upon the direction of only one unelected person (General Secretary of the UN) this should be terrifying to everyone reading this. The officially approved use reads [emphasis added]: ““ACAM2000 is indicated for active immunisation against smallpox disease for persons determined to be at high risk for smallpox infection in an officially declared outbreak.” These last 3 words are critically important. It is the UN who can declare an “officially declared outbreak”! Our government may give the UN the legal authority to force you to receive the monkeypox vaccine ACAM2000 if the UN declares an official outbreak. It gets worse. With the newly introduced digital identity laws and impending misinformation and disinformation legislation, anyone attempting to warn of the dangers of these potentially lethal injections will be censored and most of the population will be totally unaware that they have been targeted for harm by their own government. The mainstream [corporate] corrupted news media will be instrumental in spreading fear propaganda again as they did (and continue to do) with covid. If you don’t believe that ACAM2000 can kill the unvaccinated, I attach below the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) officially Product Information (“PI”) which was first approved on 26 August 2009 and revised on 17 June 2020. The PI states: “Death [in the vaccinated] is most often the result of sudden cardiac death, postvaccinial encephalitis, progressive vaccinia, or eczema vaccinatum. Death has also been reported in unvaccinated contacts [bolding added for emphasis] accidentally infected by individuals who have been vaccinated.” The Australian TGA has also issued this information (Click HERE, updated 1 August 2024, and follow the hyperlink contained in the words ‘consumer information’ under the subheading ‘ACAM2000™ vaccine’): “The Australian Sponsor of ACAM2000 is Emergent Sales and Marketing Australia Pty Ltd – 74 Pitt St Sydney suite 303.” The “Sponsor” is the legal entity responsible for the product. I’ve never heard of them. They don’t look like a vaccine company or a pharmaceutical to me. Are they a front company for something? This is the same terrifying wording in the officially approved US FDA-approved Package Insert (see below). Here are the officially approved words describing the potential adverse consequences of ACAM2000 vaccination for anyone interested in getting injected: Serious complications that may follow either primary live vaccinia smallpox vaccination or revaccination include: myocarditis and/or pericarditis, encephalitis, encephalomyelitis, encephalopathy, progressive vaccinia (vaccinia necrosum), generalized vaccinia, severe vaccinial skin infections, erythema multiforme major (including Stevens-Johnson syndrome) eczema vaccinatum, blindness, and foetal death in pregnant women. Australian Product Information – Acam2000® Smallpox Vaccine (Live Vaccinia Virus) Lyophilized Powder And Diluent A Maria Zeee interview with Dr. Rima Laibow MD fully describes the background and dangers: It is now apparent to many that Australia must GET OUT OF THE UN COMPLETELY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. Write and call your Member of Parliament to express your concern. These unelected UN bureaucrats (and their shady globalist masters who are above any law and cannot be prosecuted for any crimes) are very close to taking away our freedoms and even our lives. The secret UN draft plans to effectively take over world control are ongoing right now in New York but the corporate media will not even tell you this is happening. Source: https://expose-news.com/2024/09/24/mpox-vaccine-can-kill-the-unvaccinated/

WHAT I REALLY THINK

They think we’re stupid.

We will stay informed, we will continue to shine the light on the darkness, and we will not be deterred.

I must pause here to Thank You for supporting my efforts. I am a solo writer, with no administrative help whatsoever - but I do count on you to keep me advised on articles you think I should write on, as is the case on this subject!

Thank you for being my eyes and ears. And if you can’t be a paid subscriber, you can contribute by sharing, sending me links, commenting, sending me a personal message, and offering your encouragement, insight, and feedback. It is so much appreciated!

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Paid subscribers help my ministry. We are reaching out to many in need, thank you! You can also donate directly to my ministry and bypass the commission made by Stripe via Substack or BuyMeAcoffee, thank you! I appreciate your praying about whether you might contribute to support our efforts.

Donate to My Ministry

LET US PRAY

Father God, Most Holy One Above All,

Thank you for bringing us together across different cities and nations. We pray for those getting or forced to get the monkeypox vaccine - help them, stop deaths, and intervene especially for any exposed pregnant women. Protect their babies, dear Lord and Giver of Life!

We also pray for Alex Jones, that You turn what is meant for evil into good, Dear Father of All Ages! Help good people win the auction so he may continue Your work with more drive than ever. Help him bring more in to Your Kingdom.

We ask this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Leave a comment

Share The Rebel Patient™

Thank you for reading my writings!

References

1. FDA Package Insert

Australian Product Information