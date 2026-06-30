The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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James's avatar
James
4h

Those of us who have worked in the intelligence business at Federal and Civil levels should clearly understand this bill.

Trumps presidency was built around what was to and is now happening with Iran which is a direct product of the Zionist Deep State that runs America, essentially.

The timing is perfect and all the indicators and evidences are obvious to those who are especially situationally aware of the growing Deep State condition in America.

Tulsi Gabbart, I believe did not agree with this Bill, nor did she agree with the attack on Iran to begin with. She also presented a list of domestic threats to President Trump, which immediately ignored. During all this political meandering, Charlie Kirk was assassinated, who was addressing these very issues, loudly.

As we use to say in the USMC, Do the math.

The truth is screaming loudly to Americans every day. Sadly, most Americans have suffered decades of subversion, now putting false faith in a government that has long left its constitutional moorings. The people truly running America now, are Deep State corporate types, elitist and foreign heads of state. We were sold out long ago.

Unless God sends revival to America, I see no way back. We have no real leadership and our men have checked out. I pray every day for our nation, praying against the great wickedness that has engulfed our country. What ever happens now is up to the people. We do nothing and let it self-destruct, or we gird up our loins with truth, courage and ask God to once again shed his providence upon us and take back our country.

The people running this nation at present are not Republic leaders. They are Satanist and Zionist usurpers. May God have mercy upon us.

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Judy Fraize's avatar
Judy Fraize
5h

Without Israel, there would be no Christianity. Who does Israel belong to?... The God of Abraham, Isaac & Jacob or not? My God is the God of Abraham, Isaac & Jacob. I consider myself to be Judeo Christian. The USA & Israel are sister countries. Both countries belong to our same God, not to politicians. As a Judeo Christian, I must view this through the biblical lens. I am For uniting with Israel. Those Who Bless Israel Shall Be Blessed; Those Who Curse Israel Shall Be Cursed.✝️✝️✝️

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