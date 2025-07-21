THE NEW MODERNA SHOT FOR CHILDREN: Dr. Robert Malone Announced that While RFK Jr Was On Vacation, HHS Officials Went Rogue Behind His Back
RFK Jr Reportedly Had No Briefing, No Sign-off On The Decision. HIS CHIEF OF STAFF & A TOP DEPUTY ARE NOW FIRED.
July 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval for Moderna's (MRNA.O) COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, in children aged 6 months through 11 years who are at an increased risk of the disease, the company said on Thursday.
The shot was previously available for pediatric populations under emergency use authorization. Moderna expects to make its updated vaccine available for eligible U.S. population for the 2025-26 respiratory virus season.
Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had in May said the U.S. has stopped recommending routine COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children and healthy pregnant women.
However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said shots remain an option for healthy children when parents and doctors agree that it is needed.
The agency recommended updated COVID vaccines for everyone aged six months and older, following the guidance of its panel of outside experts.
Kennedy, who for decades has sown doubt about the safety of vaccines contrary to evidence and research by scientists, oversees the CDC.
He has been sued by several leading medical organizations, arguing that current policies on COVID-19 vaccines pose an imminent threat to public health.
In addition to the directive on COVID vaccines, Kennedy fired all 17 members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, the independent panel of experts that advises on vaccine policy, and replaced them with seven new members, including several who have advocated against vaccines.
Shares of the company rose 2% to $33.45 in premarket trading.
WHAT I REALLY THINK
If he didn’t approve it, he should revoke the approval.
Let Us Pray
Holy God,
Thank you for another day, and another privilege and opportunity to be faithful to You.
We ask you to bless our leaders. And keep our eyes opened, as we surrender to Your will, Your ways, and Your path.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
