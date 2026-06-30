This was an email I almost did not read today. Let me know what you think, because it sounds almost too unbelievable. But I know this organization is not joking. Here is the article in its entirety, from The National American Resistance Movement at NationAlarm.com. I highlight this solely because I think there is so much distraction out there that important news gets buried while new laws slip through the cracks.

Protect U.S. Military Defenses and National Sovereignty

(First article in a series) “It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliance with any portion of the foreign world.” - George Washington, September 19, 1796 Farewell Speech. Congress is considering two defense bills that if enacted, would significantly expand defense and intelligence cooperation between the United States and Israel. The measures, Section 622 of the Senate’s Intelligence Authorization Act, and Section 219 of the House’s National Defense Authorization Act, have raised concerns among critics who argue they would provide Israel with unprecedented access to U.S. military, research, technology and defense infrastructure. These proposals would deeply integrate the military, industrial and intelligence capabilities of both nations, potentially compromising America’s independence in matters of national defense. The bills are not consistent with Congress’s constitutional responsibility to protect the nation’s sovereignty and security. These well founded concerns deserve complete transparency regarding the purpose, scope and long-term consequences of these proposals. Strategic benefits should be explained to justify such a far-reaching partnership and whether the interests of the United States are being placed first. If enacted, these provisions would elevate Israel to an unprecedented level of defense and intelligence cooperation with the United States, expanding collaboration in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, sanctions enforcement and evasion, adversarial technologies, weapons proliferation, cruise and ballistic missile defense, artificial intelligence , quantum computing, autonomous systems, directed-energy weapons, biotechnology, and biomanufacturing. These proposals would fundamentally transform the longstanding U.S.-Israel defense relationship into a far more integrated strategic partnership. Such an expansion would grant Israel extraordinary access to sensitive American research, technology, and national security capabilities, raising serious questions about the protection of U.S. sovereignty, military independence, and control over critical defense assets. This legislation calls for expanded network integration and data sharing between the U.S. and Israeli militaries, as well as the incorporation of Israeli-developed technologies into American defense programs. These provisions could expose sensitive U.S. defense systems and intelligence capabilities to unnecessary risk while reducing America’s ability to independently manage it’s national security infrastructure. The bills would also limit the ability to suspend, reduce, or restrict intelligence sharing with Israel except when the President determines that a specific, and identifiable national security concern exists. The Acts mandate congressional notifications and certifications before the President can take certain actions. This would diminish U.S. oversight, reduce political leverage, weaken public accountability, and constrain presidential flexibility in responding to changing geopolitical circumstances. The embedding of Israeli-developed software, components, or technologies into critical U.S. military systems could create strategic dependencies. In the event of future disagreements, such reliance could complicate military readiness, maintenance, or modernization efforts. The legislation would provide Israel with unprecedented access to America’s most advanced defense research, technologies, and operational expertise while binding U.S. national security interests more closely to those of Israel, interests that may not always align with those of the United States. Israel’s relationship with the United States has at times, been marked by actions that have raised serious concerns about trust, transparency and reliability. These are issues that have received insufficient attention from the mainstream news media. These incidents warrant greater public scrutiny particularity when evaluating proposals for expanded defense and intelligence cooperation. Among the examples frequently cited by critics are the following. Each issue will be further detailed in future articles. JFK assassination involvement. Attack on the USS Liberty Beirut Barracks and the murder of 241 U.S/ Marines by truck bomb. Zionist/ NEO Cons and the Project for a New American Century (PNAC) Israeli Art Students spying on DEA officials prior to 9/11 Israeli/Mossad cells in the United States prior to 9/11 living in proximity to terrorist cells, failure to give specific warnings. Urban Moving Systems and the “Dancing Israelis” arrested John Pollard, U.S. Naval intelligence, sentenced to life for violating the Espionage Act, spying for Israel. Death of reporter Danny Castallero, Promis software heist, Israeli back door cyber-espionage AIPAC officials, largest Israeli lobby in U.S. indicted for espionage Karen Silkwood, whistleblower, Kerr-McGee, OK, murder, missing plutonium sent to Israel. Murder of 13 United States citizens by Israeli soldiers and settlers in Palestine without justification Present spying on the U.S government, President Trump and his administration. Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to Israeli intelligence.

David Meiswinkle,

President,

National American Renaissance Movement

A Closer Look at these Two Acts

Section 622 of the Senate’s Intelligence Authorization Act Section 622 of the Senate’s Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (S. 4615), called “United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement,” requires the President—through the Director of National Intelligence and sometimes the Secretary of Defense—to expand and improve intelligence sharing with Israel on topics like cybersecurity, terrorism, sanctions, missiles, and enemy technologies. It makes it harder to cut back or stop this sharing unless the President finds a clear national security reason, and then Congress must get a report within 15 days. Section 219 of the House’s National Defense Authorization Act Section 219 of the House’s National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 (H.R. 8800), called the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” directs the Secretary of Defense to set up a program that expands and speeds up defense technology cooperation with Israel. It covers areas like missile defense, counter-drone systems, cyber, artificial intelligence, quantum tech, autonomous systems, directed-energy weapons, and other new military technologies. The goal is to deepen joint research, development, testing, and production between the two countries.



As of June 30, 2026



Neither provision is law yet. Both bills are still moving through Congress.

Section 622 is part of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s bill (advanced in May), and is in the House NDAA (introduced May 13 by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) and advanced by the House Armed Services Committee).

Section 219, which was originally numbered Section 224, is part of the House NDAA introduced on May 13, 2026, by Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) and advanced by the House Armed Services Committee. It remains under consideration and has not yet become law.

They could change or be removed before final passage.

Both bills still need full chamber passage and reconciliation before reaching the President.

Opposition to these Bills



The provisions have drawn bipartisan pushback in Congress, notably from Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA) and Thomas Massie (R-KY), who have introduced amendments to remove Section 219.

Public campaigns are also active, including a Change.org petition calling to “Remove Section 224” (the earlier number for Section 219)

The Petition

Only 316 Signatures

The Issue We, the undersigned, call on Congress to remove Section 224, the “United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative,” from the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Section 224 would significantly expand defense cooperation between the United States and Israel through joint research and development, weapons co-production, technology sharing, industrial partnerships, and the integration of defense systems across a broad range of military technologies, including artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, autonomous systems, and other emerging technologies. Critics argue that it could create an unprecedented level of military-industrial integration between the United States and a foreign nation. As American citizens, we believe that any proposal with such far-reaching implications deserves full public debate, transparency, and separate congressional consideration. Policies that deepen long-term military commitments should not be quietly embedded within a larger defense authorization bill. We are concerned that Section 224 could: • Reduce transparency by shifting aspects of the U.S.-Israel defense relationship into complex defense acquisition and industrial arrangements that receive less public scrutiny. • Expand technology-sharing and defense integration beyond what many Americans believe Congress has openly debated. • Commit future administrations and taxpayers to long-term defense partnerships without adequate public input. Regardless of one’s views on Israel, foreign policy, or military aid, Americans deserve transparency and accountability whenever Congress considers major changes to U.S. defense policy. We therefore urge members of Congress to: Remove Section 224 from the FY 2027 NDAA.

Hold public hearings on any proposal that would substantially expand military-industrial integration with foreign governments.

Allow separate debate and votes on policies of this magnitude.

The American people deserve an open discussion before Congress commits the nation to deeper military and technological integration with any foreign partner. Sign this petition if you believe Congress should strike Section 224 from the FY 2027 NDAA and hold a full public debate on the issue. Source: HERE.

Other groups opposing these bills include CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations), the Quincy Institute, and the IMEU Policy Project, over concerns about sovereignty, oversight, counterintelligence risks, and reduced congressional transparency regarding these provisions.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The media talks nonstop about the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow waterway where a lot of the world’s oil flows. Maps, experts, and news headlines warn about what could happen if it gets blocked.

But almost no one is talking about two quiet bills in Congress that could deeply lock the U.S. and Israel together in intelligence and military tech.

Section 622 in the Senate intelligence bill would force the U.S. to share more intelligence with Israel and make it very hard for any president to cut back that sharing. I’m against that, no matter if it is Israel or any other country.

Section 219 in the House defense bill would weave Israeli technology into America’s defense systems in areas like AI, cyber, missiles, and more. I don’t care which country would be integrated— the U.S. should stand alone.

Why do we need them?

These changes are technical and hidden in big must-pass bills, so they fly under the radar. But they matter more for America’s long-term independence than most Hormuz headlines.

The Dark Path

What other countries do this?

The United States already shares very close intelligence and defense ties with several allies, especially the Five Eyes countries — the USA, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

These nations exchange a huge amount of intelligence on a regular basis through a long-standing partnership.

The U.S. also has deep defense technology cooperation with countries like the UK and Australia through deals such as AUKUS.

However, experts point out that the current proposals for Israel (Section 219 and Section 622) are different. They create a special “executive agent” inside the Pentagon that pushes integration for Israel only, and they make it much harder for any future U.S. president to reduce intelligence sharing.

No other country has this exact combination of legal protections and dedicated institutional support.

If these pass, the U.S. could lose real control over its own intelligence. Israel might gain so much access that it becomes nearly impossible for America to hold back secrets or set its own priorities.

Over time, U.S. intelligence could be heavily influenced — or even partly hijacked — by Israeli needs and views. And once this kind of deep integration happens, it’s extremely hard to undo.

Why should we, or any country, put ourselves in this position with any other country? Is there a deeper plot? Some people believe this influence has become too strong and pushes U.S. policy too far in Israel’s direction. Others say the alliance serves clear American strategic interests in the Middle East.

We should pay at least as much attention to these bills as we do to the Strait of Hormuz. Real sovereignty and independence are on the line, with seemingly small voices that are making it known.

What do you think?

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Let Us Pray

Holy God,

Thank You for leading us toward Your Path, for all You do, and all You have given me. I am sorry for my sins and ask Your forgiveness.

At this time, I pray and intercede for our country.

Guide our leaders with wisdom and integrity. Protect our people, heal our divisions, and turn our hearts toward Your justice, mercy, and righteousness.

Strengthen our families, guard our freedoms, and help us walk in humility and truth as a nation. May Your will be done in our land, and may we seek You above all else.

We trust in Your sovereignty and goodness and in the blood of the Lamb, Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

In Jesus’ name we pray,

Amen.