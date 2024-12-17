Drones in NJ and NY.

An expert, John Fergeson, saying that they are taking samples to check for radiation leaks.

Trump cancelled his trip to his property in New Jersey (perhaps due to increased radiation).

Now Bethenny Frankel, who has a friend with Pentagon “connections”, says that she was told she might want to leave the area, due to increased radiation.

NOTE: She has a “driver”, so she has money. She probably has a lot of connections.

And it's all a part of the next Plandemic:

A Radiologic Event

It'll be just like Covid: mass panic, fake hospital scenes, images of people who have radiation burns, a few who are affected, and more government regulations.

Increased surveillance, cell and connectivity restrictions and government regulations, decreased freedoms, and more mandates.

A False Flag: Aliens or Jesus Christ

Then comes a New World Order with a design to kill you. They will initiate a huge False Flag designed to control the world and destroy the populations.

And most people will believe them.

They will usher in more problems, then add in their “Savior” or anti-Christ. We will be made to bow to the anti-Christ or be quarantined. And then we will be beheaded.

That's where I will go: to the chopping block.

I will never give up my Jesus. And as long as I have Him, I have everything.

